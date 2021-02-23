The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Police responded to several accidents on I-35W Feb. 9 due to icy conditions.
• An officer responded to a call of a male who was unable to pay for pumped fuel in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Feb. 9. The caller told police the male had made arrangements to return to pay for fuel and had not done so three days later. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 2300 block of Main Street Feb. 9. The damage was documented, and the investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a report of possible shots fired in the 7300 block of Crane Drive Feb. 9. Officers did not locate anything indicating a weapon was fired, but did locate a likely source of the sound to be items in a neighboring construction dumpster exploding after freezing/expanding.
• Police responded to a theft at a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Feb. 10. The investigation continues.
• Officers were dispatched to a one-vehicle personal injury crash on I-35E near Main Street Feb. 11. The lone occupant of the vehicle was ejected when the car rolled and was trapped underneath the car. The occupant was extricated by police and fire staff and transported to a metro hospital by ambulance.
• An officer responded to a delayed report of theft from motor vehicle in the 7100 block of Rice Lake Lane Feb. 12. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to a report of a vehicle that had struck another vehicle purposefully in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Feb. 13. The officer documented the incident; the investigation is ongoing.
• Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense in the 6700 block of Hodgson Road Feb. 14. The driver showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• An officer responded to a possible personal injury accident in the 6300 block of Hodgson Road Feb. 14. The officer determined there were no injuries, but an adult male was subsequently arrested of second-degree DWI refusal and third-degree DWI.
• An officer observed two city signs vandalized in the 7500 block of Peltier Lake Drive Feb. 14. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers observed a traffic violation in the area of Victor Hugo Boulevard and Frenchman Road in Hugo and stopped the vehicle Feb. 14. Both the driver and a passenger were issued citations for drug paraphernalia.
• An officer responded to a call of a traffic complaint in the 400 block of Birch Street Feb. 15. The vehicle was subsequently stopped and notified of the complaint.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to the 40 block of Center Road in Circle Pines Feb. 10 on a trespassing report. The caller advised they wanted an unknown guest removed from the property. Officers told the suspect to leave and served them a trespass order. The suspect refused to leave and was subsequently arrested.
• Officers arrested an adult male who had multiple outstanding warrants in the 0 block of East Road in Circle Pines Feb. 10. He was taken into custody.
• Police were dispatched to Centerville Feb. 11 on a criminal sexual conduct report. The caller told officers of a possible sexual assault that occurred in Centerville. The incident has been forwarded to the Anoka County Criminal Investigations Division.
• Police were dispatched to the 8900 block of Naples Street in Lexington Feb. 11 for a property damage accident. The driver was subsequently arrested for second-degree DWI.
• Police were dispatched to the Landings of Lexington on a report of a possible domestic with a knife Feb. 13. Officers responded to the scene and determined there was not enough information to charge the suspect.
• Officers received a mail theft report from a resident in the 1800 block of Old Mill Court in Centerville Feb. 14. There are no suspects at this time.
• An officer responded to the 9300 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington Feb. 14 on a theft report. A vehicle registration sticker was stolen.
• A theft from motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Feb. 14. Information was collected.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Centerville Road and Dupre Road in Centerville Feb. 15. The driver was cited for multiple violations and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
• Police apprehended an adult male with outstanding warrants in the 3800 block of Minuteman Lane in Lexington Feb. 16. The male was transported to the Anoka County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.