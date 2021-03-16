The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple lane violations on I-35E near Main Street March 2. The driver had a canceled license and showed signs of impairment. The driver was arrested and booked for first-degree DWI.
• An officer took a delayed burglary report of a residence and several outbuildings on a property located in the 600 block of Ash Street March 2. The investigation is ongoing.
• A community service officer (CSO) responded to a call regarding coyotes sighted near a residence in the 6400 block of Langer Lane March 2. The CSO made contact with the reporting party and advised them of coyote control options.
• Officers responded to a complaint of a suspicious male in the 500 block of Aqua Lane March 3. A male was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI.
• Officers assisted the Centennial Lakes Police Department (CLPD) in finding a male suspected of mail theft March 5. An officer subsequently located the suspect vehicle in the area of 64th Street and Otter Lake Road. The vehicle occupants were cited with various violations and the driver of the vehicle was released to CLPD for mail theft and on a felony drug warrant.
• An officer responded to a damage to property report in the 6100 block of Baldwin Lake Road March 5.
• Officers responded to a call to check the welfare of a juvenile female seen running in front of vehicles in the 100 block of Elm Street March 5. The area was checked and the female was not located.
• An officer was on patrol and found two suspects stealing items from a new development in the 7200 block of Crane Drive March 5. The two individuals were cited for multiple offenses.
• An officer responded to a report of a disorderly customer at a retail store in the 700 block of Apollo Drive March 6. The officer met with all of the individuals involved and at the request of store management, the disorderly customer left.
• An officer received a call of a gas drive-off at a business in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South March 7. The suspect vehicle fled from officers. The case is under investigation.
• Officers responded to a personal injury crash in the 500 block of Birch Street March 7. The crash involved a single vehicle, and the driver was administered care and released on scene.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 1200 block of Main Street March 7. The driver was subsequently cited for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of North Road and Galaxy Drive in Circle Pines March 3. The driver was subsequently arrested for second-degree DWI.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of North Road and Pointcross Drive in Circle Pines March 3. The driver was subsequently arrested for driving with a canceled license.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Lake Drive and Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines March 4, which resulted in two warrant arrests.
• Officers were dispatched to the area of 20th Avenue and Main Street in Centerville on a suspicious vehicle in the area taking mail from mailboxes. The suspect was subsequently located and taken into custody.
• Officers verbally warned a homeowner for an illegal burn in the 8700 block of Hamline Avenue in Lexington March 6.
• Police conducted a traffic stop in the 9800 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington March 3. The driver was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI.
• Police verbally warned a driver after he was stopped for speeding in the area of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington March 7. Officers also located marijuana in the vehicle.
• Officers verbally warned a driver for driving on the shoulder in the 9500 block of Lake Drive in Circle Pines March 8.
• Police responded to the area of Dupre Road and Voyager Court in Centerville March 9 on a possible animal complaint. Upon arrival, officers spoke to a caller who told them about a possible dog poisoning in the area. Information was collected, but there was insufficient evidence.
• Officers responded to a phone call theft report from the 9000 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington March 8. The victim advised an unknown male suspect removed her property from the laundromat without her consent. The estimated loss is $150.
• Police responded to a theft from motor vehicle report in the 1600 block of Sorel Street in Centerville March 8. Information was collected.
