The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• A community service officer was dispatched on a call regarding concerns about traffic at Lino Lakes Elementary School causing a hazard Oct. 27. The school was alerted to the complaint and is working on a solution to the traffic problem.
• An officer responded to a report of terroristic threats in the 7100 block of Otter Lake Road Oct. 27. A male driver was reported for brandishing a gun at another driver. The male was subsequently stopped and arrested for the offense.
• Officers responded to a domestic situation Oct. 27. After investigating, officers found an adult female needed to be transported to a local hospital because of her intoxication level. The female was later charged with domestic assault.
• One vehicle was reported stolen and several vehicles were broken into at Rice Lake Elementary Oct. 27. A vehicle was also broken into at Living Waters Lutheran Church the same day. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers received a call Oct. 28 regarding a campaign sign that may have been placed illegally. The issue was redirected to City Hall.
• An officer responded to multiple break-in reports of recreational vehicles parked at a business in the 6900 block of Otter Lake Road Oct.28. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a two-vehicle personal injury accident in the 8100 block of Lake Drive Oct. 28. Officers provided aid until an ambulance arrived and transported one driver to the hospital.
• An officer responded to a harassment report in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Oct. 28. The officer talked to all involved parties and advised them on next steps.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 7600 block of 20th Avenue Oct.29. The officer subsequently searched the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia. The driver was cited.
• An officer was dispatched on a report regarding the theft of multiple firearms from a vehicle in the 6500 block of Pheasant Run South Oct. 29. Another theft was reported in the same block the same day. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer was dispatched to the 1500 block of Oakview Court Oct. 30 for a theft from motor vehicle report. The investigation is ongoing.
• While on patrol, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 7200 block of 24th Avenue for multiple lane violations Oct. 32. Following an investigation, the driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• Officers received a call regarding hunters in a boat on Marshan Lake, possibly in distress Oct. 31. Officers determined a small boat was stuck in the mud on the lake but the occupants were not in distress. The individuals and boat were taken to shore by the Anoka County Sheriff's Office air boat.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 6600 block of Hodgson Road Oct. 31. The officer detected the odor of alcohol from inside the vehicle and had the driver perform field sobriety testing. The driver was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI and several other charges.
• Officers responded to a theft report of political signs in the 7600 block of Sunset Avenue Oct. 31. There are no known suspect(s).
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 7200 block of Stage Coach Trail Nov. 1. The investigation is ongoing.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers observed a suspicious vehicle in the 9000 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington Nov. 1.
• Police responded to the 10 block of South Pine Drive in Circle Pines Nov. 1 on a disorderly conduct report. The involved individuals were asked to leave; they left without incident.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Restwood Road and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Nov. 1. The driver was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI.
• Police received a phone call report of terroristic threats in the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Nov. 1.
• Officers observed two suspicious vehicles within the 400 block of Keith Drive at 12:22 a.m. Nov. 1. The juveniles’ parents were contacted.
• A theft was reported in the 1 block of Woodcrest Drive in Circle Pines Nov. 2.
• Police received a phone call report regarding motor vehicle tampering in the 20 block of Park Drive in Circle Pines Nov. 2. Extra patrol was requested in the area.
• Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Keith Road in Circle Pines Nov. 2 for a damage to property report.
• A mail theft was reported in the 9200 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington Nov. 2.
• Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Minuteman Lane in Lexington Nov. 2 on a suspicious activity report. An unoccupied stolen vehicle was subsequently recovered.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9300 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Nov. 3 for an aggravated robbery.
• Officers were dispatched to the 1 block of Central Street in Circle Pines Nov. 3 for a disorderly male disturbing the peace.
• Police responded to an identity theft report in the 7000 block of Cottonwood Court in Centerville Oct. 28. The caller reported an unknown suspect attempted to apply for a small business loan in her name.
• A vehicle theft was reported in the 7200 block of Main Street in Centerville Oct. 30.
• Police were dispatched to a theft report of political signs in the 1600 block of Peltier Lake Drive in Centerville Oct. 30.
• A driver was arrested for third-degree DWI in the area of Main Street and Centerville Road in Centerville Oct. 31.
• A driver received multiple citations during a traffic stop in the area of North Highway Drive and Dunlap Avenue in Lexington Oct. 31.
• A Circle Pines business failed a tobacco compliance check Oct. 31. The involved employee was cited.
