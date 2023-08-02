The Lino Lakes Police Department reports the following incidents:
• Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle stopping at several mailboxes in the 7100 block of Snow Owl Lane July 18. Officers located the vehicle, which was found to be delivering newspapers.
• While on patrol, an officer located a herd of goats in the 1600 block of Birch Street July 18. The owner of the escaped goats arrived and led them home.
• An officer investigated an assault at a juvenile correctional facility in the 7500 block of 4th Avenue July 18. The involved juvenile will be formally charged with assault.
• An officer handled a complaint about a pan handler in the 7500 block of Lake Drive July 18. The caller was educated on laws around pan handling and trespassing.
• An officer responded to a phone call regarding neighbor dispute over property in the 1300 block of Birch Street July 18. The caller was advised of city ordinances and to work with zoning officials.
• An officer took a phone call regarding a protected animal that was hunted out of season in the 700 block of Aqua Lane July 18. The investigation is ongoing in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
• An officer checked on a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at a closed school in the 500 block of Birch Street July 18. The officer confiscated drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.
• An officer responded to a call of a theft from a motor vehicle in the 7700 block of Main Street July 19. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer received a phone call harassment complaint from a resident in the 8100 block of Diane Street July 19. The source of the calls was contacted and was advised that any further calls would result in criminal charges.
• An officer responded to a delayed theft report of electrical equipment in the 6000 block of Hodgson Road July 19. There is no suspect information was available.
• An officer received a traffic complaint involving a tow truck company in the 7700 block of Lake Drive July 19. The officer reached out to the company and will be following up with the driver.
• An officer responded to a delayed assault report at a correctional facility in the 7500 block of 4th Avenue July 19. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to the area of Hodgson Road and Birch Street on a report of a downed power line as result of a storm July 19. The line was found lying between the roadway and bike path but out of the path of travel. Officers laid out safety cones around the area and the power company was notified of the situation but was going to be delayed in responding due to other calls from the storm.
• Officers responded to a report of an adult male yelling and swearing in the 300 block of Ware Circle July 19. The adult male was cited with disorderly conduct.
• Officers responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Red Clover Lane July 19. Once on scene, officers confirmed the house had been evacuated. The fire was extinguished. The fire division responded and was assisted by the Centennial Fire District and Spring Lake Park Blaine Mounds View Fire Department
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 6300 block of I-35E July 20. The adult male driver was arrested and booked into jail on an outstanding warrant and was also cited for giving a false name and date of birth, and driving after revocation.
• An officer received a phone call report from a mail delivery service July 20 regarding a package possibly containing drugs in the 6700 block of Clearwater Creek Drive. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer responded to a residence in the 7800 block of Lois Lane for a report of harassing messages sent to a resident July 20. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer took a phone call report of someone throwing objects at vehicles in the area of Birch Street and 12th Avenue July 20. The area was searched and no suspects were located.
• Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 800 block of Old Birch Street July 21. A juvenile male is being charged with disorderly conduct. A second juvenile male is being charged with disorderly conduct and discharging a single ball ammunition.
• An officer received a call of suspicious activity in the 100 block of Egret Lane July 22 with a person entering a complainant’s unlocked vehicle late at night. The officer was unable to locate the suspect but it didn't appear anything was stolen from the complainant's vehicle.
• Officers responded to a report of a found child in the roadway in the 800 block of Orange Street July 22. The child was returned home to their parent.
• Officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Aqua Circle on a call of an oven fire July 22. The homeowner was able to put the fire out and Lino Lakes Fire responded to assist.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for failure to display current registration and illegal driving conduct in the 2200 block of Main Street July 23. An adult male was arrested and booked into jail for second-degree DWI.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 1300 block of I-35W July 23. The male driver showed signs of impairment and was charged with DWI refusal and booked into the Anoka County Jail.
• An officer responded to a report of a counterfeit bill that was passed by a customer at a gas station in the 6500 block of Ware Road July 23. The officer documented the incident and is investigating the incident.
• An officer was on a domestic-related call when they learned one of the involved persons had stolen items from a nearby store in the 700 block of Apollo Drive July 23. The business was advised of the theft and they did not wish to press charges.
• An officer responded to Willow Pond Trail on a report of fraudulent activity on a retirement account July 24. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a residence in Lino Lakes July 24 for a report of assault. After investigating the incident, an adult male was arrested for domestic assault.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reports the following incidents:
• An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Main Street and 20th Avenue in Centerville July 19. The driver was cited for the violation and a passenger was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
• Officers responded to the 300 block of Civic Heights Drive in Circle Pines July 19 for a property damage accident.
• An officer responded to Village Parkway in Circle Pines July 20 for a suspicious person near an ATM.
• An officer responded to the 1600 block of Hunters Trail in Centerville July 21 for a motor vehicle property damage accident.
• Police responded to a trespassing matter in the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington July 21.
• An officer responded to the 1900 block of Eagle Trail in Centerville July 21 for a report of a wild animal that was caught in a chain link fence.
• An officer responded to a fraud report at a business on Pine Drive South in Circle Pines July 21. The business received counterfeit currency in a deposit from an unknown suspect.
• Damage to city property was reported in the 6900 block of LaMotte Drive in Centerville July 21. A city worker advised an unknown suspect destroyed the plastic garbage can at the park. The estimated loss is $200.
• Police responded to a trespassing complaint in the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington July 23.
• Officers responded to a motor vehicle theft in the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington July 24.
• Police responded to the area of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington for suspicious activity July 25.
• Officers investigated a possible theft on East Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines July 25.
