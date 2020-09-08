The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to the area of 21st Avenue S. and Palm Street Aug. 25 on a report of suspicious people checking vehicles. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the individuals involved.
• Officers responded to a theft from vehicle report in the 6600 block of Tele Lane Aug. 25. The case is under investigation. Another theft from vehicle was reported the same day in the 6000 block of Hodgson Road.
• Officers responded to a vehicle that drove in the ditch and hit a mailbox in the 6000 block of Hodgson Road Aug. 26. The case is under investigation.
• Officers responded to a damage to property report at Rice Lake Elementary School Aug. 27. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer was dispatched to a damage to property report in the 800 block of James Street Aug. 27. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a neighborhood dispute in the 6300 block of Ware Road Aug. 27. Officers mediated the situation.
• An officer responded to a theft report at a business in the 500 block of Apollo Drive Aug. 28. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer was dispatched to a report of people shooting guns in the 8000 block of 20th Avenue Aug. 30. The people involved were advised on the city ordinance.
• Officers responded to a physical domestic at a residence in Lino Lakes Aug. 30. Officers investigated and subsequently arrested a juvenile male, who was taken to the regional juvenile facility.
• An officer responded to a theft from vehicle in the 1200 block of Main Street Aug. 30. The case is currently under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.