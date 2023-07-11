The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• While on patrol late at night June 27, an officer observed an occupied suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the 7100 block of 21st Avenue N. The juvenile driver and passenger were out after curfew and instructed to go home after attempting to contact parents.
• Officers responded to the 700 block of Town Center Parkway for a call of a disorderly employee who had been terminated June 27. The employee left prior to police arrival and was trespassed at the manager’s request.
• An officer took a phone call June 28 for a theft report in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to a report of suspicious items being located in a wooded area June 28 in the 400 block of Aqua Lane. The items appeared to be dumped garbage.
• An officer received information June 29 of damage to city property in the 300 block of Elm Street. The officer documented the information and there is no suspect information at this time.
• An officer responded to a delayed property damage report June 29 in the 8000 block of Hazelwood Court. Further steps were taken to capture possible criminal activity in the area. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation June 29 in the 7600 block of 20th Avenue. Based on probable cause, the vehicle was searched and a controlled substance was located. The driver was charged for a traffic violation and controlled substance crime.
• Officers responded to a juvenile facility in the 7500 block of 4th Avenue June 29 for an assault. The officer documented the incident and three juveniles will be charged for the assault.
• An officer stopped a vehicle June 30 for a traffic violation on I-35E near Main Street. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested and booked into jail for DWI.
• An officer responded to a call of a 911 hang-up June 30 in the 7700 block of Main Street and later learned the phone that called 911 was stolen. The officer was able to locate the stolen phone and returned it to the owner. Three juvenile suspects were involved and the parents of the three were made aware of the situation.
• An officer was requested to assist a neighboring agency with a canine sniff on a vehicle June 30 in the 100 block of I-35W. The driver of the vehicle was subsequently arrested.
• Officers were dispatched to the 6200 block of Red Maple Lane June 30 following a report of possible shots fired. Officers checked the area and determined the source was fireworks.
• Officers responded to a local residence in the 7400 block of Leonard Avenue on a report of a possible burglary in progress June 30. A K-9 was used to search the residence and no one was located.
• Officers were dispatched to a call of a possible domestic situation June 30 on Main Street. A male involved in the situation was found to be home alone and when approached, acted aggressively toward officers. The male was mailed a citation for disorderly conduct.
• An officer responded to a delayed theft and trespassing report July 1 in the 700 block of Apollo Drive. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to a driving complaint July 1 in the 6600 block of East Shadow Lake Court. The involved driver was spoken to and warned.
• An officer responded to a residence in the 6400 block of Tomahawk Trail where an adult female reported damage to her parked vehicle overnight July 1. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to the area of Pheasant Run S and Birch Street June 2 on a report of someone flying a drone above houses in the area. The officer was unable to locate the drone.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation July 2 in the area of Main Street and Otter Lake Road. The male driver was cited for a traffic violation and marijuana that was located inside the vehicle.
• Officers and fire personnel responded to a house fire July 3 in the 700 block of Country Lakes Drive. Fire personnel from several departments responded and extinguished the fire. The incident was investigated by a fire investigator. (See public safety brief for more information.)
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington July 2.
• An officer observed a juvenile riding a bike in the area of Firebarn Road and East Road in Circle Pines July 2. The juvenile didn’t have any lights on the bike and was escorted home.
• Officers were dispatched July 2 to a delayed theft report in the 2000 block of Main Street in Centerville.
• Police responded July 3 to a delayed report of counterfeit currency at a gas station in the 2000 block of Main Street in Centerville.
• Police conducted a traffic stop in the 7400 block of Main Street in Centerville. One male was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
• Officers responded to the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington June 28 for a damage to property incident that had just occurred. The female suspect fled the area in a silver passenger car, but was later located in Blaine and stopped. The female suspect was arrested and transported to jail.
• Property damage was reported in the 1600 block of Widgeon Circle in Centerville June 29.
