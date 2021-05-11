The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle near 21st Avenue North and Crane Drive April 27. The driver was subsequently cited for a driver’s license violation.
• Officers received a call of juveniles smoking marijuana in a motor vehicle in the area of 20th Avenue and Birch Street April 27. Officers stopped the vehicle and a juvenile male was charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• An officer responded to a theft report in the 600 block of Lois Lane April 27. Property was stolen from one vehicle, and another vehicle was stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer was following up on a theft case in the 600 block of Arlo Lane April 28 when it was discovered there was another victim. The investigation continues.
• An officer responded to a call of a theft from a motor vehicle in the 7700 block of Lake Drive April 28. There is no suspect information at that time, and the investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a call from a passerby of a male seen pointing what appeared to be a gun in the 300 block of Elm Street April 28. A juvenile male was located with other juvenile males, and they were found to be in possession of BB guns. The incident was addressed and parents were notified.
• An officer responded to a complaint of vehicles racing in the 6800 block of Otter Lake Road April 29. The involved vehicles were not located. Extra patrol was requested.
• Officers responded to assist the State Patrol on a report of an intoxicated driver on I-35E near Main Street April 30. The driver, who was arrested for DWI, crashed into a median. There were no reported injuries.
• An officer responded to a residence in the 7800 block of Lois Lane for a traffic complaint May 2. The officer located the suspected driver and issued a citation.
• Officers responded to a residence in the 7800 block of Lois Lane for a disorderly male. Officer spoke to all involved parties and a male was issued a citation.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration in the 7100 block of 21st Avenue N. May 3 and could smell an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and the marijuana was seized. The driver was cited.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers were dispatched to the 0 block of Park Drive E in Circle Pines April 28 on a theft report.
• Police received a fraud report from a resident in the 200 block of Twilite Terrace in Circle Pines April 28. Information was collected.
• Officers observed suspicious activity in the 8800 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington April 29. Police later conducted a traffic stop with the involved vehicle for a moving violation. The stop resulted in an arrest.
• Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Civic Heights Drive in Circle Pines April 29 on a report of a disorderly male.
• An officer was dispatched to a phone call report of a possible theft from motor vehicle from a resident in the 3800 block of Edith Lane in Lexington April 29. The caller reported there was no damage and nothing appeared to be missing.
• Police responded to a harassment report in the 1900 block of 73rd Street in Centerville April 30. The caller advised his neighbor was driving slowly past his house and revving his engine. Police advised the caller of restraining order options.
• Officers were dispatched to a fire in the 700 block of Civic Heights Drive in Circle Pines April 30.
• Police were dispatched to the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington April 30 on the report of a female trespassing. A notice of trespass for the entire shopping complex was issued.
• Officers responded to a damage to property report in the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington April 30.
• A vehicle theft was reported in the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington April 30. There is no suspect information at this time.
• A squad was involved in an accident with a deer in the 1300 block of Birch Street in Lino Lakes May 1.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Main Street and Centerville Road May 1. A citation was issued for a crosswalk violation.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 20th Avenue and 73rd Street in Centerville May 2. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• Officers responded to an address in Lexington May 2 for a physical domestic in progress. Upon police arrival, a male was located outside fighting with family and needed to be detained to the ground. An ambulance was requested because the male was severely intoxicated.
• Police observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and West Road in Circle Pines May 2. An adult male was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• Officers responded to the 0 block of Circle Drive in Circle Pines May 3 on a property damage hit-and-run accident. A suspect was subsequently cited.
