The Lino Lakes Public Safety Department reported the following incidents:
• A predatory offender who lives in the 7400 block of Main Street, registered at the police department Aug 13. The updated information was provided to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
• Officers responded to a report of a vehicle parked for months in the 6700 block of East Shadow Lake Drive Aug. 1. The caller also reported the vehicle had expired registration from May. Officers spoke to the owner, who advised he would get current registration and would find a better location for the vehicle to be parked.
• An officer responded to a phone call report regarding an unusually friendly swan in the 800 block of Ash Street Aug. 13. The caller was advised to leave the swan alone.
• Officers responded to a report of a suspicious object located at the caller's home in the 700 block of Lois Lane Aug. 14. Officers determined the item was an air freshener.
• Officers responded to a complaint of a loud party in the 7800 block of Marilyn Drive Aug. 14. Officers located the house and found that several people had just left. Officers cited two individuals for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• An officer responded to a report of found drugs in the 600 block of Apollo Drive Aug. 15. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer received information that people had constructed a structure on city-owned property in the 6900 block of Otter Lake Road Aug. 15. The officer is working with the responsible individuals to remove the structure and clean up the area.
• An officer responded to a report of a black bear spotted near the 6400 block of 20th Avenue Aug. 16. The caller was advised to leave the bear alone.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for several equipment violations in the 400 block of Ash Street Aug. 17. A passenger was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Several occupants received citations for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in the 6400 block of Centerville Road Aug. 17. An adult male and adult female were subsequently arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
• Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 500 block of Arrowhead Drive Aug. 17. While responding, officers were informed of a physical altercation between neighbors. An intoxicated neighbor was subsequently cited for assault and released to the care of a sober party.
• Officers responded to a report of a tipped over porta-potty in the 8300 block of Lake Drive Aug. 18. There was no other damage to the property.
• Officers responded to a request to check the welfare of a juvenile biking on I-35E Aug. 19. Officers located the juvenile and determined he was a runaway. The juvenile was transported home.
• Officers responded to a hit-and-run personal injury crash involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of Hodgson Road and Birch Street Aug. 19. Injuries were minor and the involved driver was identified and will be charged with leaving the scene of an injury crash.
• An officer was dispatched to a property damage accident in the area of Birch Street and West Shadow Lake Drive Aug. 19. One vehicle had to be towed from the scene and the damage was over $1,000.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Restwood Road in Lexington Aug. 14. Video from a nearby security camera showed the suspect vehicle. The case is remains under investigation.
• Police were dispatched to the 8900 block of Arona Avenue in Lexington Aug. 15 on a burglary report. The caller reported that an unknown person entered their home. Officers later located the suspect and took him into custody for first-degree burglary.
• Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Civic Heights Circle in Circle Pines Aug. 15 on a vandalism report.
• Police responded to a child abuse incident in Lexington Aug. 17.
• Officers observed a suspicious male walking in the area of Golden Lake Road and Cameo Lane in Circle Pines Aug. 17. The male was subsequently transported to the hospital via ambulance.
• Police responded to a suspicious male in the 8900 block of Duwayne Avenue in Lexington Aug. 18. A male was subsequently arrested for obstructing the legal process.
• Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident in the 3800 block of Lovell Road Aug. 18.
• Police stopped an adult male for a traffic violation in the area of Lake Drive and Pine Drive in Circle Pines Aug. 18. The adult male was given a verbal warning for a small amount of marijuana in a vehicle.
