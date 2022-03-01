The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington for a property damage accident report Feb. 16. Upon investigation, they found that city plow tractors struck a legally parked vehicle on the city parking lot.
•An officer took a phone call regarding attempted fraud from the 1800 block of Pioneer Lane in Centerville Feb. 16.
•Police responded to the 200 block of Cobbler Court in Circle Pines on a report of a verbal domestic between roommates Feb. 16.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 9400 block of Dunlap Avenue in Lexington Feb. 16.
•Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Lexington Avenue and Flowerfield Road in Lexington Feb. 17. The driver was issued a citation.
•Damage to property was reported in the 9300 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington Feb. 17.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near 20th Avenue and Center Street in Centerville Feb. 18.
•Officer followed up on an ordinance complaint in the 4100 block of Edgewood Road in Lexington Feb. 18. Several ordinance violations were observed. A follow-up is needed.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for a violation in the area of Woodland Road and South Highway in Lexington Feb. 19. An odor of marijuana was determined to come from inside the vehicle. The passenger was cited for possession of marijuana. The driver will be formally charged for firearm violations. •An officer conducted a traffic stop near North Highway Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington Feb. 20. A male driver was arrested on an outstanding warrant. •Officers dispatched on a phone call reporting damage to property in the 9000 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington Feb. 21.
•Officers were dispatched on a report of possible theft from a motor vehicle in the 900 block of Village Parkway Feb. 21. Officers determined there was no theft, but that someone possibly entered the caller’s vehicle.
•Officers were dispatched on a phone call reporting possible gunshots in the area of the 200 block of Pine Hollow Drive in Circle Pines Feb. 21. No evidence of gunshots was located.
The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer responded to a phone call report regarding a civil dispute in the 7100 block of Snow Owl Lane Feb. 15. The incident was documented.
•An officer responded to a report of a found dog in the 200 block of Baldwin Circle Feb. 15. The dog was transported to an animal care center.
•Police and fire divisions along with neighboring agencies responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the 7000 block of Sunset Avenue with one person trapped inside Feb. 15. Officers forced entry, and an adult occupant and dog were removed from the home. The fire was extinguished by police and fire personnel.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for multiple lane violations in the 6500 block of Hodgson Road Feb. 15. The officer escorted an elderly driver back home and completed a driver evaluation report.
•An officer took a report of theft from a construction site in the 6000 block of Hodgson Road Feb. 15. The case is under investigation.
•An officer was dispatched on a parking complaint on Fox Road and Pheasant Run South Feb. 16. The officer spoke with the owner of the vehicle and advised the driver of the complaint.
•An officer was dispatched on a report of an injured deer in the 6400 block of North Trappers Crossing Feb. 16. The deer was located, but the officer was unable to get near it as it continued to run away.
•An officer received a call reporting a gas odor at a local day care in the 6400 block of Lakota Trail Feb. 16. The Lino Lakes Fire Department responded and handled the call.
•An officer responded to a report of a residential alarm activated in the 10 block of Woodridge Lane Feb. 16. The officer determined there were no problems.
•Officers located a suspicious occupied vehicle at a closed business in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South. The occupants were identified and asked to leave.
•Officers received a call from an electronic vehicle monitoring company Feb. 17 reporting a possible personal injury crash on Birch Street and Hodgson Road. The officers arrived in the area but found no crash. After contacting the vehicle owner, an officer determined there hadn’t been a crash.
•Officers were dispatched on a report of a juvenile male being disorderly in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue Feb. 17. Officers documented the incident, and the juvenile’s parents were notified.
•An officer assisted a neighboring agency with a possible attempted vehicle theft in the 9200 block of South Highway Drive Feb. 17. The officer located the adult male suspect, who was turned over to the neighboring agency for its investigation.
•An officer was dispatched on a phone call regarding truancy questions in the 7700 block of Mustang Lane Feb. 17. The officer spoke with the caller and provided additional resources.
•An officer was dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Pine Street Feb. 17. The officer patrolled the area and was unable to locate the vehicle. The activity occurred in another jurisdiction.
•Officers were dispatched on a call reporting a disorderly adult male in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Feb. 17. Officers investigated and learned the male wanted to report a theft. The investigation is ongoing.
•An officer took a financial transaction card fraud report in the 600 block of River Birch Place Feb. 17. The officer documented the incident and provided the caller with a case number.
