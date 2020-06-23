The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• A community service officer (CSO) responded to an animal complaint in the area of Antelope Drive and Wildflower Drive June 10 regarding a dog off leash. The CSO located and spoke to a juvenile male regarding animal ordinances, and the juvenile and his parents were educated on the city ordinance.
• Officers responded to the report of a stalled jetski on Centerville Lake June 10 with people in the water. Upon arrival, emergency services found the people involved to be okay and out of the water.
• Officers responded to a report of a possibly deceased person in the 6500 block of Hokah Drive June 11. Officers arrived and determined the adult victim was deceased. The investigation
is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a residence in the 7500 block of Woods Edge Boulevard June 11 on a report of an injured bird. Officers provided contact information for resources to the reporting party.
• A resident in the 7600 block of Behm Lane reported that a fraudulent unemployment claim was made in their name June 12. The investigation is ongoing. Two other residents reported the same occurrence.
• A caller reported heavy smoke coming out of their home in the 600 block of Sandpiper Drive June 12. Officers arrived and found the house on fire. The Lino Lakes Fire Department, with help from several other agencies, extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
• Officers responded to a report of a disorderly person at the county park in the 7400 block of Main Street June 12. Officers located the individual, who agreed to go to bed. No crime occurred.
• An officer performed a traffic stop for speeding in the 900 block of Main Street June 13. The driver showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• Officers responded to a report of a suspicious male walking around a business parking lot with a laptop in the 700 block of Apollo Drive June 13. Officers located the male, who reported he attempting to connect to WiFi for driving directions.
• Officers responded to a noise complaint at a residence in the 7800 block of Gotland Lane June 13. After investigating, multiple people were cited for underage consumption.
• An officer observed juveniles out past curfew in the 100 block of Stallion Lane June 13. The officer brought the juveniles home and left them in the care of an adult.
• Officers witnessed an unknown female setting off a car alarm in the 6300 block of Langer Lane June 14. While attempting to locate the female, they encountered an intoxicated person under 21 years of age who was cited for underage consumption.
• An officer responded to a business in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue June 14 on a report of a disorderly male. The officer investigated and the male was cited for disorderly conduct and trespassed from the location.
• Officers responded to a drug complaint at a park in the 7400 block of Main Street June 15. The officer made contact with two individuals and located several narcotics. One individual was arrested and another one received a citation.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Police responded to a residence in Circle Pines June 11 on report of a domestic dispute. One of the involved parties was transported to the hospital.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Main Street and Mound Trail June 11 in Centerville. Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody and charges are pending.
•An officer responded to the 100 block of Canterbury Road in Circle Pines June 12 on a theft from motor vehicle report. An unknown suspect stole several items from a vehicle that was parked in the driveway. The estimated loss is $600. Other thefts from motor vehicles were reported on Jackson Avenue in Lexington and Sherwood Court in Circle Pines.
• Officers were dispatched to the Rice Creek Campground in Centerville June 12 on a report of a disorderly male. Police located the male and found him to be uncooperative and argumentative. The male was advised of the park rules and encouraged to go to sleep for the night.
• Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Restwood Road in Lexington June 16 on the report of disorderly conduct and an unwanted party. The person was trespassed from the location.
