The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• While on patrol, an officer observed a street sign that appear to have been hit at the intersection of 21st Avenue and 20th Avenue Sept. 13. The sign damage was reported to public works.
• Officers responded to assist State Patrol on a vehicle fire on Interstate 35W and Lake Drive Sept. 13. Officers assisted until they were cleared by fire personnel.
• An officer took a report regarding a suspicious scam call in the 7700 block of Lake Drive Sept. 13. The incident was documented and extra patrol was requested at a residence.
• An officer took a report regarding a possible theft in the 400 block of Andall Street Sept. 13. No suspect information was available, and the incident was documented.
• Officers responded to a report of a large fire at a business in the 6000 block of Hodgson Road Sept. 13. The fire was extinguished by police and fire divisions and the business owner was educated on ordinances.
• An officer responded to a report of abandoned property in the 700 block of Aqua Lane Sept 13. The officer identified the owner of the item and informed them where it could be picked up.
• Officers responded to an accident involving a vehicle and a deer in 1100 block of Main Street Sept. 14. Officers determined there were no injuries. A state crash report was completed.
• An officer took a phone call request regarding extra patrol for a business in the 7900 block of Lake Drive Sept. 14. The incident was documented and patrol officers were notified.
• An officer took a phone call regarding a civil dispute in the 10 block of White Pine Road Sept. 15. The incident was documented at the caller’s request.
• An officer responded to a property damage accident on Apollo Drive and Lilac Street Sept. 15. The parties involved were uninjured; both vehicles were towed from the scene.
• Officers responded to a business alarm in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Sept. 16. The business was secure, and no problems were found.
• Officers responded to a local business on a holdup alarm in the 500 block of Lilac Street Sept. 16. Upon arrival, officers met with several parties and determined it was a faulty alarm.
• Officers responded to a traffic complaint on Ash Street and Hodgson Road Sept. 16. All involved parties were made aware of the complaint and advised to follow traffic laws.
• Officers responded to a report of a male possibly slumped over in a vehicle in the 7600 block of Lake Drive Sept. 16. Contact was male with the male, who was fine.
• Officers responded to a report of a dog at large on Lake Drive and Second Avenue Sept. 16. The dog was caught and brought to a local animal care facility.
• Officers assisted another agency on a traffic stop-related crash in the 6000 block of 20th Avenue Sept. 17. The officer stood by until the scene was safe.
• An officer took a report of a dead deer at a residence in the 200 block of Woodridge Lane Sept. 17. The incident was documented and public works was advised to remove the deer.
• An officer responded to a call of people setting off fireworks and throwing glow sticks in a yard in the 6900 block of Lakeview Drive Sept. 18. The parties responsible were advised to stop.
• An officer located a female with a warrant at a local business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Sept. 18. The female was arrested and transferred to the agency responsible for the warrant.
• Officers responded to a report of a 911 open line in the 6400 block of Pheasant Hills Drive Sept. 19. No issues were found at the residence.
• An officer was dispatched to a traffic complaint on Lake Drive and Main Street Sept. 19. The officer spoke with the driver, and the driver was informed of the traffic laws.
• Officers responded to a call of an electrical smell at a business in the 500 block of Apollo Drive Sept. 19. It was determined there was no fire problem; the smoke smell was coming from a nearby bonfire.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to the 6800 block of 20th Avenue regarding a theft Sept. 14 in Circle Pines.
• A fraud was reported in the 7200 block of Mill Road in Centerville Sept. 14.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle leaking gas in the 9300 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Sept. 14.
• An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Centerville Road and Dupre Road in Centerville Sept. 16.
• Officers were dispatched to Lexington Park on a noise complaint in the 9100 block of Hamline Avenue in Lexington Sept. 16.
• A business check was completed in the 1700 block of Westview Street in Centerville Sept. 17.
• A Lino Lakes officer made a traffic stop that resulted in a DWI arrest on 20th Avenue and Main Street in Centerville Sept. 17.
• Officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of 21st Avenue North on a report of a counterfeit bill in Centerville Sept. 19. Officers took information for a report and took custody of the bill.
• Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Robin Lane South for an informational report in Centerville Sept. 19.
• An officer took a vehicle vs. deer report in the 8900 block of Lake Drive Sept. 19 in Lexington.
