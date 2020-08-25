The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to a disorderly conduct report in the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Aug. 12.
• An officer was dispatched to a report of a runaway juvenile in Centerville Aug. 12.
• Police responded to the 200 block of Cobbler Court in Circle Pines Aug. 14 for a damage to property report. The caller said an unknown suspect slashed a bike tire at his residence. The estimated damage is $100.
• Police were dispatched to the 3900 block of Lovell Road in Lexington Aug. 14 on report of property damage.
• A missing person report was made for an adult female who was last seen in the area of 20th Avenue and Deer Pass Drive in Centerville Aug. 14. Officers continue to work the case, which is still under investigation.
• Police were dispatched to a possible hit-and-run property damage accident that occurred in the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Aug. 15.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of vandalism in Blaine near the border of Lexington Aug. 15.
• Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Galaxy Drive in Circle Pines Aug. 15 for a neighbor dispute. Officers returned again to mediate the situation Aug. 17.
• Police responded to a business in the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Aug. 17 on a trespassing issue. The caller advised that an adult woman was soliciting people for money in the area. Officers subsequently located the female and advised her to cease soliciting or be trespassed from the business.
• Officers responded to the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Aug. 17 on a theft report. Upon arrival, officers found that several Amazon boxes had been opened and riffled through. The estimated loss is $200.
• Police were dispatched to the 9500 block of Dunlap Avenue in Lexington Aug. 17 regarding a missing yard sign.
The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer responded to a damage to property report in the 1400 block of Snow Goose Trail Aug. 11. The officer learned an unknown person(s) broke a window out of a vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers took a report regarding obscene behavior in the area of Hodgson Road and Baldwin Circle Aug. 11. After further investigation, it was determined that the involved party would be trespassed from the location, as the complainant did not want to pursue charges.
• Officers received a phone call report regarding a stolen vehicle in the 6100 block of Partridge Court. The case is currently under investigation.
• A business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive reported receiving a counterfeit bill Aug. 13. An investigation with the Secret Service is ongoing.
• An officer responded to a restaurant in the 7100 block of Otter Lake Road on a disorderly conduct report Aug. 13. A customer was trespassed from the property for harassing an employee.
• An officer responded to the 2200 block of Deer Pass Trail, where several pieces of mail from various addresses were left in the roadway Aug. 14. The mail was returned to the owners with information on identity security and victims were asked to make a report if something had been stolen.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Aug. 15 and detected marijuana odor in the vehicle. The passenger admitted to having marijuana in the car. The driver was cited for no proof of insurance and the passenger was cited for small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• An officer received an anonymous report that ATV’s were using a paved walking trail in the area of Black Duck Drive Aug. 16. Extra patrol was requested.
• Officers responded to a call of a disorderly male at a business in the 7500 block of Apollo Drive Aug. 16. Two involved parties were subsequently trespassed from the business.
• A community service officer received a phone call about a bear sighting from a resident in the 8100 block of Fourth Avenue Aug. 17. The caller was given tips on how to keep bears out of their yard.
