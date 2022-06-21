The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
An officer responded to the 6300 block of 20th Avenue regarding a suspicious male on a bike June 7.
An officer was dispatched to a theft at a business in the 7500 block of Lake Drive June 7. Officers identified the suspect, who was issued a citation for theft and trespassed from the business.
An officer was dispatched to an identity theft report in the 6500 block of Sioux Lane June 7. The victim reported charges out of the state. The identity theft was documented. The investigation is ongoing.
An officer responded to a fireworks complaint in the 6600 block of Sherman Lake Road June 7. The officer made contact with the involved parties and discussed laws.
An officer stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of Birch Street for a traffic offense and found the driver was intoxicated on June 7. The driver was arrested and later booked into jail.
Officers and fire division staff responded to a home in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway for an oven fire June 8.
A community service officer responded to a report of baby ducks trapped in a drain in the 2200 block of Tart Lake Road June 8. The storm drain was opened and the ducks were removed.
An officer spoke to a principal of a school regarding an upset parent in the 700 block of Main Street June 9. The parent was spoken to and there were no further problems.
An officer responded to a local business for found property in the 2300 block of Main Street June 9. The officer made contact with the owner and returned the property.
Officers responded to the area of Sunrise Park for a fireworks complaint that caused a grass fire in the 6900 block of Glenview Lane June 9. The officer was unable to locate the involved parties but will provide extra patrol.
Officers responded to a noise complaint and offered advice on how to address the problem in the 8000 block of Danube Street June 10.
An officer responded to a single vehicle vs deer accident in the 6400 block of Centerville Road June 10. The vehicle was no longer on the scene but the deer was injured. The officer dispatched the deer, which was later removed.
Officers responded to a county park where employees reported a male had entered a closed building through a broken window in the 7700 block of Main Street June 11. The male was ultimately arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a business in the 500 block of Apollo Drive June 12. The officer made contact with the driver and determined there were no problems.
Officers responded to the area of Birch Street and 12th Avenue to assist another agency on a traffic stop June 13. A male was taken into custody without incident.
An officer responded to a report of a no pay of fuel in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South Suite A June 13. The incident was documented and is under investigation.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
Officers were dispatched to a theft report in the 800 block of Civic Heights Circle in Circle Pines June 8. This was ultimately found to be a public assist call.
An officer conducted a traffic stop near 20th Avenue and 73rd Street in Centerville June 8.
An officer handled a delayed stolen vehicle report in the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington June 8.
Officers were dispatched to the 60 block of Circle Drive in Circle Pines regarding an illegal burn June 8. The homeowner was verbally warned.
Officers were dispatched to a phone call for a civil assist in the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington June 9.
A counterfeit bill was reported in the first block of Pine Drive South in Circle Pines June 10.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Little John Drive and Robin Hood Lane in Circle Pines on a complaint of loud music June 10. The source was located and the residents were advised.
Police received a report of a found dog in the 9300 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington June 10. The dog was transported to Otter Lake Animal Care Center.
An officer responded to a report of a stolen bike in the 8000 block of Dunlap Avenue in Lexington June 10. The caller advised an unknown suspect stole a bike while it was at another residence. The estimated loss was $100.
An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and North Road in Circle Pines June 12. An adult female was subsequently arrested for DWI.
Police responded to a report of indecent exposure in the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington June 14. An adult male was subsequently arrested.
Police took a phone call report of a traffic complaint in the 1800 block of Center Street in Centerville June 14.
