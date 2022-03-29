The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer received a phone call regarding traffic laws in the 6500 block Langer Lane March 15. The officer provided the caller the information they asked for.
• An officer responded to a phone call regarding a civil issue in the 10 block of White Pine Road March 15. The incident was documented.
• Officers responded to a report of a male at a business in the 6500 block of Ware Road March 15 who had previously trespassed. The male was located and a citation was issued for the violation.
• Officers responded to a snowmobile complaint in the 500 block of Birch Street March 15. The officers checked the area but were unable to locate the snowmobiles.
• Officers responded to a business in the 6500 block of Ware Road on a report of a male who was trespassing March 15. The male was located and issued a citation for the violation.
• An officer took a report of suspicious activity in the 1200 block of Main Street March 15. The incident was documented and extra patrol was provided.
• An officer received a call about a neighbor dispute in the 1500 block of Stoneybrook Drive March 16. The officer gave the complainants advice on how to handle the problem.
• An officer responded to a report of solicitors without a permit in the 7000 block of Caribou Circle March 16. The officer made contact with the solicitors and advised them they needed a permit to solicit business within the city.
• Officers were dispatched on an animal complaint the 800 block of Fox Road March 17. Officers assisted the caller with the animal and advised the caller how to prevent further problems.
• A community service officer found two bicycles abandoned in the 7100 block of Lake Drive March 17. The bicycles were entered into found property at LLPD.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop in on Central Avenue and 93rd Lane March 17. An adult female driver was issued a citation for possession of marijuana.
• An officer responded to a report of a found car key in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway March 18. The key was placed in the property room.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 8000 block of I-35E March 18. The adult female driver was cited for speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
• An officer stopped a vehicle because the driver didn’t have a valid driver’s license on Main Street and Lake Drive March 18. The adult male driver was subsequently arrested and booked at jail for third-degree DWI refusal, fourth-degree DWI, driving after revocation and possession of an open container of alcohol.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 1200 block of I-35W March 19. The adult female driver was cited for multiple violations.
• Officers responded to a call of a fireworks complaint in the 600 block of Aqua Circle March 19. No fireworks were located.
• An officer received a call to assist a local business with a trespassing employee in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue March 21. The officer arrived and trespassed the adult male. The adult male was also cited for driving after revocation.
• An officer responded to a complaint of illegal dumping in the 700 block of Apollo Drive March 21. The officer documented the incident and provided the caller with tips.
• An officer responded to a county park on a report of a loose dog with no owner in the 7400 block of County Parkway E March 21. The officer worked with park rangers but was unable to capture the dog.
• An officer responded to a noise complaint that involved loud music being played by a neighbor in the 7800 block of Marilyn Lane March 21. The officer spoke with the complainant and the resident where the music was being played to try and mediate the situation.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington on March 16.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9300 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington on a report of a theft March 16. Officers found a disorderly male on the property.
• An officer observed a traffic violation occur in the area of Griggs Avenue and Lake Drive in Lexington March 17. The officer ultimately conducted a traffic stop and made a probable-cause drug arrest.
• Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Restwood Road for a structure fire in Lexington March 17.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop for a violation that occurred in the area of Lake Drive and Woodland Road in Lexington March 18. The adult male driver had a cancelled-IPS (inimical to public safety) license status. The adult male driver was subsequently booked into the Anoka County jail.
• Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Main Street in Centerville on a report of gas drive-off March 18.
• On March 19 officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of 72nd Street on a report of an animal trapped within a garage wall in Centerville.
• A public assist was fielded in the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington March 19.
• Police responded to the 3800 block of Minuteman Lane in Lexington on a report of suspicious activity March 20.
• Officers were dispatched to the 30 block of Pine Drive in Circle Pines March 20 regarding an animal complaint. No violation was observed.
• Officers saw a property damage accident occur in the 1900 block of Main Street in Centerville March 21. The parties involved did not want to file a report.
• Officers received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle in the 7100 block of Peterson Trail in Centerville March 22. There are no suspects at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.