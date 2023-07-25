The Lino Lakes Police Department reports the following incidents:
• An adult male who was involved in a plane recovery in the 7300 block of Watermark Way was cited July 11 with damage to property after he drove over private property and damaged items and property in doing so.
• An officer stopped a vehicle near Main Street and Woodduck Trail July 11 for illegal driving conduct. An adult male and juvenile female were cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• An officer received information July 12 of a city-owned walking bridge in the 6400 block of Killdeer Drive in need of repair. The incident was documented and a request sent to public works.
• A community service officer took a report July 12 of a hawk that attacked a resident in the 7500 block of Patti Drive. The resident sustained minor injuries. Resources were provided to the victim.
• An officer took a phone call report July 12 regarding a delayed gas theft report from a business in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue. The incident was documented and is under investigation.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic violations July 12 on I-35E near Main Street. The adult male driver was subsequently arrested and booked into jail for third-degree DWI.
• An officer was dispatched July 13 to a phone call report regarding a theft in the 6200 block of Otter Lake Road. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded July 13 to a burglary of a business in the 6900 block of Lake Drive. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded July 13 to a delayed hit and run damage to property report in the 7400 block of Main Street. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded July 13 to a residence in the 6400 block of Lakota Trail on a fireworks complaint. It was reported to the officer that a lone male occupant in a black car threw a firework outside of the car causing it to go off near a residence. The officer searched the area and the vehicle was not located. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for traffic violations July 13 in the area of I-35E and Main Street. The officer noticed signs of impairment and the male driver was later arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• An officer responded July 14 to a report of theft of motor fuel at a gas station in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South. The officer documented the theft. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for several traffic violations July 14 in the area of Main Street and Northdale Boulevard. The driver was cited for expired registration and no insurance. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
• Officers responded to a vandalism complaint July 14 involving a teenager throwing eggs at a home in the 6400 block of Stella Lane. An officer was able to locate the offenders and have them return to the scene to clean up the eggs. Parents of the involved parties were notified.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation July 15 on Highway 10 near Airport Road and found the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested and was later charged with fourth-degree DWI.
• A community service officer responded to a call of an injured owl July 15 in the 6200 block of Red Fox Road. The community service officer observed the owl fly away upon arrival.
• An officer responded July 15 to a local residence in the 7800 block of Country Lane for a deck that caught on fire. The fire was put out by the homeowner prior to the arrival of the officer and fire department.
• An officer was informed by a resident of damage to property at a park July 16 in the 7800 block of Lake Drive. The officer documented the incident and the report was forward to public works.
• An officer responded July 16 to a theft from a motor vehicle in the 600 block of Market Place Drive. The officer documented the incident and provided the case number to the owner. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer stopped a vehicle July 16 for a moving violation in the 800 block of Main Street. The officer seized a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia. The items were placed in evidence.
• Officers responded July 17 to a personal injury crash at the intersection of Lake Drive and Main Street. Officers arrived and found there were only minor injuries. Paramedics provided care and officers investigated the crash. Both drivers were provided information for insurance purposes. One driver was cited for a violation that caused the crash.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reports the following incidents:
• Police responded to Lexington July 12 for a domestic incident. A male was subsequently arrested for domestic assault.
• Officers stopped three juveniles on bikes in the 50 block of West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines July 12. Their parents were contacted.
• Police responded to the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington July 12 on a report of harassment.
• Police responded to the intersection of Lake Drive and Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines July 12 for a property damage accident.
• Officers were dispatched to the intersection of North Road and North Star Lane in Circle Pines July 13 for a personal injury accident.
• Police responded to the 1800 block of Main Street in Centerville July 13 for an attempted shoplifting.
• Officers took a phone call report of credit card fraud from a resident in the 7300 block of Old Mill Road in Centerville July 13.
• Police responded to a property damage accident at the intersection of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Lexington July 14.
• Officers responded to the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington July 16 on a shoplifting report.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for several traffic infractions in the area of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington July 18. A citation was issued.
