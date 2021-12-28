The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•A community service officer responded to a report of snow being blown onto a neighbor’s property in the 7100 block of Lakeview Drive Dec. 14. The residents were made aware of city ordinances.
•An officer took a report of a theft of license plates in the 6100 block of Hodgson Road Dec. 14. The incident was documented and the plates were entered as stolen.
•An officer responded to a suspicious activity report involving a letter received by the caller in the 1200 block of Chokecherry Road Dec. 14. Information was taken for the report, and the caller was given safety tips and was asked to call if any other suspicious incidents occur.
•Officers and the fire department responded to an odor of natural gas in a residence in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Dec. 14. It was determined to be a problem with the furnace, and the gas was shut off until a maintenance worker could service the furnace.
•Officers responded to a walk-in report regarding drugs found in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway Dec. 15. Officer documented the incident and disposed of the found drugs.
•An officer responded to a hit-and-run property damage accident report in the 6200 block of Red Maple Lane Dec. 16. The officer made contact with all involved parties and documented the incident.
•An officer stopped a vehicle on Main Street and Lake Drive when the driver was observed to have drug paraphernalia Dec. 16. The driver was cited and released.
•An officer took a phone call report regarding a damaged mailbox lock in the 600 block of Aqua Circle Dec. 17. The caller was advised to contact their homeowner’s association.
•Officers responded to assist the Minnesota State Patrol on a vehicle accident with possible injuries on I-35W and Sunset Avenue NE Dec. 17. Upon arrival, it was determined there were minor injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol handled the investigation.
•An officer responded to a report of damage to property in the 6900 block of Black Duck Drive Dec. 17. The incident is under investigation.
•An officer received an identity theft report in the 7100 block of Snow Owl Lane Dec. 18. There is no suspect information available at this time.
•Officers responded to a call of someone smoking marijuana in a vehicle in the 8000 block of Danube Street Dec. 18. The vehicle was located and stopped. The driver was cited for driving after revocation, driving without insurance and displaying an expired temporary registration.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for not displaying a front license plate and for an equipment violation in the 6500 block of Otter Lake Road Dec. 20. The adult male was arrested and booked at jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, driving after renovation, possession of drug paraphernalia and displaying the wrong plates and tabs.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers received an anonymous tip advising about the presence of a male in the 1700 block of Meadow Lane in Centerville Dec. 16. Officers subsequently arrested the male on multiple warrants.
•Officers were dispatched to the area of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue on a report of a personal injury accident with three vehicles involved Dec. 16. There were minor injuries.
•Officers were dispatched to the 300 Block of Civic Heights on a report of a vehicle fire Dec. 16.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop with a wanted vehicle at Edgewood Road and Aspen Lane in Lexington Dec. 17. The male driver was taken into custody.
•Officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington on a complaint about an intoxicated driver Dec. 17. Officers located the driver in question and sober rides were called.
•Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a violation that occurred in the area of Naples Street and Flowerfield Road in Lexington Dec. 17. A probable cause search was conducted and a citation was issued.
•Officers were dispatched to the 1 block of North Road in Circle Pines on a DUI complaint Dec. 19.
•Officers were dispatched to the 6900 block of Brian Drive on a report of mail tampering Dec. 20.
•An officer took a walk-in report regarding a delayed theft from the 20 block of Center Road in Circle Pines Dec. 20. There are no suspects at this time.
•Officers were dispatched to a phone call of a delayed hit-and-run report in the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington Dec. 21. Officers took information for the report.
•Police fielded a report of mail theft in the 10 block of Park Drive West in Circle Pines Dec. 21.
•Police were dispatched to the intersection of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Lexington on a report of a three-car property damage accident Dec. 21.
