The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
An officer stopped a vehicle for a driving offense in the 1200 block of Mian Street March 23. The officer detected the odor of illegal narcotics and searched the vehicle. The officer located illegal substances, and the driver was arrested and booked into jail.
An officer responded to a report of a tree blocking the roadway in the 6100 block of Foxtail Drive March 24. A public works crew responded and removed the tree from the street.
An officer took a theft from motor vehicle report in the 7600 block of Palomino Lane March 24. There was no suspect information available, but the caller wanted to report the incident.
Officers took a report involving possible suspicious activity on social media March 25. The complainant was provided options.
An officer came across a car crash in the 6800 block of I-35E March 26. The driver was ejected and the vehicle started on fire. Officers provided medical care while the fire department extinguished the car fire. The driver was transported to a hospital by ambulance. The State Patrol is investigating the crash.
An officer stopped a vehicle for an obstructed license plate in the area of Apollo Drive and Lilac Street March 26. The adult male was cited for possession of an open alcohol container.
Officers responded to a threat report in the 600 block of Apollo Drive March 26. Upon further investigation, the officer determined the incident was already being investigated by a neighboring police department. Information was passed to that agency.
An officer was dispatched to a call of a possibly impaired driver in the parking lot of a local business in the 7500 block of Lake Drive March 26. The officer made contact with the driver who showed signs of impairment. The driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 7800 block of Sunrise Drive March 26. The officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, and a subsequent search located a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The occupants of the vehicle were cited.
An officer located two juveniles in the 800 block of Main Street out after curfew March 28. The juveniles were transported home and released to a parent.
An officer assisted the Centennial Lakes Police Department with a theft in progress in the 9200 block of Lexington Avenue NE March 28. The suspects were detained and issued citations.
Officers responded to a call of a powerline sparking in the 6800 block of Otter Lake Road March 29. The damaged power line was located and the power company was notified.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington March 24 on a suspicious activity report. A male was subsequently arrested.
Police responded to the 90 block of South Drive in Circle Pines March 24 on a stolen vehicle report.
Officers responded to the 1900 block of Main Street March 24 on report of a theft-no pay at a local gas station. The caller advised a male driving a black GMC Acadia failed to pay $51.53 for his gasoline. The case is under investigation.
Police were dispatched to the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington March 26 for a harassment report.
Officers were dispatched to the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington March 26 for a property damage accident. Information was collected.
An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lexington Avenue in Circle Pines March 26. An adult male was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Officers responded to the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines March 27 on report of people trapped in an elevator. Officers assisted the Centennial Fire District on scene.
Officers conducted a warrant arrest in the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington March 28.
An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of North Highway Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington March 29. The female driver was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI.
