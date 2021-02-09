The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity and possible criminal sexual conduct in the city Jan. 26. The officer advised the caller on how to proceed regarding the criminal sexual conduct and took the suspicious activity report.
• Officers responded to a report of a suspicious male who was possibly trying to break into a shed in the 200 block of Ulmer Drive Jan. 26. The male fled prior to officers’ arrival and was not located.
• An officer was dispatched to a traffic complaint involving multiple vehicles on Lois Lane Jan. 26. The officers located the drivers and made them aware of the complaint. A reckless driver was cited Jan. 31 in the 7800 block of Lois Lane.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 800 block of Main Street Jan. 27. An adult female driver was arrested for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety, passing on the right and use of an unregistered vehicle. The driver was booked into jail.
•Property damage to a fire hydrant in the 6500 block of Ware Road was reported Jan. 27.
• Officers assisted an intoxicated male in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Jan. 27. He was transported to detox.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a seat belt violation in the area of 21st Avenue and Main Street Jan. 28. The adult male driver was later cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Officers responded to a report of a neighbor dispute in the 8000 block of Rondeau Lake Road Jan. 28. An adult male was arrested on second-degree assault charges.
• An officer responded to a call reporting mail theft in the 6100 block of Bald Eagle Boulevard W. Jan. 28. There is no suspect information at this time.
• A theft from motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Market Place Drive Jan. 29. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 1300 block of Birch Street Jan. 30. Officer found a passenger under 21 years of age who showed signs of impairment. The driver was cited for speeding and the passenger was cited for underage consumption.
• While an officer was on patrol Feb. 1, the officer located two damaged city signs near the 7500 block of Peltier Lake Drive. The officer notified the public works department. There is no suspect information at this time.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 7400 block of I-35E Feb. 1. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incident:
• An adult male was arrested in the city of Centerville Feb. 1 for domestic assault. He was subsequently transported to jail.
• Officers responded to a domestic assault in the city of Lexington Jan. 27. The female victim was transported to the hospital, and a male was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Jackson Avenue in Lexington Jan. 27 on report of a theft from a motor vehicle.
• A burglary was reported in the 3800 block of Flowerfield Road in Circle Pines Jan. 27.
• Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of South Drive in Circle Pines Jan. 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Jan. 29.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Lexington Jan. 31. The officer gave a verbal warning for speeding, marijuana and tobacco.
• Officers were dispatched to the first block of Pine Drive in Circle Pines Jan. 31 for a possible slumper. An adult female was subsequently arrested for violating a harassment restraining order.
• Officers responded to a damage to property report in the 8900 block of Hamline Avenue in Lexington Jan. 31. Upon arrival, the homeowner told officers an adult male had kicked in his back door, causing extensive damage before fleeing the scene. The suspect was subsequently located several blocks away and was arrested and booked into jail.
• Officers responded to School Road and Nottingham Drive in Circle Pines on a report of suspicious activity Jan. 31. Officer located several empty Amazon boxes near the trail entrance. All of the boxes were empty and appeared to have been there for a couple of days.
• Officers were dispatched to a fire in the 10 block of North Road in Circle Pines Jan. 31. Officers assisted the Centennial Fire District in extinguishing the fire. The fire appeared to be accidental.
• Damage to property was reported in the 9000 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington Jan. 31.
• A vehicle fire was reported in the 30 block of West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines Jan. 31. Information was collected.
• Police responded to the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Jan. 31 on report of a hit-and-run property damage accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.