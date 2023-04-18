The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer responded to a report of a theft of fuel from a gas station in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South April 4. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive for a theft. After an investigation, an adult female was arrested and booked into the Anoka County jail.
• An officer took a delayed phone call report of a personal injury crash that occurred at the intersection of Lake Drive and 79th Street April 4. Both of the involved parties were contacted, and a crash report was completed.
• An officer responded to a business in the 6500 block of Ware Road for a noise complaint April 4. The officer spoke to the business owner, who agreed to turn down the music.
• An officer attempted to stop a vehicle for failure to dim high beam headlights in the 6400 block of I-35E April 5, but the vehicle fled from the officer. The case is under investigation.
• An officer responded to a residence in the 8200 block of Rondeau Lake Road, where a delivery driver reported that they had run into a parked vehicle in a driveway April 5. Both parties exchanged information and a report was completed.
• An officer responded to a school in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue where drug paraphernalia was found in the backpack of a student April 5. The incident is being handled through the juvenile's probation officer.
• An officer responded to a report of a juvenile using a vape device at a school in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue April 5. After an investigation, the juvenile was charged with the offense.
• Officers responded to a report of shoplifting in progress in the 700 block of Apollo Drive April 5. Officers located the shoplifters, retrieved stolen items and trespassed both suspects at the request of store management.
• An officer took a report of damage to property in the 6600 block of West Shadow Lake Drive April 5. The officer subsequently identified two suspects, who were both cited for damage to property.
• An officer took a phone call from a resident in the 7300 block of Stage Coach Trail April 5 who reported identity theft. The incident was documented.
• Officers responded to a domestic assault in Lino Lakes April 5. After an investigation, an adult male was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.
• An officer stopped two vehicles for speeding in the 8000 block of I-35E April 6. An adult male was cited for driving after revocation, no insurance and speeding. An adult female was also cited for driving after revocation and speeding.
• An officer responded to a report of a juvenile in possession of alcohol in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue April 6. After an investigation, the officer charged two juveniles with underage possession of alcohol.
• A community service officer took a report of an aggressive dog on Robinson Drive April 6. Follow-up will be conducted.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for illegal driving conduct in the 6100 block of Centerville Road April 7. An adult female was arrested and was later booked into jail for second-degree DWI and alcohol content of 0.08 or more.
• Officers responded to a domestic incident in Lino Lakes April 7. An adult female was subsequently arrested and booked into jail for fifth-degree domestic assault and disorderly conduct.
• An officer and fire personnel responded to a call of a smoking vehicle in a business parking lot in the 500 block of Apollo Drive April 7. The registered owner was located, and an engine compartment fire was extinguished.
• An officer responded to the 6500 block of Lacasse Drive on a report of suspicious activity April 8. Two teenagers reportedly rang the caller's doorbell and then left. The officer observed possible suspects, but they fled on foot and were not apprehended. Officers will provide extra patrol in the neighborhood.
• Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway April 8. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to a personal injury crash involving two vehicles in the 7900 block of Highland Drive April 8. One driver reported experiencing pain as a result of the crash. Both vehicles were later driven from the scene.
• While on patrol, an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 300 block of Main Street April 9. After an investigation, the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• A community service officer (CSO) was dispatched to a report of an abandoned snowmobile in a flooded field in the 6500 block of 12th Avenue April 10. The CSO found the snowmobile was submerged in water. The owner was located and retrieved the snowmobile after the fire department removed it from the water.
• Officers returned to a residence in the 6400 block of Fawn Lane for a juvenile male acting disorderly April 10. The male was subsequently arrested and taken to the juvenile center, pending charges.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Harassment was reported in the 9100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington April 5.
• Officers responded to the 1800 block of Voyager Court in Centerville on a report of the smell of gas April 5.
• A theft was reported in the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington April 7.
• Officers were dispatched to the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines April 7 on a report of damage to property at an apartment building. Upon arrival, officers checked the area but were unable to locate any suspects. The estimated loss is $2,500.
• A business owner in the 9000 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington reported damage to his business April 7.
• Officers received an animal complaint in the 400 block of Keith Road in Circle Pines April 8.
• An officer conduced a traffic stop in the area of Dupre Road and Main Street in Centerville April 10. The officer subsequently found marijuana in the vehicle.
• Police responded to the 9000 block of Jackson Avenue in Lexington April 10 for a neighborhood dispute.
• An officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Lake Drive and Village Parkway in Circle Pines April 11. The officer conducted a traffic stop and the driver was ultimately arrested for second-degree DWI and possession of narcotics.
• A theft was reported in the 9000 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington April 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.