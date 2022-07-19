The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer received a phone call traffic complaint regarding Chokecherry Road July 5. The incident was documented and extra patrol was requested.
• An officer was dispatched to assist with a neighborhood dispute in the 1900 block of Red Oak Lane July 5. The officer spoke with all involved parties and answered their questions. No criminal activity occurred.
• An officer took a report of a theft of gas in the 8000 block of Lake Drive July 5. The incident was documented and is being investigated.
• Officers responded to a suspicious female at a church in the 7700 block of 20th Avenue July 5. The female was asked to leave the property.
• An officer observed a traffic violation and attempted to initiate a traffic stop near the intersection of Main Street and 21st Avenue July 5. The driver attempted to flee but lost control of his moped when driving over a curb and crashed. The suspect was taken into custody on account of several charges and booked into jail.
• An officer responded to a residence in the 900 block of Pheasant Run South on a fireworks complaint July 5. The officer spoke with the parties involved.
• Officers observed two juveniles out after curfew in the 7400 block of Lake Drive July 6. The juveniles were given warnings and returned to their parents.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a suspected driver’s license violation in the 7100 block of Lake Drive July 6. The officer arrested the male driver for driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety (IPS) and no insurance. The male was transported to and booked into jail.
• An officer took a phone call regarding an extra patrol request in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway July 7. The officer documented the incident and will be providing extra patrol.
• An officer responded to a business for a reported shoplifter in the 700 block of Apollo Drive July 7. The female suspect was caught by asset protection and the officer charged the female for the offense.
• Officers responded to a report of a dog bite resulting in injuries to a juvenile and another dog in the 6700 block of Teal Court July 8. The juvenile was transported to the hospital by a parent and the incident was documented.
• Extra patrol was requested in the 7800 block of Marilyn Drive July 8.
• An officer was requested to respond to another city to assist on a K-9 track following an armed robbery July 9. Upon arrival, a track was obtained that led to a residence. The requesting agency handled the rest of the incident.
• An officer was requested to assist with a K-9 track in another city July 9. The officer assisted in taking a suspect into custody without incident.
• Officers responded to the 1000 block of Pheasant Run South for a suspicious flyer in a plastic bag placed in the caller’s driveway July 9. The flyer was collected and the incident was documented. Several similar incidents were reported that same day and the following day throughout the city.
• An officer responded to a gas drive-off in the 7500 block of Lake Drive July 9. The incident was documented and is being investigated.
• A community service officer responded to a delayed report of damage to property in the 6400 block of Hodgson Road July 9.
• Officers stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 700 block of Main Street July 9. The driver showed indications of impairment, so the officers conducted field sobriety tests. The driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and booked into jail.
• An officer responded to a driving complaint in the 100 block of White Pine Road July 10. Parents of the involved juveniles were advised of the incident.
• An officer responded to a report of juveniles ringing doorbells and running away in the 6500 block of Lacasse Drive July 11. The officer checked the area but was unable to locate the juveniles nor any apparent problems.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Circle Pines July 6. An adult male was subsequently arrested on narcotics charges.
• An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and West Road in Circle Pines July 7. The occupants were found to be juveniles and their guardians were contacted about the incident. A citation was issued for an instructional permit violation.
• Police responded to the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington July 7 regarding a property damage accident.
• Officers received an animal neglect complaint in the 3900 block of Lovell Road in Lexington July 7.
• Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident near 20th Avenue and Gateway Circle in Centerville July 8.
•Officers were dispatched to a report of suspicious activity near County Road J and Indian Hills Drive in Circle Pines July 8. Offices shared information with the county parks division.
• Police responded to the 20 block of West Road in Circle Pines on a theft report July 8. The case is under investigation.
• Officers fielded an informational report regarding harassment on Hillcrest Lane in Circle Pines July 8.
• Officers received a call about a neighborhood dispute in the 7200 block of Mill Road in Centerville July 8.
• Police checked on a male sleeping in his vehicle in the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington July 8. The male was ultimately arrested for third-degree DWI.
• Police responded to the city of Lexington July 9 on a report of criminal sexual conduct. One person was sent to the hospital. The case has been sent to the criminal investigation division for further investigation.
• A theft was reported at a business in the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington July 9.
• Property damage was reported at Village Apartments in Circle Pines July 10.
• An officer followed up on stolen property in the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington July 10, which led to an arrest.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near Naples Street and Restwood Road in Lexington July 11. A juvenile male was arrested.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 7300 block of Main Street in Centerville July 11. The juvenile driver was picked up by a guardian.
• Police responded to Village Parkway in Circle Pines to investigate a domestic dispute July 11. An adult male was subsequently arrested for obstructing the legal process.
• Officers damaged a parked car while in the city of Hugo. A report has been filed with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1700 block of Main Street in Centerville July 12.
