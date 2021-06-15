The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to a report of a theft in progress in the 6100 block of Linda Lane June 1. Officers searched the area for the suspect vehicle but were unable to locate it. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to a fire on the outside of a residence in the 6700 block of Clearwater Creek Drive June 1. The fire was out prior to officer arrival, and the fire division checked the building.
• An officer responded to a property damage crash with airbag deployment at the intersection of Birch Street and Ware Road June 2. One driver was issued a citation for running a red light. No injuries were reported.
• An officer was dispatched to a traffic complaint on I-35W near Lake Drive June 3 involving a vehicle with an unsecure load, which had caused a traffic hazard. The driver was subsequently issued a citation for driving with an unsecure load.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 7400 block of Sunset Avenue June 3. The adult male driver was arrested and booked into jail for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety, providing false information to a police officer, speeding and on six outstanding felony warrants.
• Officers responded to the 700 block of Beaver Trail June 4 on a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was located and it was found the occupants were soliciting a product from door to door. The sellers did not have a city permit to engage in door-to-door sales, so they were told to stop until they had obtained a permit.
• Officers responded to a burglary report in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway June 5. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer took a report of a gas drive-off at a store in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South June 4. The incident was documented and is under investigation.
• An officer took a report of a bear sighting in the 8000 block of 20th Avenue June 4. The officer documented the incident and advised the caller to leave the bear alone.
• An officer attempted to make a traffic stop involving a vehicle racing in the 7100 block of I-35E June 5. The vehicle failed to stop and fled from officers.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 400 block of Main Street June 5. The officer located a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The driver was cited for multiple offenses.
• Officers responded to assist the State Patrol on a personal injury crash on I-35W near Main Street June 5. Officers assisted with traffic control and extrication of the driver.
• An officer responded to a delayed theft from motor vehicle report in the 6400 block of Lakota Trail June 6. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer took a report of a theft of construction tools in the 1900 block of Red Oak Lane June 7. The case is under investigation.
• Officers responded to a service station in the 7500 block of Lake Drive June 7 on a report of a customer who found an unknown male in their vehicle. The male was arrested for motor vehicle tampering and disorderly conduct and booked into jail.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington June 2. The female driver was taken into custody on outstanding warrants.
• A resident in the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington reported a mail theft June 2. There are no suspects at this time.
• An officer took a damage to property report in the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington June 2.
• An officer took a fraud report in the 20 block of Hillcrest Lane in Circle Pines June 2.
• Officers were dispatched to a personal injury accident near the intersection of Lake Drive and Keith Road in Circle Pines June 2. One party was transported to the hospital via ambulance.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Woodland Road in Lexington June 2. The driver was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI.
• An officer was flagged down in the 2000 block of Cedar Street in Centerville June 3 for a property damage report. There are no suspects at this time.
• A theft was reported in the 6800 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville June 3. There are no suspects at this time.
• A resident in the 7100 block of Mill Road in Centerville was verbally warned for an animal complaint June 3.
• An officer was dispatched to the 3800 block of Patriot Lane in Lexington June 4 on a report of terroristic threats.
• An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of South Drive in Circle Pines June 5 for suspicious activity.
• An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Lake Drive and Keith Road in Circle Pines June 5. An adult female was subsequently arrested for DWI and possession of drugs.
• A couple of thefts from motor vehicles were reported in the 7200 block of Brian Drive in Centerville June 5. A theft was also reported in the 1900 block of Cardinal Drive that same day.
• A resident in the 1900 block of Robin Lane in Centerville reported that an unknown suspect stole some decorative items from her yard June 5. The estimated loss is $100.
• Officers received multiple noise complaints in the 200 block of Twilite Terrace in Circle Pines June 5. Officers warned the residents they may receive a citation if they kept it up.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Highway Drive and Woodland Road June 5. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• Damage to property was reported in the 20 block of East Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines June 5. The caller advised an unknown suspect broke his wooden placard off of his mailbox. The estimated loss is $50.
• An address in the 300 block of Sherwood Court in Circle Pines received a complaint of blight June 7.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Griggs Avenue and North Highway Drive in Lexington June 7. A female driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
