The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers were requested to assist the State Patrol with a personal injury accident in the 6900 block of I-35E May 26. Officers and ambulance staff provided medical care to those involved.
• Officers responded to the 9200 block of Quemoy Court NE in Blaine to assist with an incident in which two males brandished a gun during an attempted theft and fled the scene. Officers helped to set up a perimeter, but the suspects were not located. The Blaine Police Department is leading the investigation.
• An officer responded to the 700 block of Aqua Lane May 26 on a damage to property report at a local business. The area was searched but the involved vehicle could not be located.
• An officer took a phone call report regarding a theft that occurred in the 500 block of Lois Lane May 26. The incident was documented, and no suspects have been identified.
• An officer took a report of a theft by swindle of a motor vehicle in the 100 block of Green Briar Drive May 27. The incident was documented and is currently under investigation.
• Officers received information about a suspicious male going through a mailbox in the 7100 block of Rice Lake Lane May 27. The officer later learned no crime had been committed.
• A community service officer took a complaint about feeding wild animals in the 1200 block of 81st Street. All parties were advised.
• An officer took a burglary report from the 6500 block of Enid Trail May 27. An unknown suspect(s) stole a bicycle and bicycle trailer from a garage. The case is under investigation.
• While on patrol, an officer located a juvenile near North Road and Sunset Avenue who was out past curfew May 28. The juvenile was found to be in possession of tobacco products and transported home. Charges will be referred to the Anoka County Attorney’s Office.
• Officers assisted another agency near the I-35 split in connection with a traffic stop involving a stolen trailer May 28. Officers assisted in detaining the driver.
• Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle slowly driving in the 6400 block of Pheasant Hills Drive May 28. Officers located and stopped the vehicle. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DWI. The driver refused to take a breath test.
• A predatory offender updated their address May 29 in the 6800 block of Lake Drive.
• Officers witnessed a suspicious vehicle parked in a business lot in the 8000 block of Lake Drive after hours May 29. The parties are being charged with drug offenses.
• An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 7500 block of Lake Drive May 30. Three adults were subsequently arrested for receiving stolen property.
• Officers received several fireworks complaints on May 30 throughout the city.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• A neighborhood dispute was reported in the first block of Hillcrest Lane in Circle Pines June 1.
• Officers were dispatched to the 90 block of South Drive in Circle Pines June 1 on report of a fire.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop near Lovell Road and Hamline Avenue in Lexington June 2. An adult male was subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• Damage to property was reported in the 100 block of South Drive in Circle Pines June 2.
• Police were dispatched to the 4100 block of Woodland Road in Lexington June 2 regarding a hit-and-run accident.
• An officer was advised of a report of vandalism in the 1800 block of Fox Run in Centerville May 27. The officer subsequently observed paint markings on playground equipment at Tracy Joy McBride Memorial Park. There are no suspects at this time.
• A theft was reported in the 9200 block of Ryan Place in Lexington May 27.
• Police responded to a neighborhood dispute in the 200 block of Galaxy Drive in Circle Pines May 27. Police assisted in mediating the incident.
• Officers were dispatched to a welfare check in the 20 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines May 27. Officers located a male who was under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to jail.
• Police responded to the 4100 block of Woodland Road in Lexington May 28 on a report of a burglary at a construction business. An unknown suspect climbed a fence and then broke into two locked enclosed trailers and removed several power tools. The estimated loss is $4,600.
• Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of 72nd 1/2 Street in Centerville May 28 on a report of a trailer theft. Information was collected.
