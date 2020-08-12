The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An employee of a business in the 7100 block of Otter Lake Road reported finding an unlocked door when they arrived at work the morning of July 28. Officers checked the interior of the building and found no problems.
• An officer took a harassment and trespassing report from a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive July 28.
• A resident reported a suspicious man soliciting door to door in the 6500 block of White Oak Road July 28. Officers checked the area but were not able to locate anyone.
• An officer responded to report of unsecured items falling from a vehicle and into the roadway in the 6200 block of Hodgson Road July 29. The officer made contact with the suspected offender, and the items were removed from the roadway.
• A delayed theft report was taken from a resident in the 7600 block of Appaloosa Lane July 29. The resident stated that he only wanted the incident recorded.
• A loose dog was found in the 7400 block of Main Street July 29 and brought to a nearby animal shelter.
• An officer stopped a vehicle in the 7500 block of Lake Drive July 29 after witnessing the driver fail to stop at a red light, then cross two traffic lanes and strike a concrete median curb. The driver, an adult male, was arrested for driving under a controlled substance and charged with third-degree DWI.
• A smoking stove inside a home in the 500 block of Wood Duck Trail was reported July 29. An officer and the fire division responded to the call. After checking the area, the fire division determined that no fire hazard remained.
• Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Woodridge Court July 29. The investigation is ongoing.
• A caller in the 1500 block of Stoneybrook Drive reported a possible missing person July 29. The person was located a short time later, and no further assistance was needed.
• Officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of Lakeview Drive following a report of a suspicious vehicle July 29. They checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
• Officers were dispatched to the 8000 block of Danube Street in response to a residential burglar alarm. After investigating, officers determined there was no problem.
• A property damage report involving two vehicles was taken in the 500 block of Lois Lane July 30.
• Officers received a traffic complaint involving a local business July 30 and advised the business to instruct its employees to exercise more caution while driving.
• An officer provided guidance to a member of the public who had concerns over witness statements made in a police report July 30.
• Officers were dispatched on a report of a disorderly male at a business in the 7400 block of Village Drive July 30. Officers mediated the situation and the male left without incident.
• Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang-up in the 2000 block of Ash Street July 30. Officers investigated and determined there were no apparent problems.
• Officers responded to a radio call of a suspicious vehicle in the 2000 block of Tart Lake Road July 30. Officers checked the area and the vehicle was not located.
• An officer stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of Birch Street July 31 because the vehicle license information showed the registered owner was linked to an arrest warrant. The adult male driver was arrested and booked at jail for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
• An officer stopped a vehicle in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Aug. 1 because the vehicle had been entered stolen by another agency. The adult female driver was arrested and booked at jail for receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic needle and no Minnesota driver's license.
• An officer received a call of found stolen property in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue Aug. 1. The property was connected to a theft in another city and the items were returned to the owner.
• A homeowner reported receiving a new debit card in the mail Aug. 2 that they had not applied for. The card was applied for out of state and is likely connected with an attempt at unemployment fraud. This incident is being investigated.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• A Circle Pines resident reported that his trailer and two ATVs were stolen from his garage overnight July 29. The loss is estimated to be $5,500.
• Police took a suspicious activity report in the 10 block of West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines July 29.
• Officers arrest a man in Lexington on warrant charges July 29.
• A downed tree blocking the roadway in the 60 block of West Road in Circle Pines was reported July 30. Officers contacted the homeowner, who agreed to clean it up.
• Officers located a suspicious vehicle in the 9300 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington July 30. The driver, an adult male, was arrested on multiple charges.
• A theft was reported in the 10 block of West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines July 31.
• Police received a phone call July 31 regarding patrons and employees at Cowboys Bar and Grill in Lexington who were reportedly not wearing masks.
• Medical officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Dupre Road in Centerville Aug. 1 following report of a medical emergency involving an adult male. He was cared for on scene, and the incident was cleared.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Aug. 1.
• Drug activity was reported in the 50 block of West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines Aug. 1, but officers determined the report was unfounded.
• An officer pulled over a driver for a stop sign violation in Circle Pines Aug. 1 and reported a marijuana odor coming from the vehicle. A search yielded a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The driver and passenger were verbally warned.
• Officers responded to report of a medical emergency in the 7000 block of Brian Road in Centerville Aug. 2.
• Property damage in the 200 block of Galaxy Drive in Circle Pines was reported Aug. 2. The responding officers observed damage to a fence at the residence. No suspect information is available at this time.