•An officer responded to a local business for a report of property damage hit-and-run in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South Feb. 17. The officer documented the scene and is investigating.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense in the 300 block of Ash Street and found the driver to be impaired Feb. 18. The driver was arrested and a search warrant was executed for a blood draw. Charges are pending based on test results.
•Officers responded to a call of a 911 hang-up at a residence in the 7700 block of 20th Avenue Feb. 18. The call was determined to be accidental.
•An officer located an abandoned vehicle blocking the roadway on Lake Drive and Town Center Parkway Feb. 18. The vehicle was towed, listed and impounded.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for numerous traffic violations on Woodridge Lane and Oakwood Lane Feb. 18. The adult male driver was cited for driving after suspension, expired registration and failure to signal.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for registration and driver’s license violations on Oakwood Lane and Woodridge Lane Feb. 18. The driver was arrested and booked at jail.
•An officer received a call of a suspicious vehicle at a local business in the 7900 block of Lake Drive Feb. 18. The officer arrived and spoke with the occupant and determined there were no problems.
•An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 7900 block of Lake Drive Feb. 18. The officer determined there were no problems.
•An officer was flagged down for a property damage accident involving two vehicles in the 7000 block of Otter Lake Drive Feb. 18. The officer documented the incident, and the vehicles were driven from the location.
•A community service officer observed a vehicle in the ditch in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway Feb. 18. The motorist was able to get the vehicle out of the ditch while traffic control was provided.
•Officers responded to a report of power lines on the roadway in the 6300 block of Ware Road Feb. 18. The officer determined the lines to be cable television. They were removed from the roadway.
•An officer responded to a delayed report of a property damage accident in the 6500 block of Ware Road Feb. 18. The officer documented the information.
•Officers responded to a two-vehicle property damage crash on Main Street and Otter Lake Road Feb. 18. There were minor injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
•An officer responded to a phone call regarding a report of suspicious activity in the 500 block of Chippewa Trail Feb. 18. The officer documented the information.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 8000 block of I-35E Feb. 19. The adult male driver was arrested and booked at jail for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and speeding. The adult male passenger had a warrant, but the agency that issued the warrant did not want the person to be taken into custody.
•An officer was dispatched to a motorist assist on Lake Drive and I-35W Feb. 19. The officer spoke with the registered owner of the vehicle, and the vehicle was removed from the roadway.
•Officers were dispatched to a burglar alarm at a local residence in the 1400 block of Karth Road Feb. 19. Officers determined there were no problems, and found the house to be secure.
•Officers responded to a report of a child that was run over by a trailer on a lake in the 7300 block of Main Street Feb. 19. An ambulance responded and provided care to the victim.
•Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang-up in the 200 block of Baldwin Circle Feb. 19. Officers arrived and spoke with the caller, who wanted to make a police report.
•An officer took a civil dispute report in the 6000 block of Hodgson Road Feb. 19. The officer obtained the information for the report and confirmed no crime had been committed.
•Officers received a report of a scam in the 400 block of Aqua Circle Feb. 19. There was no financial loss, and the incident was documented.
•An officer responded to a report of a suspicious noise on the roadway in the 7700 block of Lake Drive Feb. 19. The officer was unable to locate any problems.
•Officers responded to a call reporting possible gunshots heard near a residential area in the 6500 block of Whitetail Trail Feb. 19. The area was checked, and nothing unusual was found.
•An officer assisted Centennial Lakes Police Department on a business alarm in the 10 block of South Pine Drive Feb. 20. The business was found secure with no problems.
•Officers responded to a report of a 911 hang-up in the 100 block of White Pine Road Feb. 20. Officers made contact with the caller and determined it was an accidental dial. No problems were found.
•Officers responded to a suspicious activity report involving an adult male who was scaring customers at a business in the 6500 block of Ware Road. At the property owner’s request, the male involved was trespassed from the property Feb. 20.
•Officers responded to a suspicious activity report involving an unwanted person that could possibly show up at their home in the 100 block of Red Clover Lane Feb. 20. Extra patrol was provided.
•Officers responded to a report of smoke at a residence in the 6900 block of Lake Drive Feb. 21. Upon investigation, it was determined there was no fire.
•An officer responded to a suspicious activity report in the 10 block of North Road Feb. 21. The officer was unable to locate any problem, and documented the information.
•Officers responded to a motorist in a disabled vehicle in the 7100 block of Otter Lake Road Feb. 21. Officers were able to assist the driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.