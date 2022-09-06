The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
An officer conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation near I-35E and Main Street Aug. 23. Officers subsequently searched the vehicle and seized miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.
An officer and community service officer responded to a report of an illegal burn in the 7700 block of Lake Drive Aug. 23. The fire was extinguished.
An officer was dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 2200 block of 70th Street Aug. 23. The officer asked the occupant to relocate to a rest area.
Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Century Trail Aug 23. Officers documented the incident.
Officers responded to a trespassing incident in the 6500 block of Ware Road Aug. 23. A male was subsequently arrested and transported to jail.
Officers responded to a personal injury crash in the 7800 block of Lake Drive Aug. 23. A driver was transported to the hospital via ambulance, and an officer issued the second driver a citation.
An officer received a report of criminal sexual conduct at a juvenile facility in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue Aug. 23. The investigation is ongoing.
Officers responded to a possible fight between five or six juveniles near Hodgson Road and Egret Lane Aug. 23. Officers made contact with the juveniles, who stated they were play fighting while selling fundraiser cards. The juveniles were picked up by their parents.
Officers responded to a single-vehicle property damage crash in the area of I-35E and Main Street Aug. 23. Officers determined the male driver appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The male was taken to the hospital for testing.
An officer responded to a property damage accident involving a bus in the area of 24th Avenue and Main Street Aug. 25. No injuries were reported.
An officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration near the intersection of Otter Lake Road and Main Street Aug. 24. The adult female driver was arrested and booked into jail on an outstanding felony warrant and was cited for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance. The adult male passenger was arrested and booked into jail for first-degree possession of a controlled substance and a seatbelt violation. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
An officer assisted a nearby agency with a road rage incident involving a possible handgun at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Okinawa Street in Blaine. The vehicle subsequently traveled into Lino Lakes and was located by an officer. Police conducted a high-risk stop on the vehicle, and the officers did not locate a gun. The incident was handled by the originating agency.
Officers responded to a report of two vehicles that were damaged at a business in the 7300 block of Lake Drive Aug. 24. The incident was documented and is under investigation.
An officer received a report of multiple vehicles speeding down a residential street, Myrtle Lane, Aug. 24. The officer subsequently located the juvenile drivers involved and parents were advised of the incident.
An officer responded to assist another law enforcement agency with a male who had fled on foot in the 10300 block of I-35W Aug. 24. The male was located and taken into custody.
Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 7300 block of Lake Drive Aug. 25. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of a different city and was towed by another law enforcement agency so evidence processing could be completed.
An officer received information regarding concerns about the level of care provided to a vulnerable adult in Lino Lakes Aug. 25. The investigation is ongoing.
An officer responded to a report of damage to property in the 8200 block of 20th Avenue Aug. 25. The incident was documented and there is no suspect information or physical evidence at this time.
Damage to a street sign was reported in the 1500 block of Birch Street Aug. 25. The county highway department was notified.
An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 700 block of Main Street Aug. 26 and found the driver to be impaired. The driver was arrested and later charged with fourth-degree DWI.
An officer was dispatched to the area of Main Street and 20th Avenue on a report of a possibly intoxicated driver Aug. 26. The officer subsequently located and stopped the vehicle. The driver was arrested for several violations, including second-degree DWI.
Officers and firefighters responded to a residence for a structure fire in the 1000 block of Tamarack Lane Aug. 26. The fire was contained to the garage and the residents were evacuated. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire division.
Officers responded to a local business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive on a report of several individuals fighting Aug. 26. Officers located all of the individuals involved and interviewed them. An adult female was subsequently arrested and booked into jail on several charges, including domestic assault.
Officers responded to a call of a home on fire in the 200 block of Palomino Lane Aug. 27. Officers assisted multiple fire departments that arrived to extinguish the fire.
Officers responded to a report of two vehicles that had been tampered with, one of which had been inside a garage attached to the occupied home in the 6300 block of Red Maple Lane Aug. 27. The investigation is ongoing.
Officers responded to a delayed theft report in the 800 block of Old Birch Street Aug. 28. Information was documented and the investigation is ongoing
Officers responded to a delayed burglary report from a business in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Aug. 28. The officer collected evidence on the scene and is investigating the burglary.
A motor vehicle tampering was reported in the 6200 block of South Glen Trail Aug. 28. Nothing appears to have been taken from the vehicle, but the incident is under investigation.
A theft from motor vehicle was reported in the 6300 block of Deerwood Lane Aug. 28. The officer made contact with the vehicle owner and processed touch DNA from the scene. There is no suspect information at this time.
Officers responded to a complaint of juveniles riding ATVs on city property in the 7700 block of Lake Drive Aug. 28. Four juveniles were located and educated on city ordinances, which restrict ATV operation.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple violations in the 7400 block of Lake Drive Aug. 29. The driver was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree DWI. A search warrant was completed and a blood sample was taken. Charges are pending.
An officer took a report of theft of tools in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Aug. 29. The investigation is ongoing.
An officer responded to a business for a trespassing complaint in the 6500 block of Ware Road Aug. 29. The officer located the suspected offender and issued a citation for trespassing.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
A vehicle was towed after a driver was cited for a traffic violation near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Lake Drive in Circle Pines Aug. 24.
A domestic situation was reported in Circle Pines Aug. 24.
Officers attempted to make an arrest on an outstanding warrant in the 1700 block of Meadow Lane in Centerville Aug. 24. Upon officers’ arrival, the male ran into his residence and refused to come outside. He is being charged out of custody.
Officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Woodland Road and Lexington Avenue in Lexington Aug. 25. The vehicle fled from officers and a pursuit was not initiated.
Police were dispatched to the 6900 block of Sumac Court in Centerville Aug. 25 on a suspicious activity report. Officers documented the information.
A theft from motor vehicle was reported in the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Aug. 27. There is currently no suspect information, but building management is reviewing video surveillance.
Police responded to the 4000 block of Lovell Road in Lexington Aug. 27 on report of a child at large. The child was located and reunited with family members.
A theft was reported in the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Aug. 28.
Officers observed a downed tree in the roadway near Albert Avenue and North Highway Drive in Lexington Aug. 28. The public works department was notified.
Police assisted with the removal of a disorderly male in the 7000 block of Centerville Road in Centerville Aug. 29.
An officer conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the area of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Aug. 29. The adult female driver was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI.
An officer conducted a traffic stop near Restwood Road and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Aug. 29. A verbal warning was issued.
Damage to property was reported at a business in the 200 block of Commerce Drive in Centerville Aug. 29.
A trailer was reported stolen in the 1900 block of Main Street in Centerville Aug. 29. The theft is under investigation.
A package was reported stolen from the mailroom of an apartment complex in the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Aug. 29.
A neighborhood dispute was reported in the 3800 block of Patriot Lane in Lexington Aug. 30.
A theft was reported in the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Aug. 30.
An officer conducted a traffic stop near Main Street and Lakeland Circle in Centerville Aug. 30. Narcotics were found during the stop and seized.
