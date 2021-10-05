The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•A theft was reported in the 100 block of White Pine Road Sept. 21.
•An officer responded to a call of damage to property and a theft from vehicle in the 7400 block of Main Street Sept. 21. The incident is under investigation.
•An officer responded to a property damage accident in the 6800 block of Otter Lake Road Sept. 21. One of the drivers was arrested and later charged for fourth-degree DWI.
•Officers responded to a property damage crash near the intersection of Lake Drive and 79th Street Sept. 21. The juvenile driver was cited for failure to drive with due care.
•Officers responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft in progress in the 400 block of Apollo Drive Sept. 21. The suspects left the scene prior to officer arrival. The investigation is ongoing.
•Officers responded to a business in the 7100 block of Otter Lake Road Sept. 22 on a report of suspicious people taking photos of the building. Officers located an individual who gave a false name to officers and had an active warrant. The individual was arrested and transported to jail.
•Officers took a report of a fraudulent check and an effort to cash it at a bank in the 600 block of Apollo Drive Sept. 22. The incident is under investigation.
•An officer responded to a fire in an oven in the 6600 block of Sherman Lake Road Sept. 22. Upon arrival, the fire was out and the fire department confirmed using a thermal imaging camera that there was no further fire threat.
•Officers responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated driver in the 800 block of Maple Lane Sept. 22. The officers located the vehicle and arrested the driver for driving under the influence.
•Officers conducted a traffic stop for speeding in the 900 block of Ash Street Sept. 23. Officers smelled the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia. The driver was issued a citation for the offenses.
•Officers responded to a large group of juveniles in the 1400 block of Osprey Court being disorderly Sept. 23. One juvenile shot a BB gun at a vehicle. One juvenile was charged for multiple offenses and the other juveniles were sent home.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 300 block of Main Street Sept. 24. The driver was subsequently cited for possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle and drug paraphernalia.
•Officers responded to a residence for a domestic situation Sept. 24. One person was arrested for domestic assault.
•An officer took a complaint of a dog bite in the 8200 block of 20th Avenue Sept. 25. The incident was documented, and the investigation is ongoing.
•An officer responded to a report of juveniles throwing toilet paper on a tree in the 7900 block of Joseph Court Sept. 26. The officer checked the area and was unable to locate the individuals involved.
•Officers responded to a call of a possible impaired driver swerving all over the roadway in the 8300 block of I-35W Sept. 26. The vehicle was located and stopped by the officers, and the driver was arrested for second-degree DWI. A passenger was also arrested on outstanding warrants.
•Officers responded to a report of a male passed out on a park bench with a young child in the 200 block of Apple Lane Sept. 26. The male was trespassed from the property and the child was released to a care provider.
•An officer responded to the intersection of County Road J and Centerville Road on a report of a male trying to fight someone in a vehicle Sept. 26. The male went into another city, and the officer assisted the other law enforcement agency in searching for the male. The male was never located.
•Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2100 block of Ada Drive Sept. 26 regarding a theft of a motor vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
•An officer spoke with a resident in the 7100 block of Grey Squirrel Road Sept. 27 who reported their animal was shot with a pellet gun while it was outside. It is unknown at this time who injured the animal. The investigation is ongoing.
•Officers responded to a call of a person trying to pass a forged check at a bank in the 7400 block of Village Drive Sept. 27. Officers located the suspect, who will be charged with check forgery. A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested and booked into jail on an outstanding warrant.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers were dispatched to the 9300 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Sept. 22 on a theft report. There are no suspects at this time.
•Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington Sept. 22. A male driver and female passenger were subsequently arrested for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
•Officers were dispatched to Lexington Memorial Park Sept. 22 on a report of two vehicles driving on the ballfields, which were recently redone. Police subsequently located the vehicles and identified two juvenile suspects. The damage is estimated at 1,320. Charges are pending.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 3800 block of Minuteman Lane in Lexington Sept. 23.
•Officers responded to a phone call report of a burglary in the 40 block of Center Road in Circle Pines Sept. 23. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a burglary of an unoccupied, unattached garage. The estimated loss is $2,000.
•An officer was dispatched to Central Street in Circle Pines Sept. 23 for a property damage hit-and-run accident. The officer was unable to locate any suspects.
•Officers were dispatched to a license plate theft in the 7200 block of Twin Lakes Avenue in Centerville Sept. 26.
•Police were dispatched to the 6900 block of Lamotte Drive in Centerville Sept. 26 on a report of a male threatening people. The call ended up being related to a Ramsey County call from an incident at Centerville Road and County Road J.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Main Street and Centerville Road Sept. 27. The driver had a suspended license, no insurance and had failed to transfer the title. Citations were issued and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
•Police responded to the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington Sept. 28 for a civil dispute between neighbors regarding a furnace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.