The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
An officer stopped a vehicle for illegal driving conduct in the 6100 block of 20th Avenue July 26. The officer issued a warning and completed a driver evaluation request to Minnesota Drive and Vehicle Services.
While on patrol, a community service officer observed a city ordinance violation in the 800 block of Old Birch Street July 26.
Officers responded to a report of a property damage crash in the 300 block of Ash Street July 26. An adult made was cited for driving without a license. Another adult male was cited for failure to drive with due care. A state crash report was completed.
Officers responded to a report of theft from a motor vehicle in the 100 block of Egret Lane July 26. The incident was documented and is being investigated.
An officer stopped a vehicle in the 2200 block of Main Street because the registered owner didn’t have a valid driver’s license July 27. The adult male driver was cited for driving after revocation. An adult male passenger was arrested and booked at jail on an outstanding warrant out of Illinois.
Officers responded to the police department, where a resident was turning in found property in the 7800 block of Fourth Street July 27. A voicemail was left for the owner.
Officers responded to a theft from a business in the 7500 block of Lake Drive. Officers checked the area and documented the incident July 28. The suspect was not found and has not been identified. The investigation is ongoing.
A community service officer responded to a dumping complaint in the 6100 block of Holly Drive July 28. Public works was advised of the debris. The investigation is ongoing.
Officers responded to a property damage accident in Main Street and Otter Lake Road July 28. No one was injured during the incident. One driver was cited for running a red light.
Officers were dispatched to a business to assist with a civil dispute in the 400 block of Lilac Street. Officers mediated the situation and documented the concern of each party.
An officer and a fire crew responded to a report of white smoke in the 2300 block of Tart Lake Road July 29. Upon investigation, it was found there were no problems.
An officer responded to a fire alarm in the 400 block of Hawthorn Road July 30. No signs of a fire were located, and it was determined to be a false alarm.
An officer took a phone call report regarding a neighbor dispute in the 6100 block of Laurene Avenue July 30. The incident was documented; the complainant did not want the other involved party to be contacted.
An officer was dispatched to a fraud call in the 6600 block of White Birch Court July 31. The officer documented the incident and provided the caller with advice on what do to for the incident.
An officer responded to a report of a 911 hang up in the 2200 block of Clearwater Creek Court Aug 1. The officer made contact with the phone owner and learned it was an accidental call.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
An officer conducted a traffic stop near Naples Street and Flowerfield Road in Lexington July 27.
Police conducted a warrant attempt in the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue July 28 in Lexington. One adult female was brought to jail.
An officer conducted a warrant attempt in the 9300 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington July 28. An adult male was transported to jail on his outstanding warrants.
Suspicious activity was reported at the Comfort Plus in Centerville in the 7000 block of 20th Avenue July 29.
Officers were dispatched to a grass fire in the 8800 block of Syndicate Avenue July 30 in Lexington.
Found property was turned in to police from Inner Park in Circle Pines July 31.
A male was arrested on a warrant Aug. 1 on Edgewood Road and Lexington Avenue in Lexington.
An officer was dispatched to the 7100 block of Shad Avenue in Centerville Aug. 1.
Officers were dispatched to a call reporting suspicious activity in the 1 block of Inner Drive in Circle Pines Aug. 2. An adult female was subsequently arrested for possession.
An officer conducted a traffic stop near Restwood Road and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Aug 2. An adult female was subsequently arrested for DWI.
Damage to property was reported in the 200 block of Twilite Terrance in Circle Pines Aug 2.
