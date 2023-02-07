The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer observed a traffic violation in the 2000 block of Main Street in Centerville Jan. 25. An adult female was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• Officers responded to an address in Centerville for a possible theft report Jan. 25. Officers arrived on the scene and interviewed the involved parties, but it was determined to be a civil dispute and both parties were advised of resources.
• An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Naples Street and Flowerfield Road in Lexington Jan. 28. An adult male was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• An officer observed traffic violations in the area of Lake Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington Jan. 29. The vehicle was stopped and ultimately searched, and a warning was issued.
• An officer observed traffic violations in the area of Centerville Road and Center Street Jan. 29. A traffic stop was initiated, and four adults were ultimately transported home.
• An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Civic Heights Circle and Lake Drive in Circle Pines Jan. 29. Verbal warnings were issued.
• An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Patriot Lane and North Highway Drive in Lexington Jan. 29. The vehicle was unregistered and towed for safekeeping.
• Officers responded to North Road and Pine Drive in Circle Pines Jan. 30 for a property damage accident. The driver was arrested for DWI.
The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to a suspicious person report near a business on Otter Lake Road Jan. 24. After investigation, an adult female was transported to a hospital by ambulance with possible frostbite.
• Officers assisted another agency in the apprehension of two burglary suspects whose vehicle caught fire in Lino Lakes after they fled from the other agency Jan. 24. Suspects were turned over to the investigating agency and the vehicle fire was extinguished by Lino Lakes Fire Division. The vehicle was later determined to have been stolen. The suspects will be charged with multiple offenses from the Lino Lakes event, in addition to the charges they’ll face in another county.
• An officer responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a mailbox in the area of Glenview Drive Jan. 24, then left the scene. The investigation into identifying the driver is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a report of a personal injury motor vehicle crash in the area of Lake Drive and Aqua Lane Jan. 24. Officers found no serious injuries and documented the crash. The driver was provided with information for insurance purposes.
• Officers responded to a report of an assault at a juvenile facility Jan. 24. Officers transferred the individual to a secure facility.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for multiple traffic violations in the area of I-35E and Main Street Jan. 26. The male driver was later charged with fourth-degree DWI.
• An officer was provided information regarding possible illegal activity occurring at a local school Jan. 26. The officer documented the incident and is investigating the information.
• An officer responded to a report of an injured deer at Main Street and Lake Drive Jan. 26. The officer found that the driver who had hit the deer was at the scene. The incident was documented and the driver was provided information for insurance purposes. The deer had expired and a third party was issued a permit for the deer.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation near the intersection of I-35E and 80th Street Jan. 27. The driver was charged with several violations.
• An officer took a phone call report regarding a fraudulent charge on a credit card Jan. 27. The incident was documented and investigated by a financial institution.
• An officer responded to a possible road rage incident in the area of Lake Drive and I-35E. The victim wanted the incident documented. The other involved vehicle was not located.
• Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated male being rude to staff at a hotel on Apollo Drive at 4:46 a.m. Jan. 28. The male was escorted to his room for the night. No crime had been committed.
• At the same hotel at 11:32 a.m. Jan. 28, officers were called for an unwanted person report. Officers arrived and escorted the male off the property.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-35E Jan. 29. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for DWI and later booked at jail on DWI-related charges.
• Officers responded to a vehicle theft report in the 8000 block of Rondeau Lake Road West Jan. 29. The vehicle was entered as stolen and the incident was documented. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a welfare check call for a female who was slumped over inside a vehicle in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Jan. 29. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI and possession of drugs. The female was booked at jail.
• An officer attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on I-35E Jan. 30. The vehicle fled from officers and an alert was entered for the vehicle.
