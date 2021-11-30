The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer responded to a traffic complaint in the 7500 block of Lake Drive on Nov. 16. The officer investigated and documented the information.
•A community service officer made contact with the owner of an illegally parked vehicle in the 7400 block of Village Drive Nov. 16. The owner was asked to move the vehicle or a citation would be issued.
•An officer responded to a call of suspicious activity in the 6500 block of White Oak Road Nov. 16. Nothing suspicious was found.
•An officer responded to a call about damage to property in the 2200 block of Flora Court Nov. 16. The incident is under investigation.
•Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Evergreen Trail Nov. 16. Officers determined there were no problems and documented the incident.
•An officer took a report of suspicious activity in the 7100 block of Ivy Ridge Court Nov. 17. The officer determined no apparent crime had occurred.
•A community service officer received a request for a street parking variance in the 2000 block of Diamond Lane Nov. 17. The caller was informed of city ordinances and the request was granted.
•An officer took a report regarding problems with Social Security benefits in the 7800 block of Century Trail Nov. 17. The reporting party was assisted in contacting the Social Security office.
•An officer was dispatched to a stolen license plate report in the 500 block of Apollo Drive Suite 50 Nov. 17. The plate was entered as stolen, and the investigation is ongoing.
•An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 7000 block of Otter Lake Service Road Nov. 17. The occupant was doing homework.
•An officer responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the 6300 block of Red Fox Road Nov. 17. The vehicle was broken down and waiting to be towed.
•Officers responded to a radio call of a suspicious male in a local business on the 7100 block of Otter Lake Road who said people were after him. Officers located the male and he was found to be okay and there were no other problems. The male was later picked up by a friend.
•Officers attempted to serve a warrant on a male at a residence in the 6900 block of West Shadow Lake Drive Nov. 18. No contact was made with the male.
•A community service officer responded to a phone call request regarding nuisance wild animals in the 700 block of Fox Road Nov. 18. The caller was given suggestions on how to keep animals out of their yard.
•An officer took a report of a suspicious scam phone call in the 7100 block of Sunrise Drive Nov. 18. The incident was documented and it was determined the phone number was computer-generated.
•An officer responded to an open 911 call in the area of a local business parking lot in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 18. The officer checked the area and did not observe any problems.
•Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious text message received by dispatch Nov. 19. Contact was made with the owner of the phone number, and their welfare was checked by an assisting agency.
•An officer responded to a report of a fire alarm at a local business in the 600 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 19. The officer made contact with an employee, who advised it was accidental. The employee was assisted in resetting the alarm.
•An officer received a request to help an injured bird on the ice on Hodgson Road and Egret Lane Nov. 19. The caller was advised officers were unable to assist, and was referred to the DNR and Raptor Center.
•An officer responded to a theft report in the 2300 block of Main Street Nov. 19. The incident was documented and is under investigation.
•An officer was requested to assist a neighboring agency on a possible burglary in progress in the 7300 block of 20th Avenue Nov. 19. There was no burglary.
•An officer conducted a traffic top for multiple violations in the 7000 block of Second Avenue Nov. 20. The adult male was arrested and booked at the Anoka County Jail.
•Officers responded to a neighborhood dispute regarding trees in the 800 block of Lois Lane Nov. 20. The party was advised to continue contact with the city regarding leaning trees.
•An officer responded to a radio call about an injured bird on the ice in the 700 block of Country Lakes Drive Nov. 20. The officer referred the caller to the Raptor Center or DNR.
•An officer responded to a property damage crash report in the 6400 block of Otter Lake Road Nov. 20. The officer found there were no injuries, and the incident was documented.
•Officers responded to a disorderly guest at a local hotel in the 500 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 20. The guest was asked to leave the business.
•An office responded to a call about a civil dispute in the 500 block of Arrowhead Drive Nov. 21. No police action was taken.
•An officer observed a vehicle leaving from behind a closed business in the 600 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 21. The officer conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation, and the driver was arrested for theft.
•An officer was dispatched to meet a party who wanted to make a fraud report Nov. 22. The officer met with the complainant at the police department in the 1100 block of Main Street and investigated the incident.
•Officers responded to a report of an occupied suspicious vehicle in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Nov. 22. The driver was identified and asked to leave.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers were dispatched to Lexington to check for a runaway juvenile Nov. 17. Officers had no contact.
•Officers took an information report regarding fraud from the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Nov. 17.
•An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Naples Street and Flowerfield Road in Lexington Nov. 17. An adult male was subsequently arrested for driving after actions inimical to public safety.
•Officers responded to a phone call fraud report in the 90 block of South Drive in Circle Pines Nov. 17. The caller advised that an unknown suspect completed an online credit transaction without her consent. The account was closed and the caller was credited.
•Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 200 block Galaxy Drive in Circle Pines Nov. 18.
•Officers stopped a male on a bike near the intersection of North Highway Drive and Patriot Lane in Lexington on Nov. 18. The male attempted to flee and was taken into custody.
•An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Lake Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington. An adult male was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant Nov. 19.
•Officers were dispatched to the area of Lexington and Lovell on a property damage hit-and-run report in Lexington Nov. 19.
•Officers were dispatched to the 240 block of Twilite Terrace in Circle Pines on the report of a lost phone Nov. 19.
•Police were dispatched to the 7300 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville on a report of suspicious activity Nov. 19. Police made contact with people at the address and learned that they had permission to be there.
•Police observed a male in the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington who had a warrant for his arrest Nov. 19. The male was subsequently taken into custody on the warrant.
•Officers were dispatched to a runaway juvenile call in the 7000 block of Progress Road in Centerville. This was ultimately found to have been a suspicious activity report.
•Officers were dispatched to a report of theft of a motor vehicle in the 7300 block of Centerville Road in Centerville Nov. 20.
•Officers were dispatched to an illegal burn in the 100 block of Baldwin Drive in Circle Pines.
•Police received a phone call harassment report in Lexington regarding an individual sending several text messages in a row Nov. 20.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Centerville Road and Meadow Lane in Centerville Nov. 20. The male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Officers were dispatched to a personal injury accident near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Lovell Road in Circle Pines Nov. 20.
•Officers responded to the 1700 block of Heritage Street regarding a mail theft in Centerville Nov. 20. Officers were unable to locate the suspects. The case is still pending.
•Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Houle Circle in Centerville on a report of theft Nov. 21.
•Officers dispatched a phone call to the 7100 block of Peterson Trail in Centerville Nov. 21 on a report of vandalism.
•Officers conducted a business check within the 7000 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville Nov. 22.
•Officers were dispatched to Lexington Avenue and Lake Drive in Circle Pines for a report of lost property Nov. 22.
•Officers requested an escort to the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington Nov. 22.
•Officers were dispatched to a phone call regarding an escort to a property in the 7300 block of 20th Avenue Nov. 22.
•Officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Centerville Road regarding a fraud report Nov. 23.
•Officers were dispatched to the 9300 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington regarding a contact order violation Nov. 23.
