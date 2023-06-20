The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to a two-vehicle personal injury crash at the intersection of Main Street and Wood Duck Trail June 6. All occupants were checked out by medics and all declined to be transported to a hospital.
• An officer responded to a juvenile facility in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue for a sexual assault report June 6. The incident was determined to have occurred in another jurisdiction. The incident was documented and the victim was transported to a hospital. The information was provided to the law enforcement agency for the location the incident occurred.
• Officers responded to a call of a physical domestic at a residence in Lino Lakes June 6. An adult female was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault and obstructing the legal process with force.
• Officers responded to a call of possible gunshots heard in the 6600 block of Centerville Road June 6. Officers spoke with witnesses and checked the area, but were unable to determine the origin of the noise.
• Officers responded to a report of a loud party in the 7700 block of Arabian Circle June 6. Officers spoke with the homeowner, who ended the party.
• An officer received a report of a shoplifting incident in the 700 block of Apollo Drive June 7. The involved individual left the business on foot after failing to pay for merchandise. The area was checked and the suspect was not located. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to a report of ducklings trapped in a storm drain in the 7600 block of Palomino Lane June 7. The officer and resident were able to retrieve the ducklings.
• Officers responded to a call of a possible gunshot heard in the 6400 block of Ware Road June 7. Officers checked the area and spoke with bystanders, but were unable to determine the origin of the noise.
• An officer received a school bus stop arm violation report in the area of Marilyn Drive and Nancy Drive June 8. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer took a phone call regarding suspicious activity in the 7800 block of Marilyn Drive June 8. The officer documented the incident, and extra patrol will be provided in the area.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation in the area of Lake Drive and Albert Avenue June 9. The adult male driver showed signs of impairment and was later charged with fourth-degree DWI.
• An officer responded to a call of a severed residential natural gas line in the 6500 block of Clearwater Creek Drive June 10. The Lino Lakes Fire Division handled the incident, and a police presence was not required.
• An officer responded to the intersection of Lake Drive and Town Center Parkway June 11 on a report of a possibly disorderly conduct situation between a pedestrian and motorist. Police spoke to the motorist, and the pedestrian left prior to the officer’s arrival and was not located.
• An officer was dispatched on a phone call report at a business in the 2300 block of Rosemary Way regarding disorderly conduct June 12. The officer documented the incident, and two individuals were trespassed from the business at the manager’s request.
• Officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle personal injury crash at the intersection of Ash Street and Sherwood Road June 12. The officer documented the incident and provided a case number to the involved parties.
• Officers responded to a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive for a theft incident involving a suspect that fled on foot June 12. The officers subsequently located the suspect in a residential area. Following an investigation, the suspect was charged with theft.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Police responded to a report of a physical altercation in the 9100 block of Hamline Avenue in Lexington June 7.
• Officers responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of North Highway Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington June 7. Upon arrival, officers found a semi had struck a light pole. The local power company was notified.
• Police were dispatched to Golden Lake Park in Circle Pines June 7 on report of children offering other children marijuana. Officers checked the area for juveniles but did not locate them.
• Officers responded to the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington June 8 for a person making threats.
• Police witnessed multiple juveniles out after curfew at Golden Lake Park in Circle Pines June 8. The juveniles’ parents were notified.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and 20th Avenue in Centerville June 8. One person was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI.
• Officers responded to the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington June 9 on report of a disorderly female arguing with the manager. Upon arrival, the female and manager had been separated and it was determined the female was having a mental health crisis. The female was transported to the hospital and trespassed from the business.
• Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Hunters Ridge Lane in Centerville June 9 on a report of a theft from a motor vehicle. The caller reported that a license plate was missing from their vehicle. It is unknown when the loss occurred.
• Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of 73rd Street in Centerville June 9 for a vandalism report.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation in the area of Lake Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington June 9. An adult male driver was ultimately arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• An officer responded to a property damage accident at the intersection of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Circle Pines June 10 where a vehicle had struck an object. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
• An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington June 10. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the male driver was ultimately arrested for third-degree DWI.
• Officers were dispatched to the area of Ridge Road and Hillcrest Lane in Circle Pines June 11 on report of a slumper.
• Police were dispatched to a theft in progress in the 0 block of Central Street in Circle Pines June 11. A juvenile male was arrested.
