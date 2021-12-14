The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• A community service officer responded to a report of someone blowing leaves onto public property in the 7000 block of Caribou Circle Nov. 30. They were advised of current city ordinances.
• Officers were dispatched to a theft in progress at a local business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 30. The suspects fled in a vehicle and were pursued by other agencies. The suspects were identified and charges will be pursued. The stolen property was recovered and returned to the business.
• An officer responded to a property damage crash in the 6600 block of Centerville Road Nov. 30. No parties involved were injured. A crash report was completed.
• Officers responded to the police station for a public assist in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway Nov. 30. The officers offered the male several different solutions to his problem, but the male walked away.
• An officer responded to a report of a deceased deer in the road in the 6600 block of Hodson Road Nov. 30. A DNR possession tag was issued to a male and the deer was removed from the roadway.
• An officer responded to a reported fraud in the 1 block of Robinson Drive Nov. 30. The officer documented the incident and investigated. No suspect information is available at this time.
• Officers were dispatched to a phone call report of a motor vehicle tampering in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Dec. 1. Officers documented the incident. There is no suspect information at this time.
• Officers were dispatched to a delayed robbery report in the 7400 block of Village Drive Dec. 1. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer took an identity theft report in the 2200 block of Arthur Court Dec. 2. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 6600 block of 21st Avenue South Dec. 2. The officer checked the area and nothing suspicious was found.
• An officer observed a vehicle run a red light in the 2200 block of Main Street Dec. 2. The vehicle fled when a traffic stop was attempted. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer observed suspicious activity in a construction area in the 6000 block of Hodgson Road Dec. 2. The officer located an adult male and was unable to determine whether or not crime had occured. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle parked in a neighborhood in the 1 block of Century Trail Dec. 2. Officer arrived and made contact with the occupant of the vehicle, who said he had a ride coming and was out of gas.
• A community service officer responded to a parking complaint on Elm Street and Whippoorwill Lane Dec. 2. Vehicles were observed leaving the area, and extra patrol will be provided.
• An officer responded to a report of a telephone line down in the 7400 block of 24th Avenue Dec. 2. The officer made contact with the caller and informed them they needed to contact their telephone provider.
• Officers were dispatched to a property damage accident involving two vehicles on Lake Drive and I-35W Dec. 2. Officer determined there were no injuries and documented the incident. The vehicles were driven from the location.
• Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 2300 block of Main Street Dec. 3. Information was collected from both drivers, and one vehicle was towed.
• Officers were dispatched to a possible ordinance violation of hunting on private property in the 8300 block of Rondeau Lake Road West Dec. 3. Officers determined the individual had permission to hunt on the land.
• Officers noticed a vehicle on the side of the road with hazard lights on in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Dec. 3. The owner of the vehicle had a mechanical malfunction and had summoned a tow truck.
• An officer stopped a vehicle on a driving violation and found the driver was impaired in the 2200 block of Main Street Dec. 3. The driver was arrested and booked into jail for DWI.
• Officers responded to a two-vehicle property damage roll-over accident in the 7800 block of Lake Drive Dec. 4. All parties were uninjured and refused transport to the hospital. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
• Officers responded to a residence for suspicious activity in the 6200 block of Red Maple Lane Dec. 4. A neighbor was concerned about firewood that was burning in the neighbor’s garden. The officer checked and found that no crime had occurred.
• Officers were dispatched to an individual requesting a DNR possession permit for a deer on the side of the road in the 1200 block of Main Street Dec. 4. The permit was issued.
• Officers responded to a report of a suspicious male walking through a backyard in the 400 block of Coyote Trail Dec. 5. Officers checked the area and did not locate anyone or see any problems.
• An officer responded to a traffic complaint on the roadway on Langer Lane and Stella Lane Dec. 5. The officer checked the area but was unable to locate the vehicles involved. There were no further problems.
• While on patrol, an officer observed a male walking on the roadway in the 6400 block of 20th Avenue. The male was transported to his residence. There were no further problems.
• Officers were dispatched to a tree down and partially blocking the roadway in the 900 block of Lilac Street Dec. 5. The tree was moved out of the roadway.
• Officers were dispatched to a neighbor dispute in the 70 block of Town Center Parkway Dec. 5. Officers spoke with both parties, and they agreed to stay away from each other.
• Officers responded to a theft report at a local business in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Dec. 6. The case is under investigation.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Damage to property was reported in the 3800 block of Restwood Road in Lexington Dec. 1.
• Officers observed a suspicious vehicle parked at a closed business in the 9000 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington. An adult male was subsequently arrested on his outstanding warrant.
• Officers were dispatched to the area of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Lexington on the report of a road rage incident that turned into a damage to property report Dec. 1. DNA results are pending.
• Officers received information regarding a damage to property report in the 1800 block of Revoir Street in Centerville Dec. 1.
• Officers were dispatched to a phone call in the 7200 block of Centerville Road regarding tampering with a motor vehicle Dec. 2.
• A suspicious person was located in the 1 block of South Pine Drive in Circle Pines Dec. 2. The person was advised to move along.
• Officers were dispatched to a call of cats in a storm sewer near Village Parkway and Central Street in Circle Pines Dec. 2. Officers advised the complainant.
• Officers were dispatched on a phone call regarding a person who had given a car to someone in Centerville to work on Dec. 4.
• On Dec. 4, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Village Drive on the complaint of cats stuck in the storm drain near the roundabout.
• Officers responded to the 1800 block of Main Street in Centerville concerning a civil dispute related to an issue at a business Dec. 5. Upon arrival, the caller advised that the male had not yet returned to pay for fuel. The case is pending.
• Officers were dispatched to a civil dispute in the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Dec. 5.
• Officers conducted a warrant attempt in the 1700 block of Main Street in Centerville Dec. 7. An adult male was subsequently arrested on his outstanding warrants.
• An officer stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Main Street and Lakeland Circle in Centerville Dec. 7. The vehicle’s license plate was later found to be stolen. Charges are pending.
• Officers were dispatched to the 1880 block of Center Street in Centerville for a welfare check on a dog Dec. 7. There were no issues.
