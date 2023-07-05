The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer responded to a June 20 request from a business manager to remove suspicious people from outside of their business located in the 700 block of Apollo Drive. Officers made contact with the individuals who left when asked to.
• Officers were requested June 20 to assist the Minnesota State Patrol with several people walking on the interstate near the I-35E and I-35W split. Officers located the parties and transported them off the interstate.
• An officer was dispatched June 20 to a call of an injured animal in the 700 block of Aqua Lane. The caller was given information regarding a wildlife rescue facility.
• An officer was dispatched June 20 to residence in the 100 block of Century Trail regarding damage to property. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a June 21 report of an injured bald eagle in the 7700 block of 20th Avenue. The eagle was not found.
• An officer stopped a vehicle in the 900 block of Birch Street June 22 because the registered owner didn't have a driver's license. The adult male was cited for driving after revocation.
• An officer responded June 22 to a report of a suspicious object found in a city park in the 7200 block of Lake Drive. The incident was documented.
• An officer responded to a grass fire June 22 in the area of Sunset Avenue NE and I-35E. The fire was extinguished.
• A community service officer was dispatched June 22 to a report of an animal shot by a pellet gun in the 1000 block of South Trappers Crossing. The owner of the pellet gun was cited for city ordinance violations.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for several traffic violations June 23 in the 2100 block of Main Street. The driver was subsequently arrested and booked into jail for DWI.
• Officers received a report on June 23 of juveniles in masks ringing door bells in the 600 block of Village Drive. Officers located the juveniles, contacted parents and charged the juveniles with disorderly conduct.
• Officers responded to a trespassing and domestic incident in Lino Lakes June 23. A juvenile female was arrested for domestic assault. An alert was placed for a juvenile male wanted for burglary, trespassing, assault and threats of violence. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer was dispatched to a motor vehicle personal injury crash June 24 in the 1900 block of I-35W. The officer documented the incident and the driver was provided with a case number.
• An officer was dispatched June 24 to a damage to property report in the 2100 block of Itasca Circle. Accidental damage was caused by the wind while moving property from one residence to another. Police documented the incident and the involved parties were provided with options on how to resolve the problem.
• Officers responded to a domestic incident in Lino Lakes June 25. Officers investigated and determined an assault had taken place. A male was arrested and booked into jail.
• A community service officer took a report June 26 of a stolen stop sign from the intersection of Forsham Lake Drive and Stage Coach Trail. Public works was notified for replacement and the investigation is ongoing.
• An officer took a report of a theft from a gas station in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South June 26. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer took a phone call for a delayed dog bite report in the 6400 block of Lakota Trail June 26. The incident was documented and forwarded to community service officers for follow up.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers were dispatched June 14 to a theft report in the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington.
• Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Steven Lane in Centerville June 15 on a report of suspicious activity. The case is inactive pending suspect information.
• A driver was cited with reckless driving in the area of County Road J and Indian Hills Drive in Circle Pines June 15.
• Officers received a theft report June 16 from a resident in the 50 block of West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines. The caller advised that an unknown suspect removed a wallet from her locked vehicle that was parked on the street. The estimated loss is $300.
• Property damage was reported in the 1800 block of Laramee Lane in Centerville June 16.
• A resident in the 9000 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington called June 18 to report damage to property. The caller advised an unknown suspect broke into his vehicle and caused a large amount of damage in attempting to steal the vehicle. The estimated loss is $2,000.
• A business owner in the 7000 block of Centerville Road in Centerville reported an attempted burglary June 19. The business owner did not find any missing items. The incident is under investigation.
• Officers stopped a vehicle June 20 in the area of Main Street and Peterson Trail in Centerville because the vehicle did not have a front license plate displayed.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 30 block of Oak Leaf Lane in Circle Pines June 22.
• An officer made a traffic stop in the 9300 block of Lake Drive in Lexington June 22. The officer found both the driver and passenger were juveniles and did not have valid driver’s licenses.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in LaMotte Memorial Park in Centerville June 23.
• Officers received a fraud report June 23. The caller advises that three counterfeit bills were deposited from a business located in the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington. The suspect is unknown and the estimated loss was $60.
• Police responded to the 0 block of South Pine Drive in Circle Pines June 24 on a theft report.
• Officers responded to the intersection of Lovell Road and Dunlap Avenue in Lexington June 25 on report of a single vehicle property damage accident.
• A male was removed from a bar in the 7000 block of Centerville Road in Centerville June 26 at the request of the manager.
