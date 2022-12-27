The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to a personal injury crash involving two cars at the intersection of Birch Street and Hokah Drive Dec. 13. One driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by a family member.
• A community service officer received an animal complaint about a dog running through yards in the 7800 block of Marilyn Drive Dec. 13. The complaint was documented.
• A community service officer was dispatched to a report of two dogs running into traffic near Main Street and Rondeau Lake Road East Dec. 13. The officer was unable to locate the dogs.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for several traffic violations in the area of 80th Street and 20th Avenue N. Dec. 14. Upon making contact, the officer observed an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. The driver was identified and cited for underage possession of alcohol.
• Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle personal injury accident in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Dec. 15. One driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
• Officers and fire personnel responded to a report of a tree touching a powerline in the 7000 block of Sunrise Drive Dec. 15. Upon arrival, there were no signs of smoke or fire. The power company was advised of the incident.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the area of Town Center Parkway and Lake Drive Dec. 15. Officers learned the adult male’s driver’s license was canceled inimical to public safety. The driver was then placed under arrest and booked into jail.
• An officer responded to a report of a theft of signs in the 7900 block of 20th Avenue Dec. 15. An investigation did not yield any suspects, and the incident was documented.
• An officer was dispatched to a call of snowmobiles being driven at Sunrise Park Dec. 15. The officer checked the area and was unable to locate the snowmobiles. Extra patrol will be provided.
• An officer assisted a neighboring agency by responding to a disorderly conduct incident in the 6900 block of 20th Avenue Dec. 15. The neighboring agency is handling the investigation.
• Officers responded to a report of a powerline sparking in the 900 block of Ash Street Dec. 15. The utility company was advised of the problem.
• Officers responded to a call of an injured deer at a business in the 6700 block of Lake Drive Dec. 16. The deer was dispatched and later removed.
• Officers responded to a phone call related to a vandalism report in the 8200 block of 20th Avenue Dec. 16. After speaking with the complainant, it was determined the incident was a hit-and-run property damage crash, as the complainant’s mail box was hit by an unknown vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer took a theft report in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Dec. 16. The incident was documented and is under investigation.
• An officer responded to a delayed report of suspicious activity at a school in the 500 block of Birch Street Dec. 16. The incident was documented, and extra patrol was requested.
• A community service officer received a complaint regarding possible animal abuse at an address on Watermark Way Dec. 16. The officer is investigating the complaint.
• Officers responded to a neighbor dispute in the 6600 block of East Shadow Lake Drive Dec. 16. The person was advised of the complaint, and the incident was documented.
• An officer responded to a theft of fuel report in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South Dec. 16. The incident was documented and is under investigation.
• An officer took a theft report from a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Dec. 17. The investigation is ongoing.
• While assisting another agency, an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 12500 block of Main Street Dec. 17. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DWI. The driver was later charged by citation.
• Extra patrol was requested in the 700 block of Lake Drive Dec. 18.
• An officer responded to a vehicle in the ditch in the 400 block of Ash Street Dec. 18. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and booked into the Anoka County Jail.
• Officers and firefighters responded to a call of a residential garage on fire in the 200 block of Techla Court Dec. 18. An officer found it was actually a snowmobile that had initially caught fire, but the fire had been extinguished. The fire division handled the investigation.
• An officer stopped a vehicle that didn’t have a front license plate in the 2000 block of Ash Street Dec. 19. The adult male driver was cited for driving after revocation and given a warning for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• An officer responded to a property damage accident involving three vehicles in the 400 block of I-35W Dec. 19. The officer completed a state crash report due to the damage amount.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers made contact with an adult male in the 3800 block of Minuteman Lane in Lexington Dec. 14 who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was subsequently arrested.
• Officers received a suspicious activity report from the 3800 block of Patriot Lane in Lexington Dec. 15.
• A civil dispute was reported in the 6900 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville Dec. 15.
• Police responded to the 9300 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Dec. 15 for a civil dispute. An adult female was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant.
• Officers responded to the 4000 block of Lovell Road in Lexington Dec. 16 for possible drugs.
• Police were dispatched to the area of Oak Leaf Lane and Oak Road in Circle Pines Dec. 17 on report of an abandoned vehicle. Police subsequently learned the vehicle was stolen out of Dakota County.
• An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Lake Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington Dec. 17. An adult male was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• Officers were dispatched to a property damage accident in the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Dec. 18. Officers documented the incident in a report and assisted the involved drivers in exchanging information.
• Police conducted a warrant service attempt in the 3800 block of Minuteman Lane in Lexington Dec. 20. Police successfully located the suspect and found them to also be violating an active do not contact order. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Anoka County Jail.
• Officers responded to the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington Dec. 20 on a report of a neighbor dispute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.