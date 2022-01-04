The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers responded to the 600 block of Highland Lane Dec. 21 on report of a male not breathing. Officers arrived on scene and determined the male was deceased. A death investigation was conducted.
•An officer assisted a resident in the 6000 block of West Bald Eagle Boulevard with a civil complaint over a gift card reimbursement Dec. 21.
•An officer took a report from the 600 block of Town Center Parkway of possible sexual images being sent to a phone Dec. 21. The officer found it was a scam and informed the caller to block the account.
•An officer spoke with a nurse regarding a sexual assault case Dec. 21. The officer determined the assault occurred in another jurisdiction, and the information was passed along to the proper investigating authority.
•An officer took a delayed property damage report of a mailbox hit by a vehicle in the 6300 block of Otter Lake Road Dec. 22. The incident was documented and no suspect information was available.
•An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the 700 block of Vicky Lane Dec. 22. Officers located the vehicle and identified the driver, who was sent on their way.
•Officers assisted the Blaine Police Department in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE on a report of an electronic anti-theft device tracking in a moving vehicle. Officers assisted the agency in stopping the vehicle and identifying the driver.
•An officer responded to a suspicious activity report in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Dec. 22. The incident was documented, and extra patrol was provided.
•An officer took an identity theft report from a resident in the 7300 block of Stagecoach Trail by phone Dec. 23. The investigation is ongoing.
•An officer responded to a suspicious activity call in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Dec. 23. The officer documented the information.
•An officer observed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Lake Drive and Town Center Parkway Dec. 23. Through investigation, the officer located and seized marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The driver was issued a citation for the violations.
•Officers assisted the Centennial Lakes Police Department in the 7000 block of Centerville Road for a report of a disorderly adult male Dec. 23. Officers provided assistance until they were cleared by the agency.
•Officers checked the area of Watermark Way and Crane Drive on a report of shots fired Dec. 24. Officers were unable to locate a source or evidence of shots fired.
•An officer took a vandalism report in the 100 block of Red Clover Lane that occurred during the overnight hours Dec. 24. Extra patrol will be conducted in the area.
•An officer took a report of a theft of motor fuel from a gas station in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue Dec. 24. The suspect vehicle was determined to have displayed a stolen license plate. The incident was documented and the license plate was entered as stolen. No suspect information was available.
•Officers responded to a theft report at a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Dec. 24. Officers located and attempted to stop the suspect. The suspect fled from officers and will be formally charged.
•Officers located a parked and unoccupied stolen vehicle in the 650 block of Town Center Parkway Dec. 25. The vehicle was towed, and there are no suspects at this time.
•Officers responded to a report of a physical domestic between a male and two females Dec. 25. After an investigation, an adult female and adult male were arrested and booked into jail.
•Officers responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress in the 2100 block of Bay Drive Dec. 26. It was determined the parties involved were installing flooring in the home. No crime was committed.
•Officers responded to an argument between numerous people in the 1500 block of LaMotte Drive Dec. 27. An adult male is being charged with disorderly conduct.
•An officer received a call of a neighbor dispute in the 6300 block of Otter Lake Road Dec. 27. The officer spoke with both parties and an agreement was reached to prevent further problems.
•Officers arrested an individual with an outstanding warrant in the 400 block of Birch Street Dec. 27. The person was transported to jail by police.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer observed a traffic violation in the 6900 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville Dec. 22. The officer issued a verbal warning to the motorist.
•An officer observed a traffic violation in the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Dec. 22. The officer issued a verbal warning to the motorist.
•Officers were dispatched to the 10 block of Oak Road in Circle Pines Dec. 22 on a suspicious activity report. No issues were found.
•Officers responded to the area of Main Street and 20th Avenue in Centerville Dec. 22 for a property damage accident. Upon arrival, both vehicles had been moved off the roadway and the drivers had exchanged information.
•Officers were dispatched to a verbal domestic in the city of Lexington Dec. 22. Officers attempted to mediate the incident, but one party refused to communicate.
•Officers were dispatched to the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Dec. 22 on report of a suspicious panhandler. It was later learned that the incident was actually in the city of Blaine.
•An officer responded to a civil dispute in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South in Centerville Dec. 22. Officers took information for a report and offered advice to the complainant.
•Officers were dispatched to the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Dec. 22 on an individual trespassing report.
•Officers responded to a delayed suspicious activity report in the 100 block of Indian Hills Lane in Circle Pines Dec. 23. Officers did not locate the reported suspicious vehicle.
•Police were dispatched to a suspicious activity report in the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Dec. 23. A suspicious person was reportedly acting strange and refusing to leave the area. Police arrived on scene and advised the person to leave.
•Officers responded to a disorderly conduct report in the 7000 block of Centerville Road Dec. 23. Officers arrived on scene of the local establishment and removed several parties from the bar. One party was subsequently arrested, and another party was cited. Trespass notices were issued.
•Officers were dispatched to a property damage accident in the area of Lexington Avenue NE and Lake Drive in Circle Pines Dec. 24.
•While responding to a disorderly conduct incident in the 7000 block of Centerville Road in Centerville Dec. 24, officers were flagged down for a separate disorderly conduct. A male was arrested for disorderly conduct and minor consumption.
•Officers were dispatched to the 1 block of Edge Drive in Circle Pines Dec. 25 on a motor vehicle tampering report.
•Officers observed a traffic violation near the intersection of County Road J and Indian Hills Drive in Circle Pines Dec. 26. An adult female was subsequently arrested for outstanding warrants.
•Police were dispatched to the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Dec. 27 on a theft in progress.
•A theft was reported in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South in Centerville Dec. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.