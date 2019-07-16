The Lino Lakes Public Safety Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers located a vehicle partially in the ditch in the 400 block of Park Court July 2. The driver was arrested and booked into jail for DWI.
• Officers responded to a report of a burglary in the 7500 block of Woods Edge Boulevard July 3. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer stood by at a business while the business dealt with an unhappy customer in the 7300 block of Main Street July 3. The officer did not have to take any action.
• An officer responded to an unauthorized solicitor in the 6400 block of Fawn Lane July 3. The solicitor was advised of city ordinance.
• Officers responded to a fire alarm at an apartment building in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway July 3 and discovered a firework had been set off in a stairwell. There was no fire and residents were allowed back into the building. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to the 7200 block of Gray Heron Drive July 4 to check for an individual who was knocking on the caller's door late at night. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate anyone.
• Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated driver in the 7600 block of Lake Drive July 5. Officers located the vehicle and arrested the driver for DWI.
• Officers were dispatched to a suspicious activity report in the 2300 block of Cedar Street July 5. While investigating the report, officers arrested a male on a warrant and another male for various drug offenses and DWI. Both males were booked into the Anoka County Jail.
• An officer located a suspicious occupied vehicle in the 1400 block of Lake Drive NE July 6. The driver wanted to sleep in their vehicle in the parking lot of a private business and was advised to leave.
• An officer assisted the Blaine Police Department (BPD) with a K-9 sniff of a vehicle in the 3100 block of 101st Avenue NE July 6. Narcotics were located and the BPD handled the investigation.
• Officers responded to multiple complaints of vehicles racing in the 6900 block of 21st Avenue July 7. Officers located a large gathering of vehicles and advised their drivers to leave the area.
• An officer performed a traffic stop in the area of 12th Avenue and Holly Drive July 8 and found drug paraphernalia in a vehicle. The driver was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and released.
• An officer received a report of someone looking through mailboxes in the 600 block of River Birch Place July 8. The officer checked the area and was unable to locate the person.
• Officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft in the 2300 block of Main Street July 8. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer was requested by another agency to assist with a perimeter near Hodgson Road and Rohavic Lane for a vehicle theft suspect who had fled July 8. The suspect was later identified by the Lino Lakes Public Safety Department; charges are pending.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers located an individual riding a stolen bike in the 3800 block of Liberty Lane in Lexington July 3. The rightful owner was contacted.
• Officers were dispatched to check the welfare of an intoxicated male seen walking on foot in the area of Dupre Road and Meadow Lane in Centerville July 3. The male was transported to the hospital.
• Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of 73rd Street in Centerville July 5 on a vandalism report. There are no suspects, and the case is pending follow-up.
• Officers responded to a theft report in the 7200 block of Mill Road in Centerville July 5. The caller advised that an unknown suspect stole five small flags along his sidewalk. The estimated loss is $10.
• Police responded to a delayed theft report in the 100 block of South Drive in Circle Pines July 8.
• Officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington on report of vandalism in progress July 8. Officers located two juvenile suspects; one juvenile was released to guardians and the other was transported to the East Central Regional Juvenile Center in Lino Lakes.
• Police responded to a request for welfare check in the 0 block of South Pine Drive in Circle Pines July 9. The officers found a male sleeping in a car. He was subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
