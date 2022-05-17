The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer assisted a neighboring agency on a traffic stop in the 7100 block of Mill Road May 3. An adult female was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• Officers responded to a fire at a school in the 400 block of Elm Street May 3. Upon arrival, officers determined there was no fire threat.
• Officers responded to a report of a possible grass fire in the 6700 block of Ruffed Grouse Road May 3. An illegal recreational fire was located and extinguished. The homeowner was advised of burning ordinances and restrictions.
• A school resources officer took a report from a student’s parent who was concerned with how the teacher handled a discipline issue with her child May 3 in the 300 block of Elm Street.
• An officer was dispatched to a residence regarding a 911 hang-up in the 8200 block of 20th Avenue North May 3. The officer arrived and determined it was an accidental dial.
• Officers received a request for a phone call regarding questions about vehicle ownership in the 600 block of Pine Street May 3.
• Officer received a traffic complaint in a residential neighborhood near Century Trail and Arabian Circle May 3. Officers responded to the area and found no problems.
• An officer responded to a fireworks complaint at a local business in the 7600 block of Village Drive May 3. The officer checked the area but was unable to locate any apparent problems.
• An officer responded to a report of a lost dog in the 200 block of Woodridge Lane May 4. The officer checked the area but was unable to locate the dog. The incident was documented.
• A community service officer was dispatched to assist someone with jumpstarting their vehicle in the 500 block of Birch Street on May 4. The jumpstart was not successful, and the driver ordered a tow.
• A community service officer dispatched a complaint of an abandoned vehicle parked on the property in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South May 4. The complainant was advised they would have to tow it out.
• Officers responded to a delayed report of license plate theft at a business in the 300 block of Birch Street May 4. The plate will be entered as stolen.
• An officer was dispatched to a motor vehicle property damage accident on Lake Drive and Main Street May 4. The officer documented the incident and provided a case number to the involved parties.
• An officer spoke with a resident regarding a complaint of a dog at large in the 6900 block of West Shadow Lake Drive May 4. The officer spoke to the dog owner, advised them of the city ordinances and was asked to obtain a dog license.
• Officer assisted another agency with a death notification in the 300 block of Arrowhead Drive May 4. It was determined no family members lived in Lino Lakes.
• Officers responded to a report of a dog bite in the 1000 block of Killdeer Court May 5. The dog owner was advised to confine the dog for a period of 10 days. Follow-up is ongoing.
• Officer received a report of suspicious activity in the 1100 block of Main Street May 5. Extra patrol in the area will be provided.
• A community service officer received a call regarding some deceased crows at a city park in the 6900 block of Sunrise Drive May 5. The crows were located and disposed of.
• A community service officer was dispatched to a contained dog in the 6900 block of Black Duck Drive May 5. The dog was returned home and its owner was given a verbal warning regarding city ordinances.
• An officer responded to a business for a report of theft of gas. The officer collected the information and the incident is under investigation.
• A school resources officer investigated a report of school bus stop arm violation in the 300 block of Main Street May 6.
• An officer located illegally dumped items while on patrol in the 6100 block of 20th Avenue May 6. The county highway department was informed for cleanup.
• Officers were dispatched to a business for suspicious activity reported in the 6900 block of Otter Lake Road May 6.
• An officer observed several vehicles racing and attempted to stop them on I-35E and I-35W. The vehicles fled and were not stopped.
• An officer was dispatched to a residence for a report of gas odor in the 7000 block of Lakeview Drive May 7. The Lino Lakes Fire Department responded and handled the call.
• Officers responded to a residential area for a suspicious vehicle parked on private property on Bald Eagle Boulevard and Partridge Court May 7. The described vehicle has had several interactions with law enforcement. The vehicle was gone prior to the officers’ arrival.
• An officer took a driving complaint in the 7800 block of Lois Lane May 8. The officer spoke with the juvenile’s mother about the complaint. Extra patrol was requested in the area.
• An officer was requested to investigate a suspicious vehicle found on business property in the 8100 block of Lake Drive May 8. The area was checked and no problems were found.
• An officer responded to a loose dog in the area in the 1500 block of Stoneybrook Drive May 9. The owner was located and reunited with the dog.
• Officer responded to a residence on a report of an unknown male attempting to enter the home in the 6300 block of Hodgson Road May 9. Officer located the male, who was later sent to the hospital by ambulance and charged out of custody for several offenses.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer was dispatched to a traffic complaint report in the 10 block of West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines May 4.
• Officers responded to the 7000 block of Brian Drive on a report of suspicious activity May 4. Upon arrival, officers found an elderly female who was involved in a potential fraudulent phone scam. She was advised of her options.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of disorderly conduct in the 9000 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington May 4.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a violation that occurred in the area of South Highway Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington May 5. The adult female was subsequently arrested.
• Police were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 1900 block of Main Street in Centerville May 5.
• An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Lake Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington May 6. An adult female was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for a violation observed in the area of Lake Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington May 6. The officer learned that the driver had a misdemeanor sign-and-release warrant, and a new court date was issued on scene.
• Police responded to the 6900 block of Sumac Court in Centerville on an animal complaint May 7.
• Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Stardust Boulevard for a report of mail tampering in Circle Pines May 9.
• Officers received a phone call regarding a theft in the 10 block of Indian Hills Drive May 9 in Circle Pines.
• Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Baldwin Drive regarding an animal complaint May 10 in Circle Pines. The owner was verbally warned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.