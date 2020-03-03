The Lino Lakes Public Safety Department reported the following incidents:
• A bus driver reported a stop arm violation in the 800 block of Main Street Feb. 18. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer received a report of a suspicious note found in a mailbox in the 800 block of Lois Lane Feb. 18. The incident was documented, and extra patrol will be provided in the area.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a moving violation in the 8300 block of Lake Drive Feb. 19. The adult female driver was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI and booked into the Anoka County Jail.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for unsafe driving conduct in the 6500 block of Hodgson Road Feb. 19. The driver was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 7800 block of Nottingham Lane Feb. 20. An adult male was subsequently cited for possession of a synthetic drug.
• A registered predatory offender from the 600 block of Town Center Parkway went to the police station to update their registrant information Feb. 21.
• A resident from the 200 block of Rohavic Lane reported a suspicious person walking around in their yard Feb. 21. Officers checked out the area, but no one was located.
• While on patrol, an officer observed suspicious activity involving juveniles in the 1500 block of Birch Street Feb. 22. The officer spoke with the juveniles and requested that they leave the area.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for unsafe driving conduct in the 8100 block of Lake Drive Feb. 2. An adult male driver was subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• Officers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in the 6600 block of Sherman Lake Road Feb. 23. The adult male driver was found to be impaired and arrested for third-degree DWI and booked into jail.
• Police were dispatched to check the welfare of a person who was attempting to flag down traffic in the area of Main Street and Lake Drive Feb. 24. Officers investigated and subsequently arrested a person for DWI.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Woodland Road in Lexington Feb. 19 for a personal injury accident. Information was collected.
• Police were dispatched to a phone call fraud report from a resident in the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington Feb. 20. Officers collected information from the victim of a phone scam who had lost $5,000. There are no known suspects at this time.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Feb. 20 on report of a two-vehicle property damage accident. A citation was issued to one of the drivers.
• Police responded to the 700 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Feb. 21 on a property damage accident. Officers located the suspect, who was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation in the area of Lake Drive and Pine Drive in Circle Pines Feb. 22. Citations were issued for marijuana and a passenger who provided false information to the police.
• A police officer was flagged down by a Metro Transit bus driver in the 7100 block of Centerville Feb. 23 for a found knife on the ground. The driver asked law enforcement to dispose of the knife.
• Officers were dispatched to a phone call report regarding possible license plate theft in the 300 block of Forest Drive in Circle Pines Feb. 24.
