The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers took a delayed suspicious activity report in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue Feb. 2. Extra patrol was provided.
• An officer responded to a theft report in the 8000 block of Orange Street Feb. 3. There is no suspect information at this time.
• An officer responded to a report of theft from motor vehicle in the 8100 block of Diane Street Feb. 4. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer was dispatched a hit-and-run property damage crash report in the 6300 block of Otter Lake Road Feb. 4. During the investigation, the officer learned an unknown vehicle struck the complainant's mailbox and left the scene.
• An officer received a call of an injured dog in the 1000 block of Pheasant Run South Feb. 5. The officer determined it was an injured coyote. The officer dispatched the coyote.
• Three separate reports of identity theft were reported from residents on three different streets Feb. 5. All of the cases are under investigation.
• An officer was dispatched to a report of a possible injured swan in the 6600 block of Pelican Drive Feb. 5. Officers were unable to locate the swan.
• Officers were dispatched to a neighborhood dispute in the 8000 block of Lake Drive Feb. 5. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a local business in the 2300 block of Main Street Feb. 7. The two occupants were subsequently arrested on several charges pertaining to stolen property.
• Officers assisted U.S. Marshals with an armed kidnapping suspect in another jurisdiction Feb. 8. The male suspect was apprehended without incident.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer responded to property damage in the 9000 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington Feb. 3.
• Police responded to an identity theft report in the 1800 block of Prairie Drive in Centerville Feb. 3. The caller advised that an unknown person used his name and information for fraudulent purposes.
• Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Nottingham Drive in Circle Pines Feb. 3 on a threat report.
• Officers received a harassment report in the 1 block of Hillcrest Lane in Circle Pines Feb. 3.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Naples Street and Flowerfield Road in Lexington Feb. 3. The driver was subsequently arrested for driving with a revoked license.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of North Road and Park Drive West in Circle Pines Feb. 4. A driver and passenger were subsequently arrested.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 0 block of Golden Lake Drive in Circle Pines Feb. 4.
• Officers were dispatched to a theft report in the 1900 block of Robin Lane South in Centerville Feb. 5. Information was collected.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of 73rd Street and 20th Avenue in Centerville Feb. 6. The drive was subsequently issued several citations, including driving after revocation, no proof of insurance and failure to display plates.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Feb. 7 on a report of theft from motor vehicle.
• Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Robin Lane South in Centerville Feb. 9. The driver was issued a citation for driving with a suspended license and expired motor vehicle registration.
