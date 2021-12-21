The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer located a suspicious vehicle at a closed business on Dec. 7 in the 7600 block of Lake Drive. Officers learned they were cleaners for the business. There were no problems.
•An officer was requested to assist another law enforcement agency on a traffic stop in a neighboring city at Centerville Road and Meadow Lane Dec. 7. The officer assisted with the stop and was cleared shortly after arrival.
•An officer responded to a report related to how a business is operating in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Dec. 7. The officer documented the information and did not observe any apparent problems.
•Officers responded to a single-vehicle property damage accident on I-35E and Main Street Dec. 7. No injuries were reported, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
•An officer responded to assist a motorist whose vehicle had broken down in the roadway in the 6500 block of Hodgson Road Dec. 7. The vehicle was blocking the traffic lane, so a tow truck was ordered. The driver had the vehicle towed to a local business for repair.
•An officer responded to a single-vehicle property damage accident in the 7900 block of Marilyn Drive Dec. 7. The officer documented the information and made owners aware of the damage.
•An officer responded to a report of a single-vehicle property damage accident at 21st Avenue North and 20th Avenue Dec. 7. The incident was documented, and a state crash report was completed.
•An officer responded to a phone call regarding civil questions in the 400 block of Park Court Dec. 7. The caller was advised how to proceed.
•An officer investigated an incident involving a male who was found walking away from the area of a vehicle that had crashed into a building in the 7200 block of Lake Drive Dec. 8. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
•An officer responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer at Birch Street and Old Birch Street Dec. 8. There were no injuries, and the vehicle was towed.
•An officer received a fraud report involving a wire transfer in the 8300 block of Fourth Avenue Dec. 8. The case is being investigated.
•An officer took a report of a theft from a retail store in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Suite 120 Dec. 8. The incident was documented and is being investigated.
•Officer assisted a citizen who was concerned about a person observed on his surveillance camera on his property in the 6800 block of Sunrise Drive Dec. 8. The person was identified, and had been given permission to be on the premises by another occupant of the home.
•An officer responded to a delayed report of lost property in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway Dec. 8. The caller was unsure in which city the property was lost in. The incident was documented.
•An officer received a call of a delayed suspicious activity report in the 7500 block of Jeanne Drive Dec. 8. Extra patrol was requested for the area.
•An officer responded to a call of a vehicle vs. deer property damage accident in the 7000 block of Lake Drive Dec. 8. No one was injured. A state crash report was completed.
•Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at a local business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Dec. 9. Officers determined there were no problems.
•A community service officer received a request for an overnight parking waiver in the 1500 block of Stoneybrook Drive Dec. 9. The party was advised of current waiver procedures and granted a short-term parking waiver.
•Officers responded to a call of suspicious activity in the 8100 block of Wood Duck Trail Dec. 9. The incident was found to be a misunderstanding.
•An officer responded to a delayed suspicious activity report at a local restaurant in the 6800 block of Lake Drive Dec. 10. The officer determined there were no problems.
•An officer responded to a report of a dog at large in the 7700 block of Country Lane Dec. 10. The homeowner let the dog inside as the officer arrived. There were no further problems.
•Officers responded to assist another agency with a personal injury accident on I-35W and Main Street Dec. 11. Paramedics treated and released a patient at the scene, and two vehicles were towed.
•An officer received a call of a hit-and-run property damage crash in the 300 block of Lilac Street Dec. 11. The officer located the vehicle involved. It is unknown if there is any damage to the mailbox that was struck.
•Officers were dispatched on a report of juvenile activity in the 2200 block of Tart Lake Road Dec. 12. Officers found the juveniles in the park after hours, and the juveniles fled the area when the officers arrived.
•An officer responded to a report of a found backpack in the roadway at Lake Drive and Town Center Parkway Dec. 12. The officer took custody of the backpack and found multiple items of contraband inside. The investigation is ongoing.
•Officers were dispatched on a report of a noise complaint of a man playing music loudly from a speaker in a parking lot Dec. 13. Officers made contact with the male and he agreed to turn down the music.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers conducted a warrant attempt in the 9300 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington Dec. 8. A male was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant.
•Officers took a report of mail theft that occurred in November in the 10 block of Indian Hills Drive in Circle Pines. The suspect was arrested in another jurisdiction for similar offenses Dec. 8.
•Officers took a phone call report for property damage that occurred in the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington Dec. 8.
•Officers took a walk-in delayed threat report from the 0 block of Central Street in Circle Pines Dec. 8. There are no suspects at this time.
•An officer was advised of suspicious activity in the 9100 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Dec. 8.
•City property was damaged in the 7100 block of Main Street in Centerville Dec. 8.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of North Highway Drive and Patriot Lane in Lexington Dec. 9. The male driver was subsequently arrested.
•An officer took a suspicious activity report from the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington Dec. 9.
•Officers received a phone call info report from the 20 block of Inner Drive in Circle Pines Dec. 9.
•Officers located a suspicious vehicle in the 140 block of East Golden Lake Lane in Circle Pines Dec 9. The two adults involved were verbally reprimanded.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington Dec. 10. The male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Officers were advised of a walk-in fraud report at base that occurred in the 20 block of Oak Leaf Lane in Circle Pines Dec. 10. Officers took information for a report.
•Officers were dispatched to a man who broke through the ice on Peltier Lake in Centerville Dec. 10. The man was rescued.
•Officers were dispatched on a follow-up phone call in the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington Dec. 10. Officers determined that the person had questions regarding restraining orders and related issues.
•Officers responded to a phone call from a male who was having safety concerns in the 3900 block of Restwood Road Dec. 10. Officers advised the man.
•Officers were dispatched to the 8900 block of Jackson Avenue on a damage to property report that occurred 30 minutes prior Dec. 11. Officers took information regarding the damage. No suspects were identified.
•Officers were dispatched to the 9100 block of South Highway Drive for a disorderly female refusing to leave a store in Lexington Dec. 11.
•Officers observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Main Street and Centerville Road in Centerville Dec. 11. Verbal warnings were issued.
•An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of 20th Avenue and West Cedar Street in Centerville. An adult male was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant Dec. 11.
•Officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Progress Road for a suspicious male in Centerville Dec. 12. An adult male was transported to detox.
•An officer was dispatched to the 9300 block of Lexington Avenue for a counterfeit bill report in Lexington Dec. 14.
•Officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of 21st Avenue in Centerville for a delayed theft report Dec. 14.
