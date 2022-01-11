The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer took a phone call report regarding missing items in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Dec. 28. It was determined to be a non-criminal situation. The “pirates” involved were given resources.
•An officer took a threat report in the 500 block of Hawthorn Road Dec. 28. The officer determined no crime had occurred, and the complainant wanted a report on file.
•A community service officer took a phone call regarding a possible ordinance violation in the 6700 block of East Shadow Lake Drive Dec. 28. The officer checked the location and determined there wasn’t a violation at that time.
•Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle on Lake Drive and Apollo Drive Dec. 28. The vehicle was gone when the officers arrived.
•Officers responded to a personal injury accident on Lake Drive and 79th Street Dec. 28. The victims were evaluated by medics. Two of the three involved vehicles were towed from the scene and one person was issued a citation.
•Officers located a vehicle which had slid off the road in the 800 block of Birch Street Dec. 29. Officers provided emergency lights until the vehicle was moved back onto the road.
•Officers responded to assist an officer from a neighboring agency who was struggling with a suspect in the 4600 block of Rosemary Way North Dec. 29. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
•While on patrol, officers observed a vehicle parked on the side of the road for an extended period of time with its lights on in the 7500 block of Village Drive Dec. 29. Contact was made with the occupants, and it was determined that there were no problems.
•While patrolling on I-35W, an officer saw an occupied vehicle in the center median Dec. 29. State Patrol arrived and arranged for a tow.
•State Patrol requested assistance with multiple vehicles in the ditch with possible injuries in the 700 block of I-35W Dec. 29. Officers arrived, checked for injuries and provided assistance with traffic.
•An office responded to a group home in the 100 block of Ash Street where a staff member found a small amount of marijuana Dec. 29. The officer collected the marijuana for destruction and documented the incident.
•Officers responded to a local business Dec. 29 in the 400 block of Apollo Drive where a terminated employee was causing a scene and the employer wanted him removed. The male was trespassed and left the area.
•Officers responded to a snowmobile complaint in the 400 block of Arrowhead Drive Dec. 29. The snowmobile operators were advised of city ordinances.
•Officers responded with the fire department to a home under construction in the 2100 block of Itasca Circle that caught fire when a worker accidentally drilled into a wire Dec. 29. The fire department extinguished the fire.
•An officer responded to assist another agency with a traffic stop on Main Street and 21st Avenue North Dec. 29. The officer assisted in detaining the driver and searching the vehicle.
•An officer responded to a 911 open line in the 6700 block of East Shadow Lake Drive which turned into a 911 hang-up with no answer after they called back Dec. 29. The officer arrived and spoke with the owner of the phone and found they had been having phone problems, and the call was accidental.
•Officers responded to an alarm at a business in the 400 block of Lilac Street Dec. 29. Officers found there were no problems after checking the building. A written notice was left.
•While on patrol, officers observed a suspicious occupied vehicle on the side of the road in the 2300 block of Cedar Street Dec. 29. Officers spoke with and identified the occupants. No apparent crime had been committed, and the occupant left.
•An officer responded to a call of a person locked inside a business in the 500 block of Lilac Street Dec. 30. An alternate exit was located and the individual was able to leave the building.
•An officer responded to a 911 open line in the 8200 block of Lake Drive Dec. 30. The officer made contact at a residence and found that one of the occupants had accidentally dialed 911. There were no problems.
•An officer issued a deer permit for a dead deer in the 1100 block of Ash Street Dec. 30.
•An officer responded to a two-vehicle property damage accident in the 600 block of Apollo Drive Dec. 30. The crash was documented, and neither driver appeared to be injured. The vehicles were driven from the scene.
•A community service officer responded to a complaint of a coyote in a resident’s yard in the 6300 block of Painted Turtle Road Dec. 30. The resident was given resources on how to keep coyotes out of yards.
•An officer responded to a traffic complaint in the 700 block of Apollo Drive. The officer made involved parties aware of the complaint and documented the incident.
