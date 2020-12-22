The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers were dispatched to a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Dec. 8 to check the welfare of a driver sleeping in his vehicle. The driver was subsequently transported to the hospital after telling officers he swallowed C60 (fullerenes) drugs when police arrived. Criminal charges are pending.
•Officers responded to a one-vehicle personal injury accident in the 300 block of I-35W Dec. 8. The lone driver was given medical care and sent to the hospital via ambulance. The vehicle was totaled and needed to be towed from the scene.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 500 block of Main Street Dec. 8. The officer found tobacco in the vehicle and cited the juvenile driver.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop for speeding in the 6300 block of Centerville Road Dec. 10. The officer observed drug residue in the vehicle and a search produced drug paraphernalia. The driver was cited for speed and possession of drug paraphernalia.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop for speeding in the 6300 block of Centerville Road Dec. 10. The officer observed drug residue in the vehicle and a subsequent search produced drug paraphernalia. The driver was cited for speeding and possession of drug paraphernalia.
•An officer took a phone call theft report Dec. 10 regarding a theft from motor vehicle in the 300 block of Elm Street. The incident is under investigation.
•A caller reported a possible road rage incident in the 2100 block of Main Street Dec. 10. The involved vehicle was subsequently located and the male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI. The male was booked into jail for the offense.
•An officer responded to a call of a package theft in the 1400 block of Sherman Lake Road Dec. 10. There is no suspect information at this time.
•Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle report at a business in the 8000 block of Lake Drive Dec. 10. While searching a vehicle, officers located drugs. The parties were released at the scene and will be charged out of custody.
•An officer attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple traffic violations in the 8300 block of I-35E Dec. 11. The vehicle fled the scene but was later stopped and the driver arrested by another agency. The male driver was arrested and booked into the Ramsey County Jail.
•An officer was requested to respond to the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Brooklyn Park Dec. 11 and assisted by deploying a K-9 unit for an article search.
•An officer responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle driving through a residential area in the 700 block of Vicky Lane Dec. 12. The driver was found to be looking at Christmas lights.
•An officer was dispatched on a call Dec. 13 to check on a person riding a dirt bike on a frozen lake near the 6900 block of West Shadow Lake Drive. The officer checked the area but did not locate the person.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers received a noise complaint in the 7300 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville Dec. 9.
•Officers received a suspicious activity report in the 100 block of Keith Road in Circle Pines Dec. 9. Officers were also flagged down for a suspicious activity report in the area of Main Street and 20th Avenue in Centerville earlier that day.
•Officers responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Pine Drive and Lake Drive in Circle Pines Dec. 10. A male was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant.
•Officers were dispatched to a delayed damage to property report in the 40 block of Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines Dec. 11. Another damage to property report was received from the 20 block of West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines Dec. 12.
•Officers received a suspicious activity report from the 3900 block of Woodland Road in Lexington Dec. 12. The caller advised that two parties were arguing in the parking lot and left two duffel bags behind when they left the scene. The bags were entered into the property room at the police station.
•One driver was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign in the area of North Highway Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington Dec. 12.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Heritage Trail in Circle Pines Dec. 14. The caller advised that an unknown suspect rummaged through his vehicle while it was parked in his driveway. No items were reported missing.
•Police responded to the 500 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Dec. 14 on a theft from motor vehicle report. The caller advised that an unknown suspect entered her car and removed a bag and some coins. The estimated loss is $600.
•A license plate was reported stolen in the 3800 block of Liberty Lane in Lexington Dec. 14.
•Officers were dispatched to the 7200 block of Centerville Road in Centerville Dec. 15 on a suspicious activity report. A suspicious vehicle was located and found to be stolen out of Forest Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.