The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer responded to an abandoned bicycle in a ditch in the 600 block of 62nd Street April 26. The bike was collected for safekeeping.
• Officers responded to a report of a loose dog that was found and contained in the 900 block of James Street April 26. A microchip was found by an animal care facility, and the animal was returned to its home.
• Officers responded to a residence for a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Ware Circle April 26. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer was dispatched to a motor vehicle property damage crash on Main Street and I-35E April 26. Both vehicles were driven from the location and a crash report was completed.
• An officer was dispatched to a local business in the 6500 block of Ware Road Suite 360 April 26 for possible drugs found. The officer documented the incident and the drug was disposed of.
• An officer responded to a residence in the 6600 block of Blue Heron Drive April 26 on a barking dog complaint where the dog was not barking at the time of the call, but the other neighbors were reported to have become angry about the problem. The owner of the dog was contacted and advised of the complaint and ordinance.
• An officer responded to a business where suspected narcotics were located by an employee in the 700 block of Apollo Drive April 26. The suspected narcotics were placed into secure storage to be destroyed. There are no suspects at this time.
• Officers received a report of a suspicious phone call in the 1300 block of Hunters Ridge April 27. The individual wanted the incident documented.
• An officer was dispatched to a call regarding a possible scam in the 7100 block of Ivy Ridge Court April 27. The officer determined no crime had been committed and provided the caller with information to prevent themselves from becoming a victim of fraud.
• Officers requested to speak with the owner of a vehicle believed to be abandoned in another state in the 7100 block of Snow Owl Circle April 27. The officers investigated and learned the person parked their vehicle while they were on a hiking trip and there were no problems.
• An officer spoke with a resident about a black bear sighting in the 1900 block of Bloom Court April 27. Information was collected, and the officer recommended the caller remove all attractive food sources from their yard.
• An officer spoke with another resident about a bear sighting in the 1900 block of Bloom Court April 27. The officer recommended the caller remove any food or garbage so the bear would continue on its journey.
• An officer took a report of a city vehicle involved in an accident in the 1100 block of Main Street April 28. There were no injuries and a report was completed.
• An officer took a call of a road rage incident on Lake Drive at Apollo Drive April 28. The officer spoke with the parties involved about the problem.
• An officer spoke with a female in the 400 block of Main Street April 28 on how to handle a civil issue and possible narcotics situation.
• Officers received a report of suspicious mail that was received at a residence in the 1900 block of Rehbein Street April 28. The homeowner wanted the incident documented.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and found drug paraphernalia in plain view on Centerville Road and Ash Street April 29. The driver was issued a citation.
• Officers received a traffic complaint in a neighborhood in the 6900 block of Lakeview Drive April 29. Extra patrol will be provided.
• An officer responded to a report of a possible illegal burn at a residence in the 8100 block of Diane Street April 29. The officer found the fire was only illegal in size, and spoke with the resident about the violation. The officer asked the resident to reduce the size of the fire; no citations were issued.
• Officers responded to a neighborhood on a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Woodridge Lane April 30. The vehicle was gone prior to officers’ arrival.
• An officer responded to a local gas station for a report of theft of fuel in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South Suite A April 30. The officer documented the incident and is investigating.
• Officers responded to an anonymous noise complaint in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway May 1. Occupants at the location were asked to keep the noise down.
• Officers responded to a report of found drug paraphernalia in the 6900 block of Sunrise Drive May 2. The item was collected and destroyed.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Police responded to the area on Main Street and 20th Avenue in Centerville for a motor vehicle accident April 27. Upon arrival, both drivers advised they were fine and did not need an ambulance. The vehicles were removed from the scene and no there were no charges.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near Griggs Avenue and Lovell Road in Lexington April 27. The male driver was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant.
• An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Village Parkway and Lake Drive in Circle Pines April 27. An adult male was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant.
• Officer took a fraud report in the 8000 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington April 27.
• Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Patriot Lane in Lexington April 29 on an informational report.
• Officers were dispatched to a phone call report of a catalytic converter theft in the 300 block of Forest Drive April 29 in Circle Pines. Officer took information for a report.
• Police responded to the area of Griggs and Restwood in Lexington on a report of a suspicious male with a firearm visible on his person.
• An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of North Star Lane in Circle Pines April 29 for a report of theft.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9100 block of Dunlap Avenue on a report of a robbery/ kidnapping in Lexington April 29. Upon further investigation, it was determined that there were insistencies with people’s stories and at this time, there was no crime that occurred in the city of Lexington. Further follow-up is to be conducted.
• Police responded to a report of shoplifting in the 9200 block of South Highway Drive April 30 in Lexington.
• An officer dispatched an informational report in the 6900 block of Dupre Road in Centerville April 30.
• Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Restwood Road for a neighbor dispute April 30. The parties were separated.
• An officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of Mound Trail in Centerville for an informational report May 1.
• An officer was dispatched to the 1900 block of 73rd Street on a report of a stolen vehicle May 1.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near Lexington Avenue and Lake Drive in Circle Pines May 1. The driver and passenger were verbally warned for violations.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near Lake Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington May 1.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near Main Street and 21st Avenue in Centerville May 2.
• An officer was dispatched to the 7200 block of Mill Road May 2 in Centerville regarding an animal complaint. The owner was given a verbal warning.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for suspicious activity on 73rd Street and Twin Lakes Avenue in Centerville May 3. One adult female was arrested and two adult males were cited.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Griggs Avenue for a dumping complaint in Lexington May 3.
