The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to a possible structure fire in the 500 block of Hawthorn Road Oct. 5. The officers arrived with the fire division and determined there was no fire.
• An officer stopped a vehicle in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Oct. 5 for suspicious activity and because the driver didn’t have a valid driver’s license. The driver was cited for driving after suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• An officer took a report of a gas theft in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue S. Oct. 5. The case is being investigated.
• An officer responded to a property damage crash involving two vehicles near the intersection of Ware Road and/ Birch Street Oct. 5. The officer documented the incident and one driver was cited for a moving violation.
• An officer was conducting a follow-up in the 7800 block of Lake Drive Oct. 5 when a new report was made regarding damage to property.
• Officers responded to a multiple motor vehicle property damage crash in the 700 block of Main Street Oct. 5. One of the vehicles fled the scene. Officers documented the crash and completed a state crash report. The case is under investigation.
• Officers assisted another police department in obtaining information on a possible victim in the 1900 block of Birch Street Oct. 5. It was determined they do not live in Lino and officer was dispatched to take a theft report in the 7600 block of Appaloosa Lane Oct. 5. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a complaint of shots heard in the 6400 block of Totem Trail Oct. 5. The area was checked and no problems were found.
• An officer responded to assist another agency with a pursuit that entered Lino Lakes on I-35W near Main Street Oct. 5. The officer deployed stop sticks, which the vehicle hit. The pursuit eventually ended later in another city.
• An officer responded to a public assist involving a motor vehicle in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Oct. 5. The officer assisted and there were no further problems. An officer stopped two suspicious vehicles on the 600 block of Town Center Parkway Oct. 6. The officer determined there were no apparent problems. An officer was dispatched to a report regarding a tipped portable toilet on the 7800 block of Lake Drive Oct. 6. The property owner was advised and said they were was going to address the problem.
• An officer responded to a theft from a motor vehicle report in the 6500 block of West Shadow Lake Drive Oct. 6. The officer documented the information.
• An officer responded to a local business for a property damage hit-and-run involving two vehicles in the 6400 block of Lakota Trail Oct. 6. The officer documented the incident and is investigating.
• Officers responded to a local business for a reported stolen vehicle in the 6000 block of Hodgson Road Oct. 6. The case is being investigated.
• An officer responded to a residence for an animal complaint in the 7200 block of Stage Coach Trail Oct. 6. The officer did not locate the animal. The officer provided advice to the caller regarding the complaint.
• Officers responded to a service request at a gas station for a drive-off in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue S. Oct. 6. The driver later contacted the business and paid for the fuel. There were no additional problems.
• An officer responded to a residential neighborhood for a report of a suspicious vehicle near Watermark Way and Johanna Circle Oct. 6. The officer checked the area and did not locate the vehicle.
• Officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 6600 block of Tele Lane Oct. 6. Officers trespassed one adult female from the location. There were no further problems.
• An officer responded to a CO alarm sounding in the 6700 block of West Shadow Lake Drive Oct. 7. The officer determined it was a faulty detector.
• A school resource officer responded to a 911 hang-up on the 300 block of Elm Street Oct. 7. The call was determined to be accidental, and there were no other problems found.
• A community service officer responded to a phone call request about parking ordinances in the 800 block of Oak Lane Oct. 7. The caller was advised of current city ordinances.
• An officer was requested to assist another agency with a traffic stop in the 2100 block of 80th Street Oct. 7. The officer responded and stood by until the situation was under control.
• An officer responded to a possible burglary in progress of a newly constructed home in the 7200 block of Watermark Way Oct. 7. Upon investigation, the officer learned it was a tile installer working late.
• An officer responded to a suspicious activity report on the roadway on the 6200 block of Otter Lake Road Oct. 7. Officers determined there were no problems.
• Officers responded to a local neighborhood for an extra patrol request in the 100 block of Red Clover Lane Oct. 8. Officers found nothing wrong in the area.
• An officer responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on the 400 block of Elm Street Oct. 8. The officer attempted to contact the registered owner and advised the reporting party how to proceed.
• An officer responded to a phone call regarding drug-related questions in the 300 block of Sioux Lookout Oct. 8. The officer advised the party of different options.
• An officer was dispatched to an apartment complex in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Oct. 8 on a report of a hit-and-run property damage accident in the parking lot. The incident was photographed and documented.
• An officer responded to a theft report in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue Oct. 8. The officer documented the information. An officer responded to a 911 open line on the 6800 block of 21st Avenue South Oct. 8. The officer determined there were no apparent issues.
• An officer responded to a barking dog disruption in the 6600 block of Blue Heron Drive Oct. 8. The officer checked the area but was unable to locate the disruption.
• An officer responded to a local neighborhood on the report of a driving complaint in the 6800 block of East Shadow Lake Drive Oct. 8. The vehicle in question was gone prior to arrival of officers.
• Officers responded to a traffic crash in the 6800 block of Otter Lake Road Oct. 9. Officers investigated the incident and arrested the driver for driving while intoxicated.
