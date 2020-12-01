The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer responded to a damage to property report in the 900 block of Aspen Lane Nov. 17. A mailbox had been hit by a vehicle and the vehicle left the scene. The officer documented the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver in the 500 block of South Glen Trail Nov. 17. An officer located the suspect and arrested the male driver for multiple violations.
• An officer responded to a report of a neighbor hunting and trespassing on property in the 1000 block of Evergreen Trail Nov. 17. The officer investigated and subsequently cited a male for trespassing on posted property.
• An officer responded to a gas line that had been struck in the 7300 block of Crane Drive Nov. 18. The gas line was not leaking, but the gas company was called to inspect the line.
• An officer was dispatched to the 900 block of Saddle Club Court Nov. 19 to a call regarding questions about the governor's COVID-19 mandate. The caller was provided information about the mandate.
• An officer responded to a hunting a complaint in the 6800 block of Lake Drive Nov. 19. The officer made contact with the hunters and advised the hunters that they were in violation of the city ordinance. The hunters were given a verbal warning.
• An officer was dispatched on a suspicious activity report in the 6300 block of White Owl Drive Nov. 19. The caller’s dog had found a suspicious item. The officer documented the incident and advised the complainant to call the police if there were additional problems.
• An officer responded to the 6400 block of Lakota Trail Nov. 20 on a suspicious activity report. The caller advised that eggs were thrown at their vehicle and they were going to try to wash their vehicle and notify police if there was damage. Officers received another report that several eggs were thrown at a home in the 6600 block of Blue Heron Drive that same day. There was no damage; currently, there is no suspect information.
• Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 8200 block of Wood Duck Trail Nov. 21 on a noise complaint. Officers investigated and subsequently cited multiple people for underage consumption of alcohol.
• Officers were dispatched to a water rescue near the 100 block of Pony Court Nov. 21. Upon arrival, the victim and two dogs had been removed safely from the water.
• While on patrol in the 8000 block of I-35E Nov. 22, an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding. After an investigation, a juvenile was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• An officer responded to a gas station in the 8000 block of Lake Drive Nov. 22 on a report of a customer passing counterfeit money. The suspect had previously been arrested by a neighboring agency for several similar incidents. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for speeding in the area of I-35W and Lake Drive Nov. 23. The officer detected the odor of marijuana and searched the vehicle. The officer located marijuana along with THC candies in the vehicle. The driver was subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers were dispatched to the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Nov. 18 on a theft report. The case is under investigation.
• Police received a theft from motor vehicle report in the 9100 block of Dunlap Avenue in Lexington Nov. 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1800 block of Main Street in Centerville Nov. 19.
• Officers were dispatched to the 1 block of South Pine Drive in Circle Pines Nov. 19 for a mask mandate concern.
• A found wallet was turned in at the police station Nov. 19. The wallet was returned to its owner, a Lexington resident.
• Officers were dispatched to a trespassing report in the 1 block of Central Street in Circle Pines Nov. 19.
• Police were dispatched to the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Nov. 19 on a report of a disorderly male at a business. The male was subsequently arrested.
• Officers handled a damage to property report from the 3500 block of Flowerfield Road in Lexington Nov. 19. Extra patrol was requested.
• Police responded to a personal injury accident in the area of Dunlap Avenue and Lovell Road in Lexington Nov. 19. Lexington Fire and Allina EMS assisted on the scene and one driver was cited.
• Police received a complaint in the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Nov. 20. Multiple vehicles were reported leaving a local bar despite the governor’s executive order. Police investigated the incident and forwarded it on to the city of Lexington for review.
• Police responded to Golden Lake Elementary in Circle Pines Nov. 22 on a possible hunting violation. After investigating, police determined someone was duck hunting within Rice Creek. Police consulted with the DNR and advised the party that no hunting was allowed in that location.
• Counterfeit money was reported in the 30 block of Central Street in Circle Pines Nov. 22. Counterfeit money was also reported in the 1800 and 1900 block of Main Street in Centerville, 9200 block of Lexington Avenue NE in Circle Pines, and the 7100 block of 21st Avenue North in Centerville. A suspect has been identified and arrested.
• A theft from motor vehicle was reported in the 1900 block of 73rd Street in Centerville Nov. 24. Information was collected.
• A resident in the 300 block of Sherwood Court in Circle Pines reported an unknown suspect looking around in his open garage Nov. 24. The suspect immediately left upon being spotted and officers were unable to locate the suspect.
