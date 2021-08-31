The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense in the 8000 block of I-35E Aug. 17 and found the driver to be impaired. The driver was subsequently arrested and charged with fourth-degree DWI.
•An officer responded to a traffic complaint in the 8000 block of 20th Avenue Aug. 17. The officer documented the complaint and offered extra patrol in the area.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of an unconscious male in the area of Birch Street and Ware Road Aug. 17 who was believed to be intoxicated. Officers determined the male had fallen asleep after drinking. The male was transported home and released to a sober party.
•Officers responded to a call of a neighbor dispute in the 600 block of River Birch Place Aug. 17. Both parties were asked to leave each other alone
•Officers received a phone call suspicious activity report from the 6800 block of Otter Lake Road Aug. 17. Officers spoke to the caller, who reported a suspicious vehicle had driven by her and taken photos of her during her lunch break. It has happened more than once. Extra patrol was requested.
•An officer took a walk-in report at the police station for a bicycle that was stolen from the front yard of a residence in the 700 block of Main Street Aug. 19. The incident is under investigation.
•Officers stopped a vehicle for numerous violations in the 2200 block of Main Street Aug. 19. An adult male driver was cited for violation of an instructional permit, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and no proof of insurance.
•An officer responded to the intersection of Main Street and Elmcrest Avenue for a motorist who struck a fire hydrant with his vehicle Aug. 19.
•An officer responded to the 1300 block of I-35W for a reported grass fire. The officer extinguished the fire on the shoulder of the road without further incident.
•Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity and a sighting of a possible stolen golf cart in the 700 block of Aqua Lane Aug. 19. The area was checked out, but the officers were not able to locate anything in the area.
•An officer responded to a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive for a delayed theft report Aug. 20. The incident is under investigation.
•A bear sighting was reported in the 6200 block of Centerville Road Aug. 20.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop for failure to stop for a traffic signal at the intersection of Otter Lake Road and Main Street Aug. 21. The officer detected the odor of marijuana and a search of the vehicle produced marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A passenger was cited for the offenses.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop for lane violations in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Aug. 21. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DWI. The driver refused a breath test and was booked into jail for DWI and test refusal.
•Officers responded to a vehicle that crashed into a ditch near Fourth Avenue and Andall Street Aug. 22. A witness observed the driver run into a nearby residence. The case is currently under investigation.
•An officer responded to a report of juveniles possibly killing fish at a creek in the 7400 block of Main Street Aug. 22. The officer made contact with the juveniles and notified their parents of the incident.
•An officer responded to a residence in the 100 block of Woodridge Lane Aug. 23 for a complaint of signs being placed in the roadway. The officer spoke to the owner of the signs and asked them to move the signs.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers were dispatched to a theft report in the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Aug. 11. The felony theft is under investigation.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington Aug. 11. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Naples Street and Restwood Road in Lexington Aug. 12. An adult male was subsequently arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
•An officer received a phone call regarding harassment issues in the 200 block of Galaxy Drive in Circle Pines Aug. 12.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Aug. 13 for multiple violations. A male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Officers attempted to mediate a neighborhood dispute in the 200 block of Twilite Terrace in Circle Pines Aug.14.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 1800 block of Houle Circle in Centerville Aug. 14.
•Officers received an extra patrol request in the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Aug. 15, which resulted in a traffic stop and, ultimately, a DWI arrest.
•Officers were dispatched to Golden Lake Park in Circle Pines Aug. 15 on report of indecent exposure. Officers located a busy person in a vehicle with his pants unzipped. He was arrested for the offense.
•Police responded to a phone call theft report in the 50 block of West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines Aug. 16. A city employee advised that a trail camera was stolen from the exterior of the concession stand. The estimated loss is $200.
•A juvenile was given a verbal warning for driving a motor bike on a walking path in the 9100 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Aug. 16. The juvenile’s parents were notified.
•Officers received a harassment report in the 3800 block of Minuteman Lane in Lexington Aug. 17.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 1800 block of Quebec Street in Centerville Aug. 18.
•An officer observed suspicious activity in the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington Aug. 18. An adult male was subsequently arrested on outstanding warrants.
•Officers advised drivers near Baldwin Park in Circle Pines of traffic complaints Aug. 18.
•Officers responded to a delayed theft report in the 7300 block of Deer Pass Drive in Centerville Aug. 19. The caller advised she suspected a female neighbor had stolen water from her spigot, but the crime was not witnessed. The estimated loss is $5.
•Damage to property was reported in the 3800 block of Patriot Lane in Lexington Aug. 21.
•Centennial Fire was requested to extinguish an illegal burn in the 7300 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville Aug. 21.
•An officer checked on a vehicle in Golden Lake Park in Circle Pines after hours Aug. 22. The driver was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI. Another adult male driver was arrested for DWI near the intersection of Griggs Avenue and Lovell Road in Lexington that same day.
