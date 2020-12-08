The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for speeding in the 8000 block of I-35E Nov. 24. The officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. While the officer waited for backup, the driver assaulted the officer and fled in his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers took a suspicious activity report in the 7700 block of Mustang Lane Nov. 25. A vehicle was egged, but there was no damage reported. There are no suspects at this time.
• Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 25. One person reportedly threatened another. Officers ultimately cited an individual for disorderly conduct.
• An officer responded to a traffic complaint in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 25 regarding a reckless driver. The officer investigated and cited the suspect.
• An officer was dispatched to an animal complaint in the 6700 block of Timberwolf Trail Nov. 26. A dog was reported to have been attacked by another dog while on a walk with its owner. The attacking dog and its owner left the scene before the police arrived. The injured dog had minor injuries and did not need to go to the veterinary clinic. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of an injured dog in the 600 block of Andall Street Nov. 26. Officers investigated and determined the dog was likely involved in a fight with a wild animal.
• An officer was dispatched to a property damage hit-and-run report in the 900 block of Lois Lane Nov. 27. After an investigation, the officer located the driver and the vehicle that was involved in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer was dispatched to a report of a person flying a drone over a neighborhood in the 6400 block of Lakota Trail Nov. 27. The officer investigated and determined it was a contractor taking pictures of roofs for an insurance company.
• Officers were dispatched to check on a group of suspicious people in the 6100 block of Foxtail Drive Nov. 27. Officers investigated and issued citations to two juveniles for possessing a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and an electronic tobacco delivery device.
• An officer was dispatched to check a neighborhood after eggs were thrown at a home in the 7400 block of Patti Drive Nov. 27. The officer checked the area but did not locate the suspects. A subsequent egg throwing was also reported in the 7500 block of Patti Drive a couple of days later.
• An officer was dispatched a report regarding a suspicious person attempting to enter a parked vehicle during the overnight hours Nov. 28 in the 300 block of Oak Hollow Lane. Extra patrol was requested.
• While on patrol in the 8000 block of I-35E Nov. 29, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The suspect fled from the officer. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers were dispatched to a park in the 7400 block of Leonard Avenue Nov. 29 to check on juveniles possibly tipping over garbage cans and throwing trash. Officers located the juveniles and determined they were picking up the garbage after the cans were blown over by the wind.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Griggs Avenue and North Highway Drive in Lexington Nov. 25. The driver was cited for multiple violations and verbally warned for other violations.
• Police stopped a vehicle in the area of Main Street and Centerville Road in Centerville Nov. 26 for a stop sign violation. All of the occupants of the vehicle were found to be juveniles, and were verbally warned for the traffic offense and curfew violations.
• Vandalism was reported in the 9300 block of Dunlap Avenue in Lexington Nov. 26. Vandalism was also reported in the 40 block of West Road in Circle Pines Nov. 27.
• A suspect was cited for disorderly conduct in the 0 block of Central Street in Circle Pines Nov. 27.
• Officers located a stolen vehicle in the area of Edgewood Road and Aspen Avenue in Lexington Nov. 28.
• A theft was reported in the 2000 block of Commerce Drive in Centerville Nov. 30.
• Officers were dispatched to the 8800 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Nov. 30 on a harassment report. Officers mediated between the parties, and no crime occurred.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of North Road and Pointcross Drive in Circle Pines Nov. 30. A male driver was subsequently arrested for first-degree DWI.