•An officer responded to a theft of gas at a local business in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South Dec. 30. The officer documented the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.
•An officer took a theft report by phone in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Dec. 31. The officer documented the incident and is investigating the situation.
•An officer responded to a fireworks complaint in the 6600 block of Lacasse Drive Dec. 31. The responsible individuals were located, advised of the multiple complaints and told to stop the fireworks.
•Officers stopped a vehicle for numerous traffic offenses in the 6200 block of Centerville Road Jan. 1. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested and booked at jail for DWI.
•An officer responded to a lift assist request in the 7100 block of Ivy Ridge Lane Jan. 1. The officer assisted the male to his feet and confirmed he was not injured.
•An officer received anonymous information about possible illegal activity in the city in the 400 block of Park Court Jan. 1. The officer documented the information
•An officer responded to a driving complaint in the 6900 block of Sunrise Drive Jan. 2. The officer shared the city ordinance with all parties, and the individuals left the area.
•Officers responded to an alarm at a business in the 6800 block of Lake Drive Jan 3. The officers determined there were no problems.
•Officers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in the 2200 block of Main Street Jan. 3 and the driver was cited for several offenses.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Main Street and 21st Avenue in Centerville on Dec. 29. The vehicle was subsequently towed due to revoked registration.
•Officers were advised of a private two of two vehicles in the 3700 block of Flowerfield Road in Lexington Dec. 29. Information was passed to other officers at roll call.
•Officers observed a traffic violation near the intersection of County J and Indian Hills Drive in Circle Pines. Verbal warnings were issued.
•Officers investigated a report alleging fraud in the 200 block of Heritage Lane in Circle Pines Dec. 30. The victim did not want a police report filed at this time.
•Police were informed of a delayed theft report in the 10 block of East Road in Circle Pines Dec. 30. There are no suspects at this time, and the case is not active.
•Officers were dispatched to the 10 block of Golden Oak Drive in Circle Pines on report of a suspicious vehicle Dec. 30. No issues were found.
•Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Boston Lane in Lexington on a 911 hang-up Dec. 30. Officers checked the area and did not locate any issues.
•Officers observed a traffic violation near the intersection of North Highway Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington Dec. 31. Verbal warnings were issued.
•Officers were dispatched to the 6800 block of Mallard Way on an animal complaint in the 1700 block of Dupre Road in Centerville Jan. 1. Officers made contact with the homeowners.
•Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Highway Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Jan 1. The male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of North Highway Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington Jan 1. The driver was subsequently arrested.
•Police conducted a traffic top that resulted in a drug arrest in the 8800 block of Lake Drive in Lexington Jan. 2. One male was taken to jail.
•Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Main. Street and 20th Avenue in Centerville Jan 2. The driver and passenger were arrested.
•Officers observed a traffic violation near the intersection of 21st Avenue and Commerce Drive in Centerville Jan 2. An adult male was arrested for driving without a valid license.
•An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Edgewood Road and Hamline Avenue Jan. 2. An adult male was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant.
•A vehicle fire was reported in the 3800 block of Patriot Lane in Lexington Jan. 3.
•Officers were dispatched to the 9100 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington Jan. 3 on a water flow alarm.
•An officer located a two-vehicle property damage accident in the area of Civic Heights and Lake Drive in Circle Pines Jan 3. Drivers advised there was no assistance needed. No damage or injuries occurred.
•Officers were dispatched to the 10 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines on a delayed property damage accident Jan. 4.
•An officer took a theft report from the 6900 block of Brian Drive in Centerville Jan 4.
•Officers were dispatched to the 10 block of Inner Driver in Circle Pines on a report of suspicious activity Jan. 4. The officer determined there were no issues.
•Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Restwood Road in Lexington for a possible structure fire Jan. 4. Officers arrived and determined the fire was just burned food.
•Officers observed a vehicle bearing a stolen license on County Road J and Indian Hills Drive in Circle Pines Jan 4. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted. Officers learned there were no charges.
