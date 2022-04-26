The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer responded to a fire alarm at a local business in the 2300 block of Main Street April 12. It was a false alarm, and the owner was contacted.
• Officer responded to a delayed report of theft in the 7800 block of Lake Drive April 12. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a report of theft from a motor vehicle where multiple items were stolen in the 600 block of Aqua Lane April 12. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a 911 hang-up at a residential facility in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway April 12.
• An officer was dispatched on a phone call in the 6500 block of White Oak Road regarding a civil matter in another county April 12. The officer answered the caller’s questions and provided suggestions on how to proceed.
• An officer took a report regarding suspicious activity in the 8300 block of Lake Drive April 12. The officer documented the incident at the complainant’s request.
• An officer responded to a reported traffic signal malfunction in the 6000 block of Hodson Road April 12. The officer monitored the signal for several cycles, whereupon the signal appeared to be operating properly again.
• An officer responded to a phone call report of a suspicious phone call in the 7000 block of Sunrise Drive April 13. The incident was documented.
• An officer received information from an ongoing litter complaint in a residential neighborhood in the 100 block of Willow Pond Trail April 13. Extra patrol will be provided and a nearby business will be monitoring overnight activity through their surveillance cameras.
• An officer was dispatched to an address to remove an injured goose for the homeowner in the 500 block of Henry Lane April 13. The goose was relocated.
• An officer received information about damage to a vehicle that occurred in a parking lot in the 700 block of Apollo Drive April13. Information was collected from involved parties and a report was completed.
• An officer was contacted to provide advice on chemical dependency in the 8000 block of Elbe Street April 13. The resident was provided resources.
• An officer was dispatched to a phone call regarding suspicious activity in the 6500 block of Tart Court April 14. The officer documented the incident and extra patrol was provided.
• An officer responded to a two-vehicle property damage accident in the 7000 block of Sunset Avenue April 14. The officer documented the incident and provided each driver with a case number. No injuries were reported, and one vehicle was towed from the scene.
• Officers responded to assist the State Patrol in looking for a suspicious male who reportedly was seen running along the freeway fenceline on I-35E and Main Street. Officers determined the male had run into a wooded area and hid. Because no apparent crime had occurred, officers discontinued their search. The male was located the following morning and treated for frostbite and hypothermia.
• While on the freeway on a radio call, officers observed a property damage crash on I-35W and Main Street April 14. The officers confirmed there were no injuries. The State Patrol handled the crash report.
• An officer received an animal complaint in the 600 block of Village Drive April 15. The officer spoke with both parties and determined there was no city ordinance violation.
• An officer was requested to inspect a firearm that had been recently purchased by a resident in the 100 block of White Pine Road April 15. The officer assisted as needed and advised the complainant as to what documents should accompany the purchase.
8 An officer responded to a delayed report of a gas drive-off in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South, Suite A, April 15. The officer spoke to the involved party and the gas will be paid for.
• An officer responded to a dumping complaint in the 6200 block of Laurene Avenue April 15. There is no suspect information. The reporting party was advised to contact their garbage company.
• Officers and Fire Division responded to a crash and a fire on the Interstate in the 6700 block of I-35E April 16. An adult male driver was pulled from a vehicle, evaluated, then transported to a hospital on a crisis hold. Officers and Fire Division personnel extinguished the vehicle fire and subsequent grass fire. The State Patrol handled the crash investigation and the DWI portion of the incident.
• An officer responded to a burglar alarm in the 1500 block of Merganser Court April 18. The officer determined the home was secured.
• An officer responded to a gas drive-off report in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South, Suite A, April 18. The investigation is ongoing.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers were dispatched regarding an ordinance complaint in the 20 block of East Road in Circle Pines April 13.
• Police took an informational report from the 80 block of West Road in Circle Pines April 13.
• A theft was reported in the 4000 block of Lovell Road in Lexington April 14.
• Police were dispatched regarding a property damage accident in the area of Lake Drive and Firebarn Road in Circle Pines April 14.
• Police took an informational report in the 300 block of Forest Drive in Circle Pines April 14.
• Officers received an informational report in the 9300 block of Hamline Avenue in Lexington April 14.
• Suspicious mailings were received by city staff members in 1800 block of Main Street in Centerville April 15.
• Officers received information of a missing stop sign on Griggs Avenue and Flowerfield Road in Lexington April 15. Public works was notified.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for a violation that occurred in the area of North Road and Twilite Terrace in Circle Pines April 16. A probable-cause search was conducted and marijuana was found inside the vehicle.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9300 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington April 17 for a noise complaint.
• An officer was dispatched to the 10 block regarding a barking dog on Oak Leaf Lane April 17 in Circle Pines. The dog was located, and the owner was advised of the complaint.
• Officers were dispatched to a phone call report of fraud in the 0 block of Shady Way in Circle Pines April 18. Officers took information for a report regarding a possible rental property fraud. There are no known suspects.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop on Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Lexington April 19.
• Officers responded to the 9100 block of South Highway Drive regarding an attempted robbery in Lexington April 19.
• Police were dispatched on a report of possible motor vehicle theft in the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington April 19. The vehicle was returned, and the owner did not wish for further police assistance.
• An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Lake Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington April 19. An adult male was subsequently arrested for DWI.
