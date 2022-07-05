The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
Officers assisted a neighboring agency with a vehicle that was wanted in connection with an investigation and was displaying a stolen license plate in the 1800 block of Quebec Street June 21.
An officer dispatched to a request for a phone call regarding a civil issue in the 6900 block of Lake Drive June 21. The officer determined no law enforcement action could be taken and provided the caller with contact information for Anoka County Courts.
An officer responded to a local roadway on a report of a driving complaint on Main Street and Lake Drive June 21. Officers searched for the vehicle in question and were unable to locate it.
An officer was dispatched on a phone call regarding a dog bite in the 2000 block of Balsam Way. The officer documented the incident and the dog’s owner was cited for the offense.
An officer responded to a local neighborhood on a report of suspicious juveniles in the 6400 block of Ware Road June 21.
An officer responded to a local neighborhood for a driving complaint on 2nd Avenue and Smoketree Lane June 21. Extra patrol will be provided.
An officer responded to a call about possible gunshots being heard in the 6500 block of White Oak Road June 21. The area was checked and nothing was found.
An officer observed an occupied suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the 2200 block of 70th Street June 22. The occupant was advised to find a more appropriate location to sleep.
Officers were advised about an upset customer who may show up at a business in the 6800 block of Otter Lake Road June 22. Employees were advised to call if they need police assistance.
An officer took a report of identity theft in the 400 block of Arrowhead Drive June 22. The complainant requested a case number for the bank.
An officer responded to assist another agency with a report of an impaired driver on the roadway on Centerville Road and Birch Street June 23. The male driver was placed under arrest for DWI.
An officer responded to a noise complaint in the 7600 block of Behm Lane June 23. The involved parties were told to keep the noise down and drug paraphernalia was confiscated.
Officers responded to a report of a power line down across a vehicle in the 1000 block of Oak Lane June 23. Officers and the fire department assisted with traffic control until the power company responded to make repairs.
An officer was dispatched to a report of damage to property on Crane Drive and Watermark Way June 24. The damage was documented, there is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
An officer responded to a phone call report regarding theft in the 700 block of Apollo Drive June 24. The case is under investigation.
An officer responded to a phone call report regarding a theft in the 500 block of Lilac Street June 24. The case is still under investigation.
An officer responded to a damage to property report on Watermark Way and Crane Drive June 25. The investigation is ongoing.
An officer and fire lieutenant responded to a residence for a complaint of a natural gas odor in the basement in the 7100 block of Snow Owl Circle June 26. The owner of the residence recently had a water heater installed and was advised to have the installing company return to repair a possible leak.
While on patrol, an officer found that a registered owner of a vehicle was driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety in the area of I-35W and Lake Drive June 27. The driver was arrested and sent to jail.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Village Parkway in Circle Pines June 22. One adult male was subsequently arrested and another adult female and adult male were cited.
Police took a phone call report of a burglary that occurred in the 6900 block of Pheasant Lane in Centerville June 22.
An officer stopped an adult male for a bicycle violation in the area of Lake Drive and Woodland Road in Lexington June 22. The male was ultimately arrested due to an outstanding warrant.
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of North Road and Park Drive W in Circle Pines June 22 for a three-vehicle accident. A state accident report was completed.
An officer initiated a traffic stop for traffic violations in the area of Centerville Road and Heritage Street in Centerville June 23. An adult male was subsequently arrested for DWI.
An officer was dispatched to a civil dispute in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue S in Centerville June 23.
Officers were dispatched to the 9300 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington June 23 on report of a civil dispute. Officers were able to mediate and resolve the incident.
An officer observed a traffic violation at the intersection of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington June 24. After an investigation, the adult female driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
An officer visited a residence in the 20 block of East Road in Circle Pines June 24 to discuss a neighbor dispute that has been going on for quite some time.
An officer handled a theft report in the 1800 block of Partridge Place in Centerville June 24.
Police responded to the 100 block of Keith Road in Circle Pines June 24 on report of a power lineman who had been electrocuted.
An officer was on patrol in the 9000 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington June 25 when the officer noticed a gate appeared to have been tampered with. The officer completed a walk-thru and took photos. Extra patrol will be provided.
Officers responded to the 10 block of West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines June 25 on a delayed theft report.
Police responded to a noise complaint in the 8800 block of Jackson Avenue in Lexington June 25.
An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington June 25 in which two adult females provided false information to the officer. Charges are pending.
An officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Lake Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington June 26. The male driver requested an ambulance and refused transport.
Officers were dispatched to a theft in progress in the 3800 block of Restwood Road in Lexington June 26. The suspect involved is known by officers and the investigation continues.
An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of North Highway Drive and Lake Drive in Lexington June 26. The male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
An officer responded to a report of a gas drive-off in the 1900 block of Main Street in Centerville June 28. The unknown suspect(s) stole fuel from the gas station and left the station heading east.