• An officer responded to a damage to property report in the 6600 block of Wild Turkey Trail Oct. 9. The officer documented the information.
• Officers responded to an audible alarm on the 700 block of Apollo Drive Oct. 9. Officers found the building secure and found no source of the problem.
• An officer responded to a sick racoon in the 100 block of Woodbridge Lane Oct. 9. The officer located the raccoon and determined it was dead. The raccoon was properly disposed of.
• Officers responded to an audible alarm on the 100 block of Woodridge Lane Oct. 9. Officers spoke to the homeowner and determined there was no problem.
• An officer took a driving complaint in the 7800 block of Lois Lane Oct. 9. The officer was unable to identify a vehicle or driver based on the information provided.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Birch Street Oct. 9. An adult female was charged with fourth-degree DWI.
• An officer responded to a loud party causing disruption in the 6700 block of Black Duck Drive Oct. 9. The officer made contact and requested they turn down the music and close the windows, which they did.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop ion the 7100 block of Lake Drive Oct. 10 for a driving violation. An underage passenger of the vehicle was found to be intoxicated, and was cited for the offense.
• Officers responded to juveniles being loud in a park late at night in the 7600 block of Mustang Lane Oct. 10. Officers located an abandoned bicycle and backpack, but no juveniles were found.
• An officer responded to a neighboring agency’s search for a robbery suspect in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE Oct 10. No suspect was located.
• An officer responded to a complaint regarding a political sign ion the 8000 block of Lake Drive Oct 10. The caller was advised the sign constitutes free speech.
• An officer was dispatched to a report of a dog at large in a neighborhood on the 6300 block of White Owl Drive Oct. 10. The dog was not located.
• An officer took a fraud report in the 500 block of Arrowhead Drive Oct. 10. The victim was given tips to safeguard themselves in the future.
• While on patrol, officers located a portable toilet that was tipped over on the 7800 block of Lake Drive Oct. 11. The property owner was advised and was going to correct the problem.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 7000 block of 20th Avenue S. Oct. 11. The adult male driver was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Officers responded to the area of Sunset Avenue and Apollo Drive for a male who crashed a golf cart on Sunset Avenue/Apollo Drive and fled on foot Oct. 11. The suspect was apprehended a short time later after arrival, and was charged with several crimes, including DWI.
• Officers responded to a radio call about a dog that could be heard locked in a storage unit in the 400 block of Park Court Oct. 11. Officers arrived and located the dog’s owner and found the dog was fine.
• An officer checked the area on a report of shots fired in the area of Hodgson Road and Rohavic Lane Oct. 11. The officer was unable to locate a source of the noise or evidence that shots were fired.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Police responded to a vandalism incident in the 1800 block of Fox Run in Centerville Oct. 6. There are no suspects at this time. Extra patrol is requested.
• Officers were requested to assist on a warrant attempt in the 3800 block of Liberty Lane in Lexington Oct 6. A male was subsequently arrested.
• An officer was driving in the 1700 block of Main Street in Centerville when a squad car was damaged Oct. 6.
• Police received a delayed assault/theft report in the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington Oct. 7.
• A theft was reported in the 30 block of Central Street in Circle Pines Oct. 7.
• A theft was reported in the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington Oct. 7.
• Officers were dispatched to a theft report in the 3800 block of Liberty Lane in Lexington Oct. 7.
• An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Canterbury Road in Circle Pines regarding a theft Oct. 7.
• Officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Centerville Road on a report of a disorderly male Oct. 8. Officers made contact with the male, who returned home. The business requested that he be trespassed from the premises, and officers issued a trespass notice.
• An officer observed a suspicious vehicle in the 10 block of West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines Oct. 8. The officer made contact and determined there were no issues. Officers remained on the scene until parents arrived.
• Officers responded to the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington on suspicious activity in progress Oct. 9. Upon their arrival, the male suspect had left the area.
• Officer were dispatched to the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington on a harassment report Oct. 9. Officers provided resources to the complainant.
• Damage to property was reported in the 10 block of Center Road in Circle Pines Oct. 9.
• A suspicious phone call was made to the Boulevard Bar & Grill in the 3800 block of Restwood Road in Lexington Oct. 9. Police investigated and didn’t find any problems.
• Police fielded an animal complaint on Circle Drive in Circle Pines on Oct. 10.
• Police responded to a crash in Centerville on 20th Avenue and Main Street Oct. 10.
• A squad sustained a flat tire in the 1800 block of Main Street in Centerville Oct. 11.
• An officer was dispatched to a dumping complaint in the 8800 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Oct. 11. Extra patrol was requested.
• An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Lake Drive Oct. 11. Citations were issued.
• An officer was dispatched to a delayed theft report from the 0 block of Central Street in Circle Pines Oct. 11.
• Officers responded to the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue for a order for protection violation in progress Oct. 11. Officers were advised the male also had a possible felony warrant for a previous offense. The male was located, arrested and transported to jail.
• Officers observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Griggs Avenue and Woodland Road in Lexington Oct. 12.
• Officers were dispatched to a theft report in the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Oct. 12.
