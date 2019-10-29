The Lino Lakes Public Safety Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to a business in the 2300 block of Main Street Oct. 15 on report of a theft. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer was dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident in the 600 block of Main Street Oct. 16. Both drivers were transported to local hospitals for care and both vehicles were towed from the scene. One of the drivers was cited for failure to drive with due care and speeding.
• A resident in the 6300 block of Red Hawk Trail reported someone damaged their boat cover Oct. 16. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to the 2200 block of Clearwater Creek Court Oct. 16 on a report of suspicious activity by juveniles. Officers located a party with juveniles and spoke to the adults in charge to address the issue.
• Officers responded to reports of juveniles ringing doorbells in the 6500 block of Lacasse Drive Oct. 16. Officers located several juveniles out after curfew. They were cited and sent home.
• An officer performed a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Clearwater Creek Court Oct. 17 and found three juveniles violating curfew. The juveniles were cited for curfew and their parents were notified.
• An officer responded to a report of a gas line that was severed by a construction crew in the 2100 block of 64th Street Oct. 18. Xcel Energy responded to stop the leak and fix the line.
• Officers responded to a call of possible drug use at a business in the 6500 block of Ware Road Oct. 18. A female was subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
•Officers responded to a driving complaint in the area of I-35E and Main Street Oct. 18. After investigation, the driver of one of the involved vehicles was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and careless driving.
• Officers responded to a delayed report of an accident involving a motor vehicle and person in the area of Heather Court and Apollo Drive Oct. 19. Officers located the victim at the hospital and spoke with the driver of the vehicle, who was found to not be impaired. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a possible overdose of a male inside a vehicle at a business in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Oct. 20. Officers found the male to be impaired and he was arrested.
• An officer responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Oct. 21. The officer located the vehicle and stopped it for various moving violations. The driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, refusal to submit a chemical test, failing to signal for a turn and failure to drive in a single lane.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Police were dispatched to the 7000 block of Progress Road in Centerville Oct. 16 on report of a stolen vehicle.
• On Oct. 16, a male from Centerville was requested to surrender his gun to the police department. The gun was brought to Bill's Gun Shop.
• Police were dispatched to Lexington Oct. 19 on report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, police learned that a juvenile male had assaulted a juvenile female. The male had fled the area prior to police arrival and a pickup/hold was entered for the male suspect.
• Officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville Oct. 20 on report of a stolen vehicle.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Oct. 21 on report of a theft. The vehicle was entered as stolen and the case is active pending leads.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9300 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington Oct. 22 on report of a structure fire. The fire was put out, but the home was determined to be unfit for humans to live in due to the damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
