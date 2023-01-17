The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer was dispatched to the 2000 block of South Highway Drive and Restwood Road for an individual slumped over in a vehicle on Jan. 5. An adult female was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• Officers responded to the scene of a motor vehicle property damage accident in the 300 block of Heritage Trail in Circle Pines Jan. 5. The accident occurred on private property in the alley, and both drivers exchanged their information.
• Police were called in response to suspicious activity with a suspected impaired driver in the 2000 block of Main Street in Centerville. A male passenger was located and transported to Vadnais Heights.
• An officer took a phone call report of attempted counterfeiting from Lexington on Jan. 5. The suspect is unknown and the case is currently inactive.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9200 block of Lexington Avenue for a hit-and-run accident report Jan. 5. Officers took information, and there are currently no known suspects.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9200 block of Lexington Avenue for a trespassing report on Jan. 7. The suspect was located and issued a citation for trespassing.
• Police responded to an address in Centerville for a domestic/civil issue on Jan. 7. One person was arrested and transported to jail.
• Officers located a male with a warrant in the 0 block of Pleasant View Lane in Circle Pines Jan. 9. A male was arrested and the scene was cleared.
• Police conducted a traffic stop in the 9700 block of Lake Drive on Jan. 10. The vehicle was found to be stolen. The driver was arrested and taken to jail. The vehicle was towed.
The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• A community service officer issued a citation for zoning violations in the 100 block of Morgan Lane on Jan. 3.
• On Jan. 3, an officer responded to a fight between two juvenile students at Centennial Middle School. The incident is being investigated by the school and law enforcement.
• A community service officer was dispatched to assist a motorist in the area of Main Street and Fourth Avenue on Jan. 3. Three vehicles were located in the ditch, and tows were arranged.
• A community service officer was dispatched to a vehicle in the ditch of the Interstate where the driver was unable to exit their vehicle on Jan. 3. The CSO assisted the driver out of the vehicle and provided transportation off the Interstate.
• An officer was dispatched to a motor vehicle property damage crash in the area of Black Duck Drive and Crystal Court on Jan. 3. The officer documented the incident and the parties involved were provided a case number.
• A community service officer responded to a school bus stuck in the intersection of 77th Street and Marilyn Drive on Jan. 3. A different bus arrived to pick up the kids and the bus company arranged a tow.
• Officers responded to a possible domestic assault on Jan. 3. The officers determined a crime was committed, arrested a male for domestic assault and transported him to jail.
• Officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the 6900 block of Otter Lake Road on Jan. 3. Officers made contact with the driver and cited them for driving after revocation.
• Officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Birch Street and Pheasant Hills Drive on Jan. 4 because the registered owner had a revoked license and an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Officers arrested the male and booked him at the Anoka County Jail. The male was also cited for driving after revocation.
• A business reported a theft in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway on Jan. 4. The investigation is ongoing.
An officer responded to assist Minnesota State Patrol on a crash on I-35W on Jan. 4. A driver was arrested for DWI by the State Patrol.
• An officer received a theft by swindle report from the 300 block of Sioux Court on Jan. 6. The case is currently being investigated.
• An officer responded to a report of ongoing harassing phone calls to a local business in the 400 block of Apollo Drive on Jan. 6. The suspect was advised to stop, or he would be charged.
• An officer responded to a single snowmobile accident with a male lying on the ground in the 900 block of Main Street on Jan. 7. The male was assessed by a paramedic and later declined transport to the hospital.
• Officers assisted another agency that requested help in taking a male into custody in the 1900 block of 72nd Street on Jan. 7. Officers arrived and the male was placed under arrest without incident.
• Officers responded to a report of a domestic assault at a private residence on Jan. 8. An adult male was arrested and booked at jail.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop at Lake Drive and Marketplace Drive on Jan. 8 for an equipment violation. Drug paraphernalia was located in the vehicle, and the driver was issued a citation for various violations.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 100 block of Ash Street on Jan. 8. The driver, who was under 21 years of age, was found to be in possession of alcohol. The driver was issued a citation and released.
• Officers attempted to arrest an adult male on two outstanding warrants in the 6200 block of Otter Lake Road on Jan. 9. The male was taken into custody and booked into Anoka County Jail for the warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.