The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 500 block of Apollo Drive Aug. 30. The activity was found to be a scam attempt and no monetary loss was reported.
•Officers were dispatched to a report of a lawn mower on fire in the 6100 block of Hodgson Road Aug. 30. Officers were able to put out the fire.
•A community service officer located a parked semi-truck on a city street in the 7400 block of village Drive Aug. 30. The owner was granted a 1 day no-tag request and advised of city ordinances.
•Officers responded to a report of a person trespassing in the 200 block of Apple Lane Aug. 30. The person was not located and it could not be verified that the person had been on the property. An investigation is ongoing.
•An officer responded to a delayed suspicious activity report in the 800 block of Fox Road Aug. 30. The incident was documented.
•An officer located two individuals at a closed business in the 400 block of Park Court Aug. 31. They were asked to leave.
•Officers responded to a call of a suspicious person in a resident’s backyard in the 800 block of Fox Road Aug 31. The area was checked but the person was not located.
•An officer received information about a suspicious male in an apartment complex in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Aug. 31. The information was shared with officers so additional patrols could be performed in the area.
•An officer took a report of mail being delivered to a person who did not live at the location in the 700 block of 62nd Street Aug. 31. The incident has been documented and is being investigated.
•Officers responded to a request from a local business regarding a trespassing incident in the 6500 block of Ware Road Sept. 1. The owner was given information on the incident.
•Officers were dispatched to a 911 abandoned phone(?) line in the 400 block of Apollo Drive Sept. 1. Officers contacted the caller and determined it was an accidental dial.
•Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle with the driver yelling at the complainant in the 500 block of Marshall Lane Sept. 1. Officers spoke to both parties and the situation was mediated.
•An officer responded to a report of fraud in the 1200 block of Main Street Sept. 2. The officer investigated but was unable to identify a suspect. The investigation is inactive pending further information.
•While on patrol a community service officer observed a parking violation in the 400 block of Arrowhead Drive. Sept. 2. The owner was informed of city ordinances.
•Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity involving a moving truck in the 700 block of 77th Street. Sept. 3. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate any problems.
•An officer responded to an alarm at a local school in the 400 block of Elm Street Sept. 3. The building was checked, but no problems were found.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation Sept. 4 in the 700 block of Lake Drive. Through investigation, officers found a controlled substance inside the vehicle. The evidence was seized, and the parties were issued citations.
•Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle that a passerby thought was stolen in the 500 block of 62nd Street .Sept. 4. Officers contacted the owner and determined the vehicle was not stolen.
•Officers responded to a residence for a 911 hang-up in the 6300 block of White Owl Drive Sept. 4. Officers contacted the homeowner who stated there were no problems and the call was accidental.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for several traffic violations on Otter Lake Road and Ash Street Sept. 5. The driver was found to be impaired and was issued a citation and arrested for DWI.
•Officers assisted another agency on a report of a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 35W and Main Street Sept. 5. Officers determined the driver left the scene and was unable to be located.
•Officers responded to an open door report at a business in the 7900 block of Lake Drive Sept. 5. Officers checked inside the building and found no problems. Officers secured the door.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer was dispatched to the 10 block of West Road for suspicious activity Aug. 31 in Circle Pines.
•Officers responded to an animal complaint in the 8800 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Aug. 31. Upon investigation, officers found the property had several nuisance violations including the animal. A community service officer will follow up.
•Officers conducted a traffic stop near Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Lexington Aug. 31.
•Officers responded to an accident in the area of Main Street and 20th Avenue in Centerville Sept. 1.
•Officers were dispatched to a phone call fraud report in the 200 block of Cobbler Court in Circle Pines Sept. 2.
•Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Willow Circle about a report of a bullet hole Sept. 2 in Centerville. Officers arrived and determined the damage could have been caused by a bullet. It was unknown when the damage occurred.
•Officers were advised of a parking complaint in the 30 block of Circle Drive in Circle Pines Sept. 3. Officers warned the driver.
•A theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 3800 block of Liberty Lane in Lexington Sept. 4.
•Damage to property was observed at Centerville Elementary School in the 1700 block of Westview Street in Centerville Sept. 5.
